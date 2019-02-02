NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Target Tom Brady and Robert Woods in your 2019 Super Bowl pool

The 2019 Super Bowl marks the final week of the NFL Playoff Challenge, and it's the most important game of this Fantasy format with many participants racking up as much as a 4x bonus if they've been riding Patriots and Rams players throughout the 2019 NFL Playoffs. Those of you who aren't collecting the big bonus this week, there are still opportunities to find value on Super Bowl Sunday to replace the Chiefs and Saints stars you lost last week. Stars like Tom Brady and Todd Gurley as well as sneaky value plays like Rex Burkhead and Josh Reynolds are all viable options for your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups. However, before the 2019 Super Bowl kicks off and before you lock your NFL Playoff Challenge picks in, be sure to check out SportsLine data engineer Mike McClure's lineup.

McClure, a daily Fantasy pro, is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks. His daily Fantasy lineups have cashed with ease on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times this season and anyone who has followed him is way, way up. Now, he's locked in his NFL Playoff Challenge lineups for the 2019 Super Bowl and only sharing them at SportsLine.

For Super Bowl LIII, we can tell you McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Unlike Jared Goff, Brady is a known commodity in this setting and that limits the risk significantly. It's his ninth Super Bowl appearance and in the previous eight games his numbers are pretty mind-boggling.

Brady is completing 65.8 percent of his passes on the game's biggest stage for 2,576 yards and 18 touchdowns with just five interceptions. That's 322 yards per game despite the fact that he was simply a game manager when he made his first start in 2002 and threw for just 145 yards.

In his last two Super Bowl appearances, Brady threw for 466 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Falcons at Super Bowl LI and then he threw for 505 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Eagles at Super Bowl LII. Against a Rams defense that ranked 25th against the pass in 2018, Brady is going to have another opportunity to put up gigantic numbers at Super Bowl LIII.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes banking on Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.

As part of one of the NFL's most dynamic wide receiver tandems with Brandin Cooks, Woods enjoyed a breakout season in 2018. He caught 86 passes for 1,219 yards and six touchdowns and the Rams also made regular use of him in the running game. He carried the ball 19 times for 157 yards and a score.

In the postseason, Woods has remained a focal point of the Rams offense. He's been targeted 19 times in their two playoff games and hauled in 12 of those targets for 102 yards. With Cooks viewed as the big-play threat, it's likely that Woods avoids All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore for a lot of the game on Super Bowl Sunday and that should make him one of Jared Goff's favored targets.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers on Super Bowl Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge tournament lineup for Super Bowl Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge from a professional daily Fantasy player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.