Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Godwin (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's Week 1 clash against the Cowboys after sandwiching a pair of full practices around a limited session this week. As per early Sunday reports, Godwin is expected to play. The veteran has seemingly been outpacing expectations in his recovery process all offseason, and he shed his knee brace Monday prior to turning in the aforementioned pair of full sessions. If he's indeed active versus Dallas, Godwin he's likely to be on some form of a snap count, but he could enjoy a solid role overall if teammate Russell Gage can't overcome his hamstring injury.

Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints WR

Thomas (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week, and per late Saturday night reports, is expected to play. Thomas last saw game action in a wild-card loss to the Buccaneers back in January 2021, and although the ankle injury that led to the prolonged absence is finally behind him, Thomas has been dealing with his hamstring issue since August 21. Assuming he indeed suits up, Thomas will fill his usual No. 1 receiver role while getting his first in-game opportunity to work with Jameis Winston.

DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals WR

Hopkins will not play in Sunday's Week 1 inter-conference battle against the Chiefs as he begins serving his season-opening six-game suspension. Arizona will also be without Rondale Moore (hamstring) in the receiving corps Sunday, leaving Kyler Murray to work with newcomer Marquise Brown and veteran holdover A.J. Green as his top two targets versus Kansas City and additional snaps behind them presumably available for Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch.

Russell Gage Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Gage (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Gage, who's been dealing with his injury the last few weeks, is forced to sit out, Julio Jones will bump up to a No. 3 role at minimum, with the possibility of No. 2 duties if Chris Godwin (knee) were to reverse course and be held out.

Michael Gallup Dallas Cowboys WR

Gallup (knee) will not play in Sunday night's season-opening showdown versus the Buccaneers despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Gallup's absence isn't unexpected whatsoever, even as he seems to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from his January ACL tear. While the fifth-year wideout appears to have a chance of playing in Week 2 against the Bengals, rookie Jalen Tolbert should serve as the No. 2 receiver against Tampa Bay in Gallup's stead.

Allen Lazard Green Bay Packers WR

Lazard (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's season-opening NFC North clash against the Vikings after missing practice all week. Lazard's likely absence makes the Packers' Week 1 receiving corps an even more unknown commodity, considering it's now slated to be headed by veteran newcomer Sammy Watkins and rookie Christian Watson, with the one wideout Aaron Rodgers has prior experience with, Randall Cobb, likely filling his customary slot role.

Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR

London (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week, but as per late Saturday night reports, the rookie will suit up versus New Orleans. London was sidelined on his first and only preseason reception, so he could conceivably be on some form of a snap count. Olamide Zaccheaus and offseason addition Bryan Edwards slot directly behind London on the depth chart and would therefore likely see extra work were their teammate to have a setback.

Jakobi Meyers New England Patriots WR

Meyers (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week, and as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play. If the fourth-year wideout, who produced a career-best 83-866-2 line across 17 games last season, suffers a setback, there would presumably more opportunities for the likes of newcomer DeVante Parker, along with holdovers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

Hamler (knee/hip) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Seahawks after practicing in limited fashion all week. If the third-year wideout were to sit out, rookie Montrell Washington, who had an impressive summer, would be in line to serve as the No. 3 receiver in Russell Wilson's Seattle homecoming.

Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals WR

Moore (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's season-opening showdown against the Chiefs after suffering a hamstring injury in Thursday's practice. His absence, coupled with that of DeAndre Hopkins' (suspension), will thrust A.J. Green back into the No. 2 receiver role he played most of last season.

Tre'Quan Smith New Orleans Saints WR

Smith (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. His absence could open up a handful of targets for No. 4 wideout Marquez Calloway on passing downs.