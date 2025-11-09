Week 10 has already been a lot of fun with the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, and hopefully the games will be exciting as well. We're entering the stretch run of the Fantasy season, and I hope many of you are gearing up for the playoffs.

We didn't get all the trades we wanted, especially with Breece Hall staying with the Jets. But the Jaguars and Seahawks reshaped their receiving corps, and it should be interesting to see how Jakobi Meyers does in Jacksonville, as well as what Rashid Shaheed can do in Seattle.

We also get to see the fallout of those trades in Las Vegas and New Orleans, and hopefully guys like Tre Tucker and Chris Olave will benefit with more targets coming their way. Hopefully, everyone wins -- in Fantasy and reality -- with these moves.

In Week 10, we have four teams on a bye with Cincinnati, Dallas, Kansas City and Tennessee. That means a lot of star power is missing. And, more importantly, two matchups that we love to target with the Bengals and Cowboys.

Have no fear, your Fantasy teams will still be fine. So let's see who you should start and sit in this crucial scoring period.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Jaxson Dart QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #6

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 14.6 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1175 RUYDS 251 TD 15 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.3 Dart has been impressive in six starts so far this season, and he appears to have a bright future. Imagine how good he can be with a healthy Malik Nabers (knee) next season? Unfortunately, we don't have Nabers in Week 10 at the Bears, but Dart is making enough plays with Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton and Theo Johnson to help Fantasy managers. Dart has scored at least 21.4 Fantasy points in five of six starts, with his worst outing 19.6 points in Week 5 at New Orleans. And he's doing wonderful things on the ground with either a rushing touchdown or 55 rushing yards in all six starts, including four games in a row with a touchdown. The Bears are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and four quarterbacks have scored at least 26.2 points against Chicago this season. I'm excited to see what Dart can do in this matchup, and he has top-five upside in the majority of leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF LAR -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 3rd Stafford is hot coming into Week 10, and he has the chance for another big game against the 49ers, who have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23.6 Fantasy points, including two in a row with C.J. Stroud and Jaxson Dart. Stafford scored 31.6 Fantasy points against the 49ers in Week 5, and he's scored more than 30 Fantasy points four times in his past five outings, including two in a row against Jacksonville and New Orleans. Puka Nacua (ribs) is expected to play after getting injured against the Saints, and Stafford has top-five upside in all leagues in this matchup. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 25.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1976 RUYDS 207 TD 20 INT 6 FPTS/G 23.7 We love Nix whenever he's at home, and he scored a combined 75.6 Fantasy points in his past two games in Denver against the Giants and Cowboys. He's also averaging 28.5 Fantasy points in his past 12 home games going back to last season. Nix scored 22.5 Fantasy points in a tough rough game last week at Houston, and he should stay hot in this game against the Raiders, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.2 Fantasy points. Nix also scored at least 23.4 Fantasy points in two games against the Raiders in 2024, and he has top-five upside in all leagues in this matchup. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 23.7 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1916 RUYDS 183 TD 15 INT 4 FPTS/G 22.7 Williams got the Bengals boost in Week 9 with 44.7 Fantasy points at Cincinnati, and hopefully he will stay hot in Week 10 against the Giants. It's a great matchup since the Giants have allowed at least 22.6 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in three of the past four games, and Williams has scored at least 26.2 Fantasy points in two of three outings in Chicago this year. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS DET -9.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1915 RUYDS 23 TD 17 INT 3 FPTS/G 21.4 We usually like to avoid Goff when he's on the road, but he scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points in his past two away games against the Bengals and Chiefs. He should have another solid road outing in Week 10 against the Commanders, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks and are dealing with injuries in their secondary. Three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 28.9 Fantasy points against Washington, and Goff should be a top-10 quarterback in all leagues in Week 10. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE TB -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 22.7 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1919 RUYDS 158 TD 13 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.8 Mayfield is due for a big game after scoring a combined 17.2 Fantasy points in his past two outings against Detroit and New Orleans prior to Tampa Bay's bye in Week 9. We'll see if the Buccaneers will get Chris Godwin (leg) and Bucky Irving (foot) back for this game, and Mayfield could use the reinforcements. That said, I still like him as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in what could be a shootout with Drake Maye. The Patriots just allowed Michael Penix Jr. to score 28.7 Fantasy points in New England in Week 9, and Mayfield is averaging 22.1 Fantasy points at home this year. Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2084 RUYDS 41 TD 16 INT 5 FPTS/G 21.2 Darnold only attempted 24 passes in Week 9 at Washington, but he completed 21 of them for 330 yards, four touchdowns and one interception and scored 35.2 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 24 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and Seattle just gave him another weapon in Rashid Shaheed via trade from New Orleans. Darnold only scored 18.1 Fantasy points at Arizona in Week 4, but I'm sticking with Darnold as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues in Week 10 at home.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Jones snapped a four-game streak with at least 20.7 Fantasy points in Week 9 at Pittsburgh when he turned the ball over five times and scored just 16.1 Fantasy points. I'm expecting him to get back on track in Week 10 against Atlanta in Berlin, and the Falcons have allowed at least 20.4 Fantasy points in the past two games against Tua Tagovailoa and Drake Maye, who combined for six passing touchdowns. I don't think Jones will have one of his best games in this matchup, but he should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Mariota will start for the injured Jayden Daniels (elbow) in Week 10 against Detroit, and he should be considered a low-end starting quarterback in deeper leagues. Mariota has scored at least 20.2 Fantasy points in two of three starts for Washington this season, and this is a favorable matchup. The Lions have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22.9 Fantasy points, and two of those guys (Patrick Mahomes in Week 6 and J.J. McCarthy in Week 9) each scored at least 7.2 Fantasy points with just their rushing totals alone. Mariota has rushed for 88 yards in his three starts this season, and his legs will definitely be needed to help his Fantasy outlook this week. Michael Penix Jr. QB ATL Atlanta • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Penix is worth using if you need a quarterback in deeper leagues in Week 10 against the Colts in Berlin, and hopefully he'll stay hot coming off his performance in Week 9 at New England when he scored 28.7 Fantasy points. That's only his third game this season with more than 20 Fantasy points, but Indianapolis has allowed four quarterbacks this season to score at least 24.7 points. I love what Penix did against the Patriots by leaning on Drake London, who caught three touchdowns, and that's something Penix should continue to do on a weekly basis.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Fields QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE CLE -2.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 17.1 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1089 RUYDS 288 TD 8 INT 0 FPTS/G 18 Fields played well in his last outing in Week 8 at Cincinnati with 22.9 Fantasy points, and he took advantage of the matchup against the Bengals. This week, it's a much tougher task against the Browns, who have only allowed three quarterbacks this season to score more than 16.6 Fantasy points and have held Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, Jared Goff and Tua Tagovailoa in check. The good news for Fields is Garrett Wilson (knee) could play in Week 10. The bad news is Fields played against Cleveland in Week 15 in 2023 and scored just 11.6 Fantasy points. He's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 14.3 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 1840 RUYDS 137 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.9 We'll see what happens with Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) this week, but even if he plays it's tough to trust Lawrence in one-quarterback leagues. I like that the Jaguars added Jakobi Meyers with Travis Hunter (knee) out, but this is a tough matchup for Lawrence against the Texans, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Lawrence has scored at least 19.6 Fantasy points in four games in a row, but in his past five meetings with Houston, he is averaging 215 passing yards with five total touchdowns and four interceptions. Lawrence is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. J.J. McCarthy QB MIN Minnesota • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -4.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 444 RUYDS 62 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.3 McCarthy has made three starts in his NFL career this season, and he scored at least 22.9 Fantasy points in two of them. He has yet to pass for more than 158 yards, but he does have two rushing touchdowns. There's a lot to like about his Fantasy potential, but I don't expect McCarthy to perform at a high level against the Ravens. Baltimore is getting healthy on defense and has now limited Matthew Stafford, Caleb Williams and Tua Tagovailoa to 11.8 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. I would only consider McCarthy in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 10. Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 1692 RUYDS 18 TD 17 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.4 Rodgers only scored 14.1 Fantasy points in Week 9 against Indianapolis, and the Steelers still won with five turnovers, along with two rushing touchdowns from Jaylen Warren. This week, Rodgers has a tough matchup against the Chargers, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only three quarterbacks this season have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Chargers, which were Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, Jaxson Dart in Week 4 and Daniel Jones in Week 7. I would only start Rodgers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 10.