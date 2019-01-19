NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Target Travis Kelce, Michael Thomas in your NFC, AFC championship pool

With thousands of football fans participating in games like the NFL Playoff Challenge this month, Championship Sunday provides another opportunity to separate from the pack. Anyone who rostered players from the Chiefs, Patriots, Saints and Rams through their bye weeks and the divisional round are now being rewarded with a 3x bonus during the NFC and AFC Championship Games. Meanwhile, anyone who banked on players like Ezekiel Elliott, Zach Ertz, and T.Y. Hilton is looking for a dependable replacement. In two weeks, the NFL Playoff Challenge concludes with the 2019 Super Bowl, so there's plenty at stake. Before locking in your NFL Playoff Challenge picks for the conference title games, see what SportsLine data engineer Mike McClure has to say. He's a daily Fantasy player with almost $2 million in career winnings.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal lineups that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

McClure is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks. His daily Fantasy lineups have cashed with ease on the major sites multiple times this season and anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

For the conference championship round of the 2019 NFL playoffs, we can tell you McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

With 103 catches for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, Kelce was the top tight end in Fantasy football for the second time in the last three years. And on Championship Sunday, there's a pretty steep drop-off from Kelce to other tight ends like Rob Gronkowski and Gerald Everett.

Kelce caught seven of 10 targets against the Colts in the divisional round for 108 yards. The last time he squared off against the Patriots at home, back in 2014, he put up similar numbers with eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. And this year's Patriots have had problems stopping tight ends, as Eric Ebron had nine catches for 105 yards and two scores against them, while Bears tight end Trey Burton had nine catches for 126 yards and hit pay dirt once. The bottom line: Kelce has an extremely high ceiling on Sunday.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Thomas brought in 12-of-16 targets for a franchise playoff-record 171 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 20-14 victory over the Eagles last Sunday. The third-year pro also led the league in receptions (125) and set the single-season franchise records for receptions and receiving yards (1,405) during the regular season.

Thomas is expected to be featured heavily again Sunday against the Rams, who he torched for 211 yards and a touchdown earlier this season. He is a high-ceiling option because he has a strong chance to put up insane numbers on the fast track of the Superdome.

