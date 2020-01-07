NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings, picks: Start Travis Kelce in divisional round

The divisional round of the 2020 NFL playoffs will feature four highly-contested matchups, and Fantasy football players will need to navigate the drama as they set their lineups for the 2020 NFL Playoff Challenge. NFL fans know anything can happen during the postseason, and with points being doubled for players who were rostered during the Wild Card round, it's imperative to know who's poised to break out. Is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson a must-roster this week, or should you target Aaron Rodgers with your NFL Playoff Challenge picks?

Expert help can go a long way to help you craft the best possible NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, and that's where Mike McClure comes in. He's a DFS pro who has won $2 million in his career, and his top NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups are available over at SportsLine.

McClure is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His daily Fantasy lineups have cashed with ease multiple times this season, and anyone who has followed him is way, way up. Go see his full lineups now.

One of the players in action in the divisional round that McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce has been extremely consistent for the Chiefs in recent weeks. In fact, he has hauled in at least seven receptions in six of his last eight games. The veteran tight end has also recorded at least 74 receiving yards in five of his last seven outings.

Now, Kelce will look to take advantage of Houston's porous pass defense, which gave up an average of 267.3 yards through the air in the regular season, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. Plus, Kelce averaged 14.5 yards per reception in Kansas City's first meeting against Houston earlier this season. Include him among your Fantasy football picks and look for a big return against Houston on Sunday.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson has been a stud for Fantasy owners throughout the season. In fact, he completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions across 15 games. He also set the single-season rushing mark for quarterbacks with 1,206 yards and seven rushing scores. Jackson should be sky-high in your Fantasy football rankings for the NFL Playoff Challenge.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for week-winning numbers in the divisional round because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge tournament lineup for the divisional round? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge this weekend from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.