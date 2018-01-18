NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football Rankings: Start Stefon Diggs, Dion Lewis in your Conference Championship pools

Before setting your Conference Championship lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say. McClure, who specializes in player projections and advanced statistical analysis, is a Daily Fantasy Football pro with more than $1 million in career winnings. He knows which players to target on a weekly basis and which matchups to exploit.



McClure is rolling into Championship Sunday with multiple winning tournament lineups in the books this season.



McClure has exhaustively studied the matchups, injuries and depth charts for the NFC and AFC championship games and locked in his optimal Fantasy Football lineup.



One player he absolutely loves this week: Patriots RB Dion Lewis, who has 896 rushing yards and nine total TDs this season. Lewis enters the AFC Championship on fire, having scored five touchdowns in his past four games.



And Lewis gets a favorable matchup against a Jacksonville defense that is allowing opponents an average of 106.5 rushing yards in the playoffs.



He has also developed into one of the league's most potent receiving threats out of the backfield. Against the Titans in the divisional round, he rushed for 61 yards on 16 carries and caught nine passes for 79 yards for a team-leading 140 total yards from scrimmage. That means plenty of extra points for your NFL Playoff Challenge team.



Lock him in as one of the top overall playoff pool options.



Another player McClure is all over is Vikings WR Stefon Diggs. Many remember Diggs' outing against the Saints for his last-second heroics, but prior to that, he had five catches on nine targets.

And his final state line wasn't a fluke. In the last four weeks of the regular season, Diggs went off for 22 catches and three touchdowns on 30 targets.

Now Diggs gets a date against the Eagles, who have allowed productive wide receiver performances recently to Julio Jones (9-102), Amari Cooper (3-66-1), and Sterling Shepard (11-139-1), among others.



McClure is also fading a red-hot NFL team entirely, and who they are will surprise you.



So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge tournament lineup for Conference Championship weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see Mike McClure's complete optimal Fantasy Football lineup for Conference Championship weekend, and find out what red-hot team you need to fade that everyone else will foolishly be all over.