NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Target Tom Brady, Todd Gurley in your Super Bowl pool

Super Bowl Sunday brings a fourth and final opportunity to set lineups in postseason games like the NFL Playoff Challenge. For those of you who have been loading up on skill players from the Patriots and Rams, two of the league's most explosive offenses, there could be triple or even quadruple points on the line, depending how long they've been in your lineup. If you had productive players in your lineups that were eliminated last week like Michael Thomas and Travis Kelce, it's back to the drawing board. With an Over-Under of 57.5 in Super Bowl LIII, Rams vs. Patriots should feature offensive fireworks from some of the most well-known names in the league. And before locking in any NFL Playoff Challenge picks for Super Bowl Sunday, be sure to check out the lineups and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his daily Fantasy career.

McClure is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks. His daily Fantasy lineups have cashed with ease on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times this season and anyone who has followed him is way, way up. Now, he's locked in his NFL Playoff Challenge lineups for the 2019 Super Bowl and sharing them at SportsLine.

For Super Bowl LIII, we can tell you McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The Patriots' signal caller completed 65 percent of his pass attempts for 348 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-31 AFC Championship Game overtime win against the Chiefs.

Overall, it was an up-and-down year for Brady and the Patriots. He finished the regular season with a 97.7 quarterback rating, his lowest since 2014. However, the 41-year-old quarterback has been able to turn it on when it matters most.

In fact, Brady has thrown for over 340 yards in both playoff games and gets a favorable matchup on Super Bowl Sunday against the Rams, who've given up several week-winning stat lines to opposing quarterbacks, including Drew Brees' 25-346-4 performance in Week 9 and Patrick Mahomes' 33-478-6 line earlier this season.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Rams running back Todd Gurley.

Gurley is coming off a disappointing performance against the Saints in which he recorded just 10 rushing yards on four carries. However, the star running back was able to find the end zone for the third straight game. He finished the regular season with 1,251 rushing yards, 580 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns. Gurley has proven to be a lethal weapon out of the backfield and has been targeted at least five times in three of his past five games.

Now, he gets a dream matchup against a Patriots defense that gave up 4.9 yards per carry during the regular season. New England also had trouble guarding Chiefs running back Damien Williams out of the backfield in the AFC Championship Game. In fact, Williams caught five of eight targets for 66 yards and two touchdowns against the Pats. Confidently lock Gurley into your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and look for sky-high upside against the Patriots in Super Bowl 53.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers on Super Bowl Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge tournament lineup for Super Bowl Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge from a professional daily Fantasy player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.