Quarterbacks
NFL Week 1 Fantasy Football Injury Report: Latest news and updates on Christian McCaffrey and more
Who's in, who's out, who's still in question for Week 1
It's officially the top "feel-good" week of the season, as optimism reigns supreme since each real-world and fantasy team still sports an unblemished record. Fortunately, the injury report is also fairly light in terms of short-term issues, and quarterbacks particularly enjoy a clean bill of health. Without further ado, let's see where things stand on the injury landscape as of early Sunday morning:
Running Backs
Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers RB
|The 49ers' Christian McCaffrey (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and then missing Friday's session altogether. However, as per Saturday night reports, McCaffrey ran on the side during Friday's practice and labeled what happened to his calf during Thursday's practice as "nothing serious" while emphasizing he "felt great" and noting he and the team were simply being overly cautious ahead of the season opener. Consequently, the star running back appears to be trending toward playing, but if there were to be any setback, then recent arrival Brian Robinson and second-year back Isaac Guerendo would shoulder the workload in the ground attack.
Jaylen Wright Miami Dolphins RB
|The Dolphins' Jaylen Wright (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. In the second-year back's absence, rookie fifth-round pick Ollie Gordon II is likely to primarily fill the No. 2 role behind De'Von Achane against a Colts defense that finished the 2024 season allowing 131.8 rushing yards per game, although veteran Jeff Wilson could also rotate it in for snaps given his familiarity with head coach Mike McDaniel's offense.
Roschon Johnson Chicago Bears RB
|The Bears' Roschon Johnson (foot) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Vikings after only getting in a limited Saturday practice this week. If Johnson can't play, D'Andre Swift and rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai would both be candidates to see more of the short-yardage and goal-line work that Johnson typically would handle.
Tyler Goodson Indianapolis Colts RB
|The Colts' Tyler Goodson (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Goodson is sidelined, rookie fifth-round pick DJ Giddens, who rushed for 67 yards this preseason, would be set to serve as the No. 2 back behind Jonathan Taylor.
Wide Receivers
Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
|The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Jalen McMillan (IR-neck), rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka will open the season as the No. 2 receiver alongside Mike Evans, and both players are likely to see a significant amount of targets in what could be a high-scoring Week 1 divisional clash.
Jayden Reed Green Bay Packers WR
|The Packers' Jayden Reed (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions but managed to finish the week with consecutive limited practices after missing Wednesday's session. If Reed is unable to play, rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs will serve as Green Bay's top two receivers.
Christian Kirk Houston Texans WR
|The Texans' Christian Kirk (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. In the veteran's absence, rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel could be primed for bigger roles, while veterans Xavier Hutchinson and Justin Watson may also rotate it in for snaps behind Nico Collins.
Darnell Mooney Atlanta Falcons WR
|The Falcons' Darnell Mooney (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Mooney can't play, veteran Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge would both bump up a notch on the depth chart behind Drake London.
Dontayvion Wicks Green Bay Packers WR
|The Packers' Dontayvion Wicks (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Wicks can't play, rookie Savion Williams would bump up a spot on the depth chart if he can play through his hamstring injury, while Malik Heath would also be in line for an expanded role.
Savion Williams Green Bay Packers WR
|The Packers' Savion Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. If the rookie fifth-round pick can't play, Malik Heath will be in line to move up a spot on the latter portion of the depth chart.
Tight Ends
Isaiah Likely Baltimore Ravens TE
|The Ravens' Isaiah Likely (foot) is out for Sunday night's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. In his absence, Mark Andrews, who dropped a would-be game-tying two-point conversion pass versus Buffalo in last January's AFC Divisional Game clash, will be in line for a boost in targets, while fourth-year pro Charlie Kolar will bump up to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.
Darren Waller Miami Dolphins TE
|The Dolphins' Darren Waller (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. The absence of the one-time Pro Bowler, who is making a comeback after having spent the 2024 season retired, will leave Julian Hill as Miami's primary tight end against a Colts defense that allowed the fourth-most receptions (101) and tied for the third-most touchdown passes (nine) surrendered to the position last season.
Kickers
- The Bills' Tyler Bass (hip/groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, veteran Matt Prater, who was called up from the practice squad Saturday after missing the last 14 games of last season with the Cardinals due to a meniscus injury, will serve as Buffalo's placekicker beginning with Sunday night's Week 1 matchup against the Ravens.
Key defensive players
Cornerbacks
- The Patriots' Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
- The Bears' Jaylon Johnson (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Vikings.
- The Packers' Nate Hobbs (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
- The Titans' L'Jarius Sneed (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
- The Bills' Tre'Davious White (groin) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.
Safeties
- The Buccaneers' Christian Izien (oblique) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
- The Vikings' Harrison Smith (illness) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Bears.
Defensive Linemen
- The Packers' Micah Parsons (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions. Per Saturday night reports, Parsons is expected to make his Green Bay debut but will be on a snap limit of unknown degree.
- The Saints' Chase Young (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
- The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
- The Steelers' Derrick Harmon (knee) is out for Sunday's game agains the Jets.
Linebackers
- The Bears' T.J. Edwards (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Vikings.
- The Broncos' Dre Greenlaw (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.