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI GB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2071 RUYDS 110 TD 13 INT 3 FPTS/G 20.7 Love struggled in Week 9 against Carolina with nine Fantasy points, and I expect him to have another down game in Week 10 against Philadelphia. The Eagles acquired pass rusher Jaelen Phillips and cornerbacks Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander to bolster their defense, and Love lost Tucker Kraft (knee) for the season after he was injured against the Panthers. Love has also scored more than 16.9 Fantasy points just once in his past four games, and he should only be started in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 10.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Monangai RB CHI Chicago • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 15 RB RNK 8th YTD Stats RUYDS 362 REC 9 REYDS 83 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 We'll see if D'Andre Swift (groin) is able to return in Week 10 against the Giants after missing Week 9 at Cincinnati, but even if Swift is healthy, I still like Monangai as a low-end starter in all leagues. And without Swift, Monangai has top-five upside after what he just did against the Bengals with 26 carries for 176 yards and three catches for 22 yards on five targets. Monangai now has two games this season with double digits in carries, and he scored at least 17.4 PPR points in both of them. The Giants are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and in the past two games the Eagles and 49ers backfield have combined for 59 carries for 415 yards and three touchdowns and 10 catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets. This could be another monster game for Monangai in Week 10. Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CLE -2.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 486 REC 12 REYDS 60 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.8 Judkins (shoulder) is expected to play in Week 10 at the Jets after getting hurt in Week 8 at New England before Cleveland's bye. As long as he's healthy then you should start Judkins as a borderline No. 1 running back in all leagues. He scored at least 13.8 PPR points in four of five games before getting injured against the Patriots, and the Jets were already No. 11 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs before trading away standout defensive lineman Quinnen Williams to Dallas. This could be one of Judkins' best games of the season as long as his shoulder is OK. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE TB -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 287 REC 21 REYDS 117 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.7 White appears headed for another start in Week 10 against New England after Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) failed to practice Wednesday coming off Tampa Bay's bye in Week 9. White struggled in his past two outings against Detroit and New Orleans with 8.4 PPR points or less in each game, but prior to that he scored at least 17.6 PPR points in two contests against Seattle and San Francisco. This week, White should be a significant factor in the passing game, and he has at least three receptions in four of his past five outings. The Patriots are No. 1 in most receptions allowed to running backs, and they have allowed 32 catches to running backs in the past four games against New Orleans, Tennessee, Cleveland and Atlanta. Six running backs have scored at least 7.9 PPR points against New England with just their receiving totals alone, and I like White as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in this game. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 695 REC 10 REYDS 30 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.9 Dobbins comes into Week 10 having scored 9.0 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5. He's due for a big outing, and he should have the chance to play well against the Raiders at home. Three running backs in the past two games against Las Vegas have scored at least 12.4 PPR points with Brashard Smith, Isiah Pacheco and Travis Etienne, and I trust Dobbins as a No. 2 running back in all leagues on Thursday night. TreVeyon Henderson RB NE New England • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 283 REC 20 REYDS 131 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) missed Week 9 against Atlanta, and Henderson stepped up with 14 carries for 55 yards and four catches for 32 yards on six targets. It was the most touches he had in a game this season, and his 12.7 PPR points were a season high as well. Stevenson missed practice Wednesday, so Henderson could get the chance for another quality stat line, and he's worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. It's tough to run on Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers are No. 6 in most receptions allowed to running backs. Five running backs have scored at least 7.1 PPR points against Tampa Bay with just their receiving totals alone, and Henderson should once again be a weapon for Drake Maye in the passing game. Terrell Jennings, who ran for a touchdown last week for the Patriots, is also in play as a flex.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver • #37

