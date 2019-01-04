NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football Rankings: Start Ezekiel Elliott, Melvin Gordon in your pool for Wild Card Weekend

Fans across the country have a new opportunity to create the optimal Fantasy football lineups for the 2019 NFL Playoffs. There are several postseason games to choose from, including the NFL Playoff Challenge, which begins on Wild Card Weekend and allows users to select an eight-man team for the entire postseason. The goal is to find players who will score the most points throughout the 2019 NFL Playoffs. Should you start Deshaun Watson on Wild Card Weekend or hold out for Patrick Mahomes? Should you jump on Ezekiel Elliott or wait for Todd Gurley next week? If you're having trouble deciding which players to roster and which Fantasy NFL picks to make, you need to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won $2 million in his career, and his top NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups are available only at SportsLine.

For the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, we can tell you McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott won the NFL's rushing title for the second time in his career with 1,434 yards and he should be well rested after sitting out Dallas' Week 17 matchup against the Giants. Elliott also led the Cowboys with 77 receptions, a single-season franchise record for running backs, for 567 yards and three touchdowns. He's expected to be leaned on heavily against the Seahawks, who gave up 237 total yards and two touchdowns to Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey earlier this season.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Chargers running back Melvin Gordon.

Gordon was an absolute stud for Fantasy owners early in the season before suffering injuries that caused him to miss games down the stretch. He finished the season with 1,375 total yards and 14 total touchdowns in just 12 games.

Gordon, who's making his first postseason appearance on Sunday, draws Baltimore in the first round of the playoffs. He scored Los Angeles' only touchdown against the Ravens in Week 16 and is expected to be in line for a large workload with backup running back Austin Ekeler (groin) questionable for Sunday. Gordon has added value as a pass-catcher, with 39 receptions on the season, including a 10-catch outburst against the Cardinals in Week 12.

