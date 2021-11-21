We have another robust injury report on tap in Week 11, with multiple big names at each position making appearances. There are some legitimate question marks on a couple of those players as we head into Sunday morning, with their status potentially coming down to pregame warmups. On the more optimistic side, we have a pair of notable running backs slated to make returns from injured reserve, while several other players have already been ruled out, leaving Fantasy managers time to find suitable alternatives.
So let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
Week 11 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB
|Murray (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but did manage to practice in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Murray appears to be trending toward a third consecutive absence, a development that would afford veteran Colt McCoy, who's questionable in his own right with a pectoral injury but is fully expected to be available, another start. A final decision on Murray's status is likely to come down to pregame warmups.
Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB
|Jackson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears despite finishing the week with a full practice Friday. Jackson missed the first two sessions of the week, but his level of participation Friday had been enough to leave him off the final injury report. However, Jackson was added back Saturday after his situation apparently worsened, and as per Saturday night reports, he's shaping up as "50-50" to play versus Chicago. If he's unable to suit up, second-year pro Tyler Huntley would draw the start.
Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB
|Roethlisberger was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and will start Sunday night against the Chargers, sending Mason Rudolph back to the bench.
Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB
|Goff (oblique) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Goff is not expected to play. Third-year pro Tim Boyle, who has only logged four pass attempts in his career, projects to be the starting quarterback versus Cleveland, with David Blough set to operate as his backup.
Taysom Hill New Orleans Saints QB
|Hill (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after only turning in a limited Friday practice this week. Even if he does suit up, Hill will serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Trevor Siemian with a chance at a handful of plays over the course of the game.
Colt McCoy Arizona Cardinals QB
|McCoy (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but finished the week with a full Friday practice. McCoy is expected to be available to start versus Seattle if Kyler Murray is unable to suit up for a third straight game due to his ankle injury.
Zach Wilson New York Jets QB
|Wilson (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. Veteran Joe Flacco is expected to make his first start of 2021 versus Miami, with Mike White serving as his backup.
Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB
|Kamara (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing the last two practices of the week. Mark Ingram, who logged 18 touches as the lead back in Kamara's stead in Week 10 against the Titans, should serve in a similar capacity Sunday with Tony Jones and Dwayne Washington complementary options behind him.
Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers RB
|Jones (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. A.J. Dillon, who garnered 128 total yards and two rushing touchdowns after Jones missed a large portion of the Week 10 win over the Seahawks, will take on lead-back duties versus a Minnesota defense allowing 19.9 Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats.
James Robinson Jacksonville Jaguars RB
|Robinson (knee/heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Robinson is expected to play and fill his usual starting role.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Kansas City Chiefs RB
|Edwards-Helaire (knee) from injured reserve on Saturday and the second-year back is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys. If Edwards-Helaire is able to suit up, he'll likely be on some sort of touch count, which should allow Darrel Williams to still maintain a solid role.
Miles Sanders Philadelphia Eagles RB
|Sanders (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, setting the stage for him to suit up Sunday against the Saints. Despite Sanders' return, the duo of Jordan Howard and Boston Scott could still have roles in the ground attack versus New Orleans.
Saquon Barkley New York Giants RB
|Barkley (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Barkley is forced to sit out a fifth straight game and backup Devontae Booker (hip) also fails to suit up, Gary Brightwell would be in line for his first career start.
Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns RB
|Chubb was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and reportedly looked good in that day's practice. He's expected to return to his usual starting role versus the Lions on Sunday, pushing D'Ernest Johnson back into more of a complementary capacity.
Elijah Mitchell San Francisco 49ers RB
|Mitchell (finger) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. If Mitchell sits out as appears likely, Jeff Wilson should be in line to serve as the top back with JaMycal Hasty (ankle) already ruled out.
Devontae Booker New York Giants RB
|Booker (hip) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Booker could serve as the top running back for New York again if Saquon Barkley (ankle) sits out another contest, and he'd presumably revert to a complementary role if his teammate returns.
Jamaal Williams Detroit Lions RB
|Williams (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Williams sits out a third straight game, D'Andre Swift, who put together a spectacular 33-130 line on the ground against the Steelers in a Week 10 tie, would be in line for another hefty workload.
Latavius Murray Baltimore Ravens RB
|Murray (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Murray is able to suit up, Devonta Freeman would see his workload take a hit to some degree.
JaMycal Hasty San Francisco 49ers RB
|Hasty (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. With backfield mate Elijah Mitchell (finger) doubtful as well, Jeff Wilson, Trey Sermon and Trenton Cannon are projected to serve as the top running back trio versus Jacksonville.
