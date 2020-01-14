NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings, picks: Start Travis Kelce in AFC Championship Game

Four elite teams are set to battle on Championship Weekend, which means the league's top playmakers will all be in action for those playing the 2020 NFL Playoff Challenge. Players who rostered Packers running back Aaron Jones or Titans running back Derrick Henry in the divisional round earned big-time value as both players put up massive numbers.

However, if you had Lamar Jackson or Dalvin Cook locked in your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, you're going to need expert advice to help find the best replacement value. And if you're having trouble deciding which players to roster on Championship Weekend, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won $2 million in his career, and his top NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups are available over at SportsLine.

McClure is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His daily Fantasy lineups have cashed with ease multiple times this season, and anyone who has followed him is way, way up. Go see his full lineups now.

One of the players in action on Championship Weekend that McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around: Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

Adams dealt with his fair share of injuries this season, but he'll enter Sunday's matchup against the 49ers brimming with confidence. That's because Adams has been on a tear in recent weeks. In fact, the veteran wide receiver is averaging 118 yards with four touchdowns over his last four games. Plus, Adams scored Green Bay's only touchdown in the Packers' 37-8 defeat at San Francisco in November.

In addition, Adams has been targeted at least 10 times in seven of his last eight games and caught at least seven passes in six of those contests. He'll remain heavily involved in Green Bay's offense this week against the Niners, giving him a very high scoring floor for Fantasy purposes.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce is poised for a pivotal role in Kansas City's offensive game plan against the Titans, which is expected to be an offensive shootout. The Titans and Chiefs combined for 67 points in their first meeting this season, with Kelce catching seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Kelce proved he is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders last week against the Texans. The veteran tight end secured 10 receptions for 134 yards and three scores against Houston in the divisional round. Now, he gets a dream matchup against a Titans defense that gave up the sixth-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this year. Lock him in your NFL Playoff Challenge lineup and look for a big return against Tennessee on Sunday.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers on Championship Weekend because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge tournament lineup for Championship Weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge this weekend from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.