NFL Week 11 Winners and Losers: Time to worry about Tom Brady, Patriots?

The Patriots came away with the win Sunday against the Eagles, but it's hard to feel good about how they got there if you are relying on them for Fantasy purposes — and that is starting to become a pattern. The Patriots came into the season as one of those teams you wanted a piece of, coming off a season when they finished fourth in the NFL in scoring. And while they entered Week 11 second in the NFL in scoring, they had actually scored on just 36.9% of their offensive drives, 17th in the NFL — the defensive touchdowns had papered over their offensive issues.

But they were at the forefront of Sunday's game against the Eagles, as the Patriots managed just 298 yards of total offense, despite running 71 plays. That makes four straight games with 342 yards of offense or fewer, including four straight with fewer than 80 yards on the ground. That lack of production on the ground has especially been an issue, as the Patriots are splitting carries three ways most weeks.

Sony Michel ran the ball 10 times for a whopping 33 yards Sunday, and he was the bright spot in the running game; Rex Burkhead managed just 14 yards on five carries, while James White added 20 on his five carries. Even adding in work in the passing game, and the Patriots' trio of backs combined for 128 yards, with no touchdowns. The Patriots haven't had a running back rush for more than 74 yards on the ground since Week 6, which means this is approaching touchdown-or-bust territory for everyone except White.

Which brings us to the elephant in the room: Tom Brady just hasn't been very good this season, leading to fewer of those touchdown opportunities. Woe unto those who proclaim Tom Brady's career over before he decides it is, but it's worth noting that this may be a new low point for the 20-year veteran. After passing for just 216 yards on 47 attempts Sunday, Brady is now down to 6.8 yards per attempt for the season, his lowest mark since 2006. His touchdown rate is down to 3.5%, the absolute lowest of his career, and a mark that only eight qualified quarterbacks were lower than last season.

This could just be a cold stretch, but there just isn't a lot going right for the Patriots offense these days, especially for Fantasy. And, with a dominant defense, there isn't exactly a ton of pressure to turn things around — a 9-1 record doesn't exactly lead to panic.

But for Fantasy players, maybe there should be. Heading into Week 12 against the Cowboys, you can definitely trust Julian Edelman, who salvaged his day Sunday with a touchdown pass, but who still had 10 PPR points without it and hasn't been below 13 since Week 4. Beyond him and James White in PPR, however, I'm not sure there's a single must-start Fantasy option among the rest of the offense, which includes:

Tom Brady, who has more than 16 Fantasy points in just one of the last four games, and none with more than 22

Sony Michel, who has no touchdowns in four of his last five games, and hasn't topped 91 rushing yards in any game this season

There isn't another player on the roster averaging more than 40 receiving yards or 25 rushing yards per game

Maybe Rob Gronkowski — who has an announcement of some sort coming this week — can come out of retirement and kick start the offense. After all, Gronkowski has routinely brought the best out of Brady in the second half of his eventual Hall of Fame career. However, between a passing game that has lost a lot of talent and a running game that splits work three ways and hasn't been that effective in more than a month, there's just not a ton to like about this offense right now.

It's not necessarily time to panic yet. The Patriots have made fools out of anyone who has tried to count them out in the past. But there isn't much to feel confident in for Fantasy right now, and it's been a long time since you could say that.

Week 11 Instant Reaction Winners and Losers

Winners Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 11 Stats RUYDS 67 REC 2 REYDS 8 TD 0 FPTS/G 8 We got reports prior to Sunday's game that the Broncos would try to make Lindsay more of a focus in Week 11, and they followed through on this in the 27-23 loss to the Vikings. Lindsay led the team in rush attempts (16, to Royce Freeman's eight), and he added two catches to Freeman's one. The Broncos haven't thrown the ball to their running backs nearly as much with Brandon Allen under center as they did when Joe Flacco was playing quarterback, which made this backfield split a lot less valuable than it had been earlier in the season. If that's the case, a move back to a split that favors Lindsay rather than one that is closer to even is obviously good news — for Lindsay. D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 11 Stats REC 8 TAR 15 REYDS 104 TD 2 FPTS/G 30 I was a bit wary of trusting Chark in Week 11, simply because we hadn't really seen him with Nick Foles under center. Sure, Chark caught a touchdown from Foles in Week 1, but Foles played so sparingly it was hard to know if that was a fluke or not, especially given all of the reporting out of training camp in Jacksonville that indicated Dede Westbrook was Foles' favorite target. However, the Jags passing game with Foles looked a lot like it did with Gardner Minshew, which meant a lot of Chark, who caught eight of 15 targets for 104 yards and two touchdowns, all of which led the team. Westbrook, on the other hand, was just fourth on the team with six targets, behind Chark, Leonard Fournette, and even Chris Conley. I would still expect better things from Westbrook moving forward, but it's clear Foles' return did not lead to the end of Chark's time as a Fantasy-relevant receiver. That's great news. Calvin Ridley WR ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 11 Stats REC 8 TAR 8 REYDS 143 TD 1 FPTS/G 28 Three straight games without a touchdown, and only 128 combined yards in that span, had Fantasy players antsy about Ridley's prospects. However, given the injuries to Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper, there were reasons to be optimistic about Ridley heading into Week 11, and he showed why. The Falcons threw the ball a season-low 32 times Sunday, but Ridley still saw eight targets go his way, tied with Julio Jones for the team lead, and he was absolutely dominant with them. Ridley caught each pass for 143 yards and a touchdown, leading the team in each statistical category. Playing without Freeman and Hooper (not to mention Mohamed Sanu, who was traded to the Patriots earlier in the season) means the Falcons are going to have to consolidate their targets, and Jones and Ridley are the obvious beneficiaries. Ridley will be a lineup mainstay for the rest of the season, as he figures to close out his sophomore season strong. John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 11 Stats REC 9 TAR 14 REYDS 137 TD 2 FPTS/G 34 Brown has been seeing strong volume all season long and entered Sunday's game on pace for 83 receptions and 1,210 yards, by far the best numbers we've ever seen from him. We talk about touchdown regression a lot, because if you can correctly identify when it is coming, you can identify huge values for Fantasy, and that's exactly what Brown was entering Sunday, as he had just two touchdowns in nine games despite his strong overall production. That regression came for him Sunday, as he doubled his season total, scoring twice on nine catches and 137 yards in the win over the Dolphins. Brown has been seeing the kind of volume that we typically associate with must-start Fantasy options, and that's exactly what you should view him as down the stretch. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 11 Stats PAYDS 293 RUYDS -3 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 33 All of a sudden, Darnold is starting to look like that viable streaming option we hoped he would be when the Jets got to the soft part of the schedule. He scored 23.7 Fantasy points in Week 10 against the Giants, and then dropped four touchdowns en route to a 33.4 Fantasy-point day against Washington in Week 11. Sure, it was against two of the worst defenses in the league, but that was always the point: Darnold's schedule was a Fantasy dream. And it doesn't figure to get any tougher for a while, with the Raiders, Bengals, and Dolphins up over the next three weeks. It will be tough to trust him given the way this season has gone, but not impossible.