Jermar Jefferson Detroit Lions RB
|Jefferson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. Gordon Igwebuike will be in line to serve as the No. 2 back behind D'Andre Swift if Jamaal Williams (thigh) is unable to suit up as well.
Justin Jackson Los Angeles Chargers RB
|Jackson (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers but finished the week with two full practices. Joshua Kelley would be in line to serve as Austin Ekeler's primary backup again if Jackson sits out.
Jeremy McNichols Tennessee Titans RB
|McNichols (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week.
Jalen Richard Las Vegas Raiders RB
|Richard (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals after finishing the week with two limited practices.
DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals WR
|Hopkins (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. A.J. Green, Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore are in line to serve as the top three wideouts for either Kyler Murray (ankle) or Colt McCoy (pectoral).
Marquise Brown Baltimore Ravens WR
|Brown (thigh) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears despite finishing the week with a limited practice. In his stead, Sammy Watkins should step into the No. 1 receiver role, while rookie Rashod Bateman is in line to serve as the No. 2 wideout.
Amari Cooper Dallas Cowboys WR
|Cooper (reserve/COVID-19) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs. CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson are in line to serve as Dallas' top three wideouts with Cooper sidelined.
Antonio Brown Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
|Brown (ankle) will remain out for Monday night's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. Tyler Johnson will continue to serve as the No. 3 receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Allen Robinson Chicago Bears WR
|Robinson (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Ravens after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Darnell Mooney and Marquise Goodwin should serve as Chicago's top two wideout options.
Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR
|Shepard (quadriceps) is out for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. Kadarius Toney and Darius Slayton will serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts, respectively, behind Kenny Golladay versus Tampa Bay.
Allen Lazard Green Bay Packers WR
|Lazard (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Randall Cobb and Marquez Valdes-Scantling should each bump up a notch on the depth chart.
Donovan Peoples-Jones Cleveland Browns WR
|Peoples-Jones (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after sandwiching two limited practices around a missed Thursday session. If Peoples-Jones is unable to suit up, Rashard Higgins would bump up to the No. 2 wideout role behind Jarvis Landry.
Curtis Samuel Washington Football Team WR
|Samuel (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after only managing a limited Friday practice this week.
Devin Duvernay Baltimore Ravens WR
|Duvernay (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after putting in a limited practice Friday.
Anthony Schwartz Cleveland Browns WR
|Schwartz (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Ty Montgomery New Orleans Saints WR
|Montgomery (finger) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Rob Gronkowski Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE
|Gronkowski (back) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Giants after missing Saturday's practice following two full sessions to start the week. If Gronkowski is ultimately unable to suit up, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard would once again handle tight end duties for Tampa Bay.
Ricky Seals-Jones Washington Football Team TE
|Seals-Jones (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. John Bates and Sammis Reyes are slated to handle tight end duties for Washington.
Geoff Swaim Tennessee Titans TE
|Swaim (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans. MyCole Pruitt and Anthony Firkser are slated to handle tight end duties for Tennessee in his stead.
Key defensive players
Cornerbacks
The Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
The Ravens' Anthony Averett (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Washington's Kendall Fuller (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
The Steelers' Joe Haden (foot) is out for Sunday night's game against the Chargers.
The Titans' Janoris Jenkins (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
The Seahawks' D.J. Reed (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Safeties
The Seahawks' Jamal Adams (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
The Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick (reserve/COVID-19) will not play in Sunday night's game against the Chargers.
The Bears' Eddie Jackson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
The Giants' Logan Ryan (reserve/COVID-19) is out for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers.
The Lions' Tracy Walker (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns on Sunday.
The Cardinals' Budda Baker (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Defensive Linemen
The Bears' Akiem Hicks (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
The Chargers' Linval Joseph (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Steelers.
The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (knee) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Giants.
Linebackers
The Chargers' Joey Bosa was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and is expected to play Sunday night against the Steelers.
The Steelers' T.J. Watt (ankle) is out for Sunday night's game against the Chargers.
The Bears' Khalil Mack (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.
The Bills' Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
The Colts' Darius Leonard (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bills.
The Titans' Rashaan Evans (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
The Chargers' Drue Tranquill was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and is expected to play Sunday night against the Steelers.
The Raiders' Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
The Lions' Trey Flowers (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.
The Packers' Rashan Gary (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
The Titans' Bud Dupree (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least the next three games.