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -9.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 205 REC 23 REYDS 166 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.7 Harvey comes into Week 10 against the Raiders having scored a touchdown in three games in a row, with five total touchdowns over that span. Can he keep the scoring streak alive? He's been more involved in the passing game lately with at least four catches in two of his past four games. And in Denver's two blowout victories at home this season in Week 4 against Cincinnati and Week 8 against Dallas, Harvey saw at least eight total touches in both outings. The Broncos are nearly a touchdown favorite on Thursday night, and I plan to use Harvey as a flex option in all leagues. Hopefully, he'll find the end zone once again. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 230 REC 7 REYDS 57 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.4 Charbonnet scored a touchdown in Week 4 at Arizona in the first meeting with the Cardinals and finished the game with 12 carries for 39 yards and two catches for 5 yards. He has scored at least 11.8 PPR points in three of his past five games prior to Week 10, with four touchdowns over that span, and he's worth using as a flex in this matchup. Arizona has allowed a running back to score a touchdown in four of the past five games, and Charbonnet is the most likely Seattle running back to find the end zone ahead of Kenneth Walker III. Hopefully, Charbonnet can score again in Week 10. Devin Singletary RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 6.1 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 127 REC 5 REYDS 36 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.4 We'll see how the Giants use their running backs in Week 10 at Chicago, but Singletary appears to have the edge over Tyrone Tracy Jr. based on what happened in Week 9 against San Francisco, which was the first game without Cam Skattebo (ankle). Singletary played more snaps (32-25) and was more productive with eight carries for 43 yards and two catches for 8 yards on two targets compared to five carries for 18 yards and three catches for 19 yards on four targets for Tracy. I would only consider Singletary a flex option in the majority of leagues, but the Bears have allowed a running back to score at least 19.1 PPR points in each of the past two games. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC HOU -1 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 241 REC 13 REYDS 165 TD 3 FPTS/G 9 Marks had a down game in Week 9 against Denver with 10 carries for 27 yards and no catches on three targets, but I'll go back to him as a flex option in Week 10 against Jacksonville. Prior to Week 9, Marks had scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he should be a factor in the passing game against the Jaguars, especially if linebacker Devin Lloyd (calf) remains out. Ashton Jeanty just had five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on five targets against Jacksonville in Week 9, and Marks should be a weapon out of the backfield in this matchup. Ray Davis RB BUF Buffalo • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 2.7 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 46 REC 3 REYDS 18 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.9 James Cook (ankle/foot) missed practice Wednesday, and we don't know what his status will be for Sunday's game at Miami. If Cook is out then Davis and Ty Johnson would share touches, and I like Davis as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in that scenario. Davis played one game without Cook in 2024 against the Jets in Week 6 and had 20 carries for 97 yards and three catches for 55 yards for 18.2 PPR points. There's also the potential of Davis getting garbage-time touches this week even if Cook is healthy since the Dolphins are underdogs at home. Miami is also No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 377 REC 28 REYDS 150 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Kamara had a brutal game in Week 9 at the Rams with six carries for 14 yards and one catch for 3 yards on three targets, including a lost a fumble. He's now scored 6.5 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. Carolina has allowed James Cook and Josh Jacobs to combine for 53.6 PPR points in the past two games, so Kamara can still be considered a flex option based on the matchup. That said, he's tough to trust and should not be considered a must-start running back in the majority of leagues. Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 440 REC 8 REYDS 63 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.7 Croskey-Merritt is tough to trust as even a flex option in Week 10 against Detroit. He has scored 5.8 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5. He also has combined for just three catches for 9 yards on five targets in his past four outings. The Lions are also No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Detroit hasn't allowed a running back to score a touchdown in the past four games against Cincinnati, Kansas City, Tampa Bay and Minnesota. I would avoid Croskey-Merritt in the majority of leagues. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 177 REC 13 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 I had high hopes for Tracy heading into Week 9 against San Francisco in the first game without Cam Skattebo (ankle), but Devin Singletary had the better performance with 10 touches for 51 total yards compared to eight touches for 37 total yards. Singletary also played more snaps (32-25), and the coaching staff might prefer him to Tracy moving forward. This isn't a daunting matchup against the Bears, but if Tracy is stuck in the bottom half of a time share then he's just a flex option at best. I would rather use Singletary ahead of Tracy in this game. Zonovan Knight RB ARI Arizona • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 7.1 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 129 REC 7 REYDS 60 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.3 This spot will be reserved for Knight, Emari Demarcado or Trey Benson (knee) if he's able to play in Week 10 after missing the past four games on injured reserve. I do not