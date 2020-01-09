NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings, top picks: Start Lamar Jackson in divisional round

Fantasy football players still itching for action are eager to find the best advice possible for the 2020 NFL Playoff Challenge. Since this weekend's divisional round features four matchups packed with stars, expert advice can help you make the top 2020 NFL Playoff Challenge picks possible. Navigating a four-game slate isn't easy, and with points being doubled for players who saw action in the Wild Card round, it's crucial to know which stars are poised to dominate and which are facing a letdown performance.

Are Justice Hill and Gus Edwards viable targets if Mark Ingram (calf) is ruled out? Can you trust Will Fuller if he returns from a groin injury? Before finalizing your NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won $2 million in his career, and his top NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups are available over at SportsLine.

McClure is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His daily Fantasy lineups have cashed with ease multiple times this season, and anyone who has followed him is way, way up. Go see his full lineups now.

One of the players in action in the divisional round that McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineup around: Packers running back Aaron Jones, who takes on the Seahawks in the NFL playoff bracket. Jones solidified his role as the team's workhorse in the last two weeks of the regular season, taking 48 carries for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He added four catches for 49 yards during that span.

Jones is in position to return plenty of points in the NFL Playoff Challenge this week against a Seattle defense that ranked 22nd against the run (117.7 yards per game). The Seahawks gave up 166 yards and two touchdowns to Kenyan Drake in Week 16 and also let a mediocre Philadelphia rushing attack put up 120 yards in the Wild Card Round. And with the Packers playing at home as four-point favorites, Jones could put generate week-winning numbers and keep playing deeper into the postseason, giving him even more upside as the multiplier continues to grow.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Rostering Jackson means getting an RB1 and QB1 in the same player, a rarity that can give you a major leg up in the NFL Playoff Challenge 2020. Jackson passed for a mammoth 36 touchdowns this season and tossed five TDs in three games. In his last three outings, he threw for 11 total touchdowns and was continually perched atop Fantasy football rankings throughout the regular season.

Now, Jackson faces the Titans, who were in the bottom half of the league in total defense during the regular season (359.5 yards per game). Jackson has rushed for over 100 yards in two of his last four games and should be among your top targets in the NFL Playoff Challenge.

