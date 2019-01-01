NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football Rankings: Start Ezekiel Elliott, T.Y. Hilton in your pool for Wild Card Weekend

Before setting your NFL Playoff Challenge lineup for Wild Card Weekend, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a predictive data engineer and pro DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values and create optimal lineups. Now he's sharing his top NFL Playoff Challenge picks, lineups and advice over at SportsLine.

McClure is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks. His NFL DFS lineups have cashed with ease on both FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times this season, and anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

For the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, we can tell you McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott won the NFL's rushing title for the second time in his career with 1,434 yards and he should be well rested after sitting out Dallas' Week 17 matchup against the Giants. Elliott also led the Cowboys with 77 receptions, a single-season franchise record for running backs, for 567 yards and three touchdowns. He's expected to be leaned on heavily against the Seahawks, who gave up 237 total yards and two touchdowns to Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey earlier this season.

Another player McClure is all over: Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who has a dream matchup against the Houston Texans.

Hilton has had plenty of success against the Texans this season already, recording 13 receptions for 314 yards in two games. Houston's defense also ranks near the bottom of the league in receiving yards per game, allowing an average of 279.8 yards. And Houston's secondary was absolutely torched in Week 16 against the Eagles, giving up over 470 yards passing and four touchdowns.

