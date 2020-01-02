NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy football rankings, top picks: Start Michael Thomas on Wild Card Weekend

Even though the NFL Playoffs have arrived, the action doesn't stop for Fantasy football players. The NFL Playoff Challenge offers a unique way to test your Fantasy football strategy. Should you roster a high-scoring quarterback like Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson, even though both will give you exactly zero points during the Wild Card Round? Or should you lock in Drew Brees or Tom Brady and start accumulating points immediately to get an early edge?

Before making the call on questions like those and locking in any NFL Playoff Challenge strategy and lineups, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won $2 million in his career, and his top NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups are available over at SportsLine. They can help you create the best possible Fantasy football rankings for the NFL Playoffs.

McClure is rolling through the NFL season thanks to some spot-on picks. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action in every game, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His daily Fantasy lineups have cashed with ease multiple times this season, and anyone who has followed him is way, way up. Go see his full lineups now.

One of the players in action on Wild Card Weekend that McClure is building his NFL Playoff Challenge lineups around: Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

After scoring just one rushing touchdown through the first 15 weeks of the season, Kamara has found the end zone four times over his last two games. Now, Kamara will look to take advantage of a mouthwatering matchup against a Vikings defense that was torched for 154 yards and two touchdowns by Green Bay's Aaron Jones in Week 16. The third-year running back has had at least 75 yards from scrimmage in five of his last seven outings and has recorded five receptions nine times this season to establish a very high floor.

McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge strategy also includes rostering Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Thomas has sky-high upside in this contest because he has the potential to put up monster numbers for a 13-win New Orleans squad that could go deep in the NFL Playoffs. With players getting a multiplier every week their team remains in the postseason, Thomas has virtually unlimited upside.

Thomas led the NFL in receiving yardage (1,725) and set the single-season record for receptions (149). And he gets an exploitable matchup during Wild Card Weekend against a Vikings' defense that gave up the seventh-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers during the regular season, making him a must-roster for the NFL Playoff Challenge and any postseason Fantasy football leagues.

McClure is also targeting a player who could provide Challenge-winning value in the playoffs. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge tournament lineup for Wild Card Weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.