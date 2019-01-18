NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Target Tyreek Hill, Michael Thomas in your NFC, AFC championship pool

The NFL Playoff Challenge enters its third week, and the player pool is shrinking with only the AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game on the docket this Sunday. The longer a player is on your roster, the more points they'll accumulate, so anyone who had studs like Todd Gurley, Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees on their Playoff Challenge rosters will be looking at double or triple points this weekend, depending when they first rostered them. Locking in the optimal postseason Fantasy lineups also means looking ahead to the 2019 Super Bowl in February. Even if you're playing from behind, you can still make up plenty of ground in a hurry, so before locking in your lineups on Sunday, be sure to first check out what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal lineups that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

McClure is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks. His daily Fantasy lineups have cashed with ease on the major sites multiple times this season and anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

For the conference championship round of the 2019 NFL playoffs, we can tell you McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Conditions are improving in the Kansas City forecast, with temperatures projected to be in the 20s with light winds and little chance of precipitation. That improves the outlook for the passing game for Kansas City, meaning Hill could be in line for a big evening in the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

He was targeted 13 times against the Colts last week, and that was in a game the Chiefs held a substantial lead in the second half. In what very well could be a tight shootout that goes into the 50s or even 60s, Hill's upside is double-digit catches with multiple trips to the end zone, which is exactly what you need to win in postseason Fantasy football games like the NFL Playoff Challenge 2019. Lock Hill in as a top pick and watch the points rain down.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Thomas brought in 12-of-16 targets for a franchise playoff-record 171 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 20-14 victory over the Eagles last Sunday. The third-year pro also led the league in receptions (125) and set the single-season franchise records for receptions and receiving yards (1,405) during the regular season.

Thomas is expected to be featured heavily again Sunday against the Rams, who he torched for 211 yards and a touchdown earlier this season. He is a high-ceiling option because he has a strong chance to put up insane numbers on the fast track of the Superdome.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers in the conference championship round because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup for the NFC and AFC Championship Games? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge from a professional daily Fantasy player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.