want to trust a Cardinals running back this week against the Seahawks, who have allowed only two guys this season to rush for more than 50 yards, which were Christian McCaffrey in Week 1 and Chris Rodriguez Jr. in Week 9. Seattle has allowed just three rushing touchdowns, and we could see a committee for the Cardinals that's likely to get messy, especially if Benson is active. At best, Benson would be a flex option in the majority of leagues, and I would consider Demercado a flex if Benson remains out. Knight is only worth a look as a flex option in the deepest of leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 472 REC 10 REYDS 80 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 Walker scored 12 PPR points in Week 4 at Arizona, which is the last time he reached double digits in Fantasy points. He had 19 carries for 81 yards and one catch for 29 yards on two targets in that game, and we're waiting for him to get back to even that level of production. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3, and he has three games in his past four outings with 11 carries or less, with 9.6 PPR points or less his production over that span. Zach Charbonnet continues to steal touchdowns from Walker, and he's only worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues in Week 10.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 14.3 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 62 REYDS 566 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.4 Sutton caught a 30-yard touchdown in Week 9 at Houston, but that was his only reception on six targets. He's scored 10.7 PPR points or less in three of his past four games heading into Week 10 against Las Vegas, but he should break out of his slump in this matchup. He has at least 13 PPR points in three of his past five meetings with the Raiders, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and a receiver has scored at least 17 PPR points against Las Vegas in each of the past two games. Sutton has top-10 upside in all leagues in this matchup, and I also like Troy Franklin as a sleeper. He has 28 targets in his past three games and has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in two games over that span. Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 59 REYDS 473 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.5 Odunze had no Fantasy points in Week 9 at Cincinnati on just three targets, and he comes into Week 10 against the Giants having scored 5.2 PPR points or less in three of his past four games. But he should snap out of his slump against the Giants, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. For the season, 12 receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Giants, with eight touchdowns. Caleb Williams should lean on Odunze in this matchup, and he's worth starting in all leagues despite last week's disappointing performance. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI GB -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 10.1 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 52 REYDS 441 TD 4 FPTS/G 13 Doubs should be the No. 1 receiving option for the Packers in Week 10 with Tucker Kraft (ACL) out, and Doubs has at least eight targets in four of his past five games. He scored at least 13.2 PPR points in three of those outings, including last week against Carolina when he had seven catches for 91 yards on 10 targets in the game Kraft was injured. There have been 10 receivers with at least seven targets against the Eagles this season, and eight of them have scored at least 12.9 PPR points. I like Doubs as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 68 REYDS 540 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.6 Robinson had nine catches for 46 yards on 11 targets in Week 9 against San Francisco, and he has now scored at least 13.6 PPR points in three of his past four games. He has at least seven targets in four of his past five outings, and he should continue to see a significant amount of targets from Jaxson Dart in this matchup against the Bears. Chicago is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 10 receivers have scored at least 13.6 PPR points against the Bears this season, including three from the Bengals in Week 9. I like Robinson as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in this matchup, and Darius Slayton is a sleeper. He just had 11.2 PPR points against the 49ers in Week 9 and should be able to build on that performance against Chicago. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT LAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 51 REYDS 460 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.1 Johnston got back on track in Week 9 at Tennessee with four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he rebounded from his disappearing act in Week 8 against Minnesota when he had no targets. This week, Johnston has a dream matchup against the Steelers, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 10 receivers who have scored at least 15.4 PPR points against Pittsburgh, including three last week from the Colts. Ladd McConkey, Johnston and Keenan Allen, in that order, all should do well in this matchup, and Johnston should have the chance to make some big plays down the field against this secondary.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Rashid Shaheed WR SEA Seattle • #22

