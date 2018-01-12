NFL Playoff Pool, Postseason Fantasy Football rankings: Same model that crushed experts has surprising top WR

Before setting your Fantasy Football playoff pool lineups for the Divisional Round and beyond, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model is beating human experts this season when there are big differences in ranking.

And the model is the closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it has best pinpointed where every player will finish each week.



With an unpredictable NFL playoff schedule ahead of us, the model could literally be the difference between winning your postseason Fantasy Football playoff league or going home empty-handed.

SportsLine's computer model ranked key fantasy players by taking into account their projected Divisional Round points, season-long scoring average, and number of expected playoff games. Remember, the more games a player has, the more points they'll rack up for your team.

The results were surprising.

One player the model loves for the duration of the playoffs: Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell. He comes in on fire, having scored five touchdowns in his last three games. SportsLine's model says he'll finish as the top running back and fourth-ranked player overall.

In the Steelers' last game against the Jaguars, Bell struggled to run the ball, but had 10 catches and almost 100 yards from scrimmage. It's one of two times this season he's had double-digit receptions.

And if Bell and the Steelers survive Jacksonville, they'd meet either the Patriots (29th in total defense) or Titans (13th in total defense, 17th in points allowed), giving him plenty of upside.

One surprise: Patriots RB Dion Lewis, who has scored four touchdowns in his last two games, is projected to finish as the No. 2 running back and 12th-best player overall. Lewis finished the 2017 regular season with 896 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns.

Lewis being ranked so high is surprising given the quality running backs still in the NFL playoffs, including Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, and Leonard Fournette.



And a massive shocker: Antonio Brown, who led the league with 1,533 receiving yards, is beat out as the top wide receiver by Brandin Cooks.



Cooks finished the regular season strong with two touchdowns in his final three games. He also averaged 15.0 or more yards per reception in three of his last four outings. And he gets a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs.



The Titans' secondary ranks 25th in the league against the pass and has given up 27 passing touchdowns to opponents this season.

Brown sat out Friday with an illness and his availability for the Divisional Round is up in the air.



The model is also calling for a surprising QB to finish near the very top of the rankings, and his team could be in for a deep run in the playoffs.



So who should be in your Fantasy Football lineup for the playoffs?