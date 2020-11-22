Drew Brees QB NO New Orleans • #9

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Injury Ribs/lung The Saints' Drew Brees (ribs/lung) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next three weeks at minimum. Brees suffered 11 rib fractures and a punctured lung on a violent first-half hit in a Week 10 win over the 49ers, and reports indicate Taysom Hill will get the first opportunity to replace the future Hall of Famer in a Week 11 NFC South showdown versus the Falcons. Despite his versatility and the fact he's logged just 18 career regular-season pass attempts in three-plus pro campaigns, Hill is set to serve as a full-time starter against San Francisco, with fellow signal-caller Jameis Winston not part of any offensive packages. It remains to be seen if Hill's ascension will equate to a boost or downgrade for New Orleans' talented array of skill-position players, but the BYU product will at least have a full array of healthy weapons to work with against a Falcons defense that's allowed the second-most passing yards per game (310.3).

Teddy Bridgewater QB CAR Carolina • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Knee The Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday reports, Bridgewater also got some work in Saturday during Carolina's typically extensive gameday eve walk-through, and there was enough progress to warrant optimism that the quarterback will test himself in pregame warmups Sunday with the hope of playing. Bridgewater suffered his sprained MCL late in a Week 10 loss to the Buccaneers, and if he's ultimately unable to go Sunday, early Sunday morning reports indicate former XFL star P.J. Walker would line up for the start against Detroit, with Will Grier serving as his backup.

Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Injury Thumb The Lions' Matthew Stafford (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. As per early Sunday morning reports, Stafford is fully expected to play without limitations despite suffering a partial ligament tear in his right thumb during a Week 10 win over Washington. However, he'll be down two of his primary receivers against Carolina, with both Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola set to sit out the contest with hip injuries.

Drew Lock QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Ribs The Broncos' Drew Lock (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices, but as per Saturday beat-writer reports, the second-year signal-caller is expected to start versus Miami. Lock suffered a muscle strain and bruising in his ribs during a Week 10 loss to the Raiders, and if he were to suffer any type of setback Week 11, Brett Rypien, who split some reps with Lock this week and started Week 4 against the Jets in Lock's stead, would step in.

Andy Dalton QB DAL Dallas • #14

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Concussion The Cowboys activated Andy Dalton from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and after practicing in full all week, he'll return to his starting role Sunday against the Vikings. Dalton also cleared the concussion protocol that he entered as a result of a vicious hit he took in Week 7, and he'll look to improve his play over that of his first two starts (58.9 percent completion rate, 1:3 TD:INT) versus a Minnesota secondary that's struggled at times this season. His return does offer the opportunity for an upgrade to the Fantasy outlook of Dallas' wealth of skill-position pass-catching talent, as the veteran quarterback figures to be operating with a more expansive playbook than that which was afforded the inexperienced Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert in his stead the previous two games.

Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Shoulder The Jets' Sam Darnold (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers after once again missing practice all week. Darnold is still nursing an AC joint sprain that already cost him a Week 9 loss to the Patriots prior to New York's bye. Veteran Joe Flacco, who shined by completing 18 of 25 passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns in a near-upset of New England, is expected to draw a second consecutive start in Darnold's stead.

Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Thumb The Jaguars' Gardner Minshew (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Minshew has already missed the last two games with his injuries, and as per late-week reports, he's expected to remain out versus Pittsburgh. That projects to afford rookie Jake Luton his third straight start, although it will come in his toughest challenge yet against a Steelers defense that's giving up the fourth-fewest Fantasy points per game (17.33) to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats, picked off 11 passes and recorded an NFL-high 36 sacks.