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Seahawks show off their new toy in this game against the Colts, and Shaheed should know this system since he played for offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak last year in New Orleans. Look for Sam Darnold to take some shots down the field with Shaheed against the Cardinals, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 13.2 PPR points in their past four games. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Stefon Diggs WR NE New England • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Diggs has scored a touchdown in consecutive games but has been held to fewer than 40 yards in each outing against Cleveland and Atlanta. I'm hopeful that will change in Week 10 at Tampa Bay, especially if Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) is out. The Buccaneers have allowed six receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points in their past four games, and Diggs should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. I also like Demario Douglas as a sleeper if Boutte can't play, and Douglas has scored at least 16.1 PPR points in two of his past four games. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Shakir only scored 11.3 PPR points in Week 9 against Kansas City, but he had eight targets and finished with seven catches for 43 yards. He now has at least seven targets and six catches in three of his past four games, and he should continue to be a go-to option for Josh Allen heading into Week 10 at Miami. Shakir had four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Dolphins in Week 3, and he has scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four meetings with Miami. Shakir should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Tez Johnson WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie It doesn't appear like Chris Godwin (leg) will play in Week 10 against the Patriots, and we know Mike Evans (collarbone) is out. Johnson is worth using as a starter in three-receiver leagues against the Patriots, and he scored at least 11.5 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has 15 targets in his past two outings against Detroit and New Orleans, and Johnson should benefit from Emeka Egbuka getting plenty of attention from Christian Gonzalez. Baker Mayfield might lean on Johnson quite a bit in this matchup. Josh Downs WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Downs has scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he has scored at least 12.9 PPR points in each game over that span. He's doing a nice job playing off Michael Pittman, Tyler Warren and Alec Pierce, and Daniel Jones should continue to look for Downs in this matchup. He has at least seven targets in three of his past four games, and the Falcons have allowed four receivers to score at least 12.8 PPR points in their past two games against Miami and New England. Downs should be considered a high-end No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues in this game in Berlin.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 34 REYDS 357 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.5 Addison finally played his first game with J.J. McCarthy in Week 9 at Detroit, and it didn't go well. He only had two catches for 48 yards on four targets, and this was the first game all season where Addison was held to single digits in Fantasy points. Addison has now had just four targets in each of his past two games, and the volume might not be there for him since McCarthy has yet to attempt more than 25 passes in any of his three starts this season. I would only start Addison in three-receiver leagues against the Ravens, who have not allowed a receiver to score a touchdown since Week 5. Deebo Samuel WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -8 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 55 REYDS 367 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.5 Samuel comes into Week 10 against the Lions in a three-game slump, and it's tough to trust him as a starter in the majority of leagues. In his past three games against Chicago, Kansas City and Seattle, Samuel has combined for just 12 catches for 67 yards and no touchdowns on 17 targets, and he scored 9.4 PPR points or less in each outing. Marcus Mariota is starting for the injured Jayden Daniels, and Samuel has scored 4.9 PPR points or less in two of three previous starts with Mariota this season. I would only start Samuel in three-receiver leagues in Week 10. Jakobi Meyers WR JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU JAC -1 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 7.5 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 49 REYDS 352 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 Meyers was traded from Las Vegas to Jacksonville on Tuesday, and he might benefit this week if Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) is out, along with Travis Hunter (knee) being on injured reserve. But that also means more attention from the Texans secondary, and Houston is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Keep in mind that Meyers was having a down season before the trade with no touchdowns and five games in a row with 9.3 PPR points or less prior to Week 10. And the Texans have only allowed six receivers all season to score at least 10 PPR points, with only two touchdowns since Week 2. Meyers is only worth using in deep, three-receiver leagues. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -8.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 41st YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 43 REYDS 427 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.7 Tucker is now the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders with Jakobi Meyers getting traded to Jacksonville, but I don't want to start Tucker in Week 10 against the Broncos. Even though Patrick Surtain II (pectoral) isn't expected to play, Denver is still a tough matchup, and the Broncos have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing receivers all season. I'm excited for Tucker's outlook for the rest of the year with Meyers gone, but Tucker is not worth trusting in most leagues in Week 10.

