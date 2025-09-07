Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Jalen McMillan (IR-neck), rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka will open the season as the No. 2 receiver alongside Mike Evans, and both players are likely to see a significant amount of targets in what could be a high-scoring Week 1 divisional clash.

Jayden Reed Green Bay Packers WR

The Packers' Jayden Reed (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions but managed to finish the week with consecutive limited practices after missing Wednesday's session. If Reed is unable to play, rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs will serve as Green Bay's top two receivers.

Christian Kirk Houston Texans WR

The Texans' Christian Kirk (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. In the veteran's absence, rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel could be primed for bigger roles, while veterans Xavier Hutchinson and Justin Watson may also rotate it in for snaps behind Nico Collins.

Darnell Mooney Atlanta Falcons WR

The Falcons' Darnell Mooney (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Mooney can't play, veteran Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge would both bump up a notch on the depth chart behind Drake London.

Dontayvion Wicks Green Bay Packers WR

The Packers' Dontayvion Wicks (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Wicks can't play, rookie Savion Williams would bump up a spot on the depth chart if he can play through his hamstring injury, while Malik Heath would also be in line for an expanded role.

Savion Williams Green Bay Packers WR