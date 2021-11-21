Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB

Kamara (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing the last two practices of the week. Mark Ingram, who logged 18 touches as the lead back in Kamara's stead in Week 10 against the Titans, should serve in a similar capacity Sunday with Tony Jones and Dwayne Washington complementary options behind him.

Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers RB

Jones (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. A.J. Dillon, who garnered 128 total yards and two rushing touchdowns after Jones missed a large portion of the Week 10 win over the Seahawks, will take on lead-back duties versus a Minnesota defense allowing 19.9 Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats.

James Robinson Jacksonville Jaguars RB

Robinson (knee/heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Robinson is expected to play and fill his usual starting role.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Kansas City Chiefs RB

Edwards-Helaire (knee) from injured reserve on Saturday and the second-year back is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys. If Edwards-Helaire is able to suit up, he'll likely be on some sort of touch count, which should allow Darrel Williams to still maintain a solid role.

Miles Sanders Philadelphia Eagles RB

Sanders (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, setting the stage for him to suit up Sunday against the Saints. Despite Sanders' return, the duo of Jordan Howard and Boston Scott could still have roles in the ground attack versus New Orleans.

Saquon Barkley New York Giants RB

Barkley (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Barkley is forced to sit out a fifth straight game and backup Devontae Booker (hip) also fails to suit up, Gary Brightwell would be in line for his first career start.

Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns RB

Chubb was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and reportedly looked good in that day's practice. He's expected to return to his usual starting role versus the Lions on Sunday, pushing D'Ernest Johnson back into more of a complementary capacity.

Elijah Mitchell San Francisco 49ers RB

Mitchell (finger) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. If Mitchell sits out as appears likely, Jeff Wilson should be in line to serve as the top back with JaMycal Hasty (ankle) already ruled out.

Devontae Booker New York Giants RB

Booker (hip) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Booker could serve as the top running back for New York again if Saquon Barkley (ankle) sits out another contest, and he'd presumably revert to a complementary role if his teammate returns.

Jamaal Williams Detroit Lions RB

Williams (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Williams sits out a third straight game, D'Andre Swift, who put together a spectacular 33-130 line on the ground against the Steelers in a Week 10 tie, would be in line for another hefty workload.

Latavius Murray Baltimore Ravens RB

Murray (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Murray is able to suit up, Devonta Freeman would see his workload take a hit to some degree.

JaMycal Hasty San Francisco 49ers RB

Hasty (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. With backfield mate Elijah Mitchell (finger) doubtful as well, Jeff Wilson, Trey Sermon and Trenton Cannon are projected to serve as the top running back trio versus Jacksonville.

Jermar Jefferson Detroit Lions RB

Jefferson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. Gordon Igwebuike will be in line to serve as the No. 2 back behind D'Andre Swift if Jamaal Williams (thigh) is unable to suit up as well.

Justin Jackson Los Angeles Chargers RB

Jackson (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers but finished the week with two full practices. Joshua Kelley would be in line to serve as Austin Ekeler's primary backup again if Jackson sits out.

Jeremy McNichols Tennessee Titans RB

McNichols (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week.

Jalen Richard Las Vegas Raiders RB