Bust Alert Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline DK Metcalf WR PIT Pittsburgh • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 47 REYDS 467 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.2 Metcalf has scored 8.0 PPR points or less in two of his past three games, and he's coming off his worst outing of the season in Week 9 against the Colts with two catches for 6 yards on four targets. He'll perform better than that in Week 10 at the Chargers, but it might not be a great performance overall. The Chargers are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and they have only allowed four touchdowns to the position this year. That's important since Metcalf has scored double digits in PPR only once this season without finding the end zone. I would only start Metcalf in three-receiver leagues in Week 10.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Starting Tight Ends Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 11.4 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 33 REYDS 411 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.2 Kincaid had a great game in Week 9 against Kansas City with six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He now has five games this season with at least four targets, and he scored at least 14.8 PPR points in four of them. One of those games was Week 3 against Miami, when he had five catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and the Dolphins are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Four tight ends have scored at least 10.3 PPR points against Miami in the past four games, and Kincaid has top-five upside in all leagues in this matchup. Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CLE -2.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 51 REYDS 352 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.7 Fannin went into his bye in Week 9 having scored at least 11.3 PPR points in three of his past four games, and I expect him to stay hot in Week 10 against the Jets, who just lost two key defenders at the trade deadline with Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Four tight ends have scored at least 10.3 PPR points against the Jets this season, and Fannin should be a go-to option for Dillon Gabriel in this game. I also like David Njoku as a sleeper, and he scored at least 13.7 PPR points in two of his past three games prior to the bye. Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG CHI -4.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 25 REYDS 234 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.5 Loveland got the Bengals boost in Week 9 with six catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets at Cincinnati, and I'm hopeful this is the start of a solid stretch run for the rookie tight end. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 10 against the Giants, who have allowed four games of at least 11.6 PPR points to opposing tight ends this season, including two in the past four weeks. Keep an eye on Cole Kmet (concussion), and if he's out then that's even better for Loveland. But Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson will hopefully continue to feature Loveland and allow him to build on his performance from Week 9.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE TB -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 10.9 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 36 REYDS 271 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.6 It appears that Chris Godwin (leg) will remain out for the Buccaneers in Week 10, and Mike Evans (collarbone) definitely won't play. That's a boost for Otton, who scored at least 10.1 PPR points in three of his past four games prior to Tampa Bay's bye in Week 9. New England is No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and three tight ends have scored at least 13.7 PPR points against the Patriots in the past five games. I like Otton as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 56 REYDS 399 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 Rashid Shaheed was traded to Seattle on Tuesday, and that should help Johnson continue to perform at a high level. He's scored at least 10.3 PPR points in three games in a row and six times this season, and Johnson should be a go-to option for Tyler Shough, who connected with Johnson on a touchdown last week at the Rams. The Panthers have allowed four tight ends to score at least 11.9 PPR points this season, and Johnson should be considered a low-end starter in the majority of leagues. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -1.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 8.9 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 48 REYDS 385 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 Schultz comes into Week 10 having scored at least 11 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he had six catches for 77 yards on eight targets against Denver in Week 9. C.J. Stroud (concussion) is out this week against Jacksonville, but Schultz should do fine with Davis Mills against the Jaguars. Schultz had five catches for 39 yards on six targets at Jacksonville in Week 3, and the Jaguars are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. A tight end has scored at least 10.1 PPR points against Jacksonville in five games in a row, and Schultz will hopefully follow suit in this matchup.