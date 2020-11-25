Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -4 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK 18th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats RUYDS 376 REC 3 REYDS 42 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.1 The Ravens are expected to be without Dobbins and Ingram after both were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. That means Edwards and Justice Hill (1% rostered) will be the main running backs Thursday at Pittsburgh, with Edwards expected to get most of the touches. In three games where Ingram was hurt or out with an ankle injury, Edwards scored in each outing while sharing touches with Dobbins, including Week 8 against the Steelers. Edwards had 16 carries for 87 yards in that game, and Pittsburgh allowed Edwards and Dobbins to combine for 31 carries for 200 yards and a touchdown in that matchup. We'll see how Edwards does without Dobbins and Ingram there, and hopefully Edwards gets more work in the passing game (he has three catches for 42 yards on the season). He should be added in all leagues for at least 25% of your remaining FAB budget. As for Hill, he only has one catch for 3 yards in 2020 and no carries, but he could be an option in deeper leagues with the hope Baltimore uses him with Dobbins and Ingram out. He's worth 1% of your remaining FAB.

James White RB NE New England • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats RUYDS 70 REC 33 REYDS 267 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 Burkhead suffered a serious knee injury Sunday at Houston and could be lost for the season. That should make White a borderline starter again in PPR, and you also could add Sony Michel (30% rostered) in deeper leagues. Prior to Week 11, White had been a non-factor for the Patriots and Fantasy managers, scoring a combined 14 PPR points in his previous four games. But against the Texans, White matched his season high in carries (five) and had his most targets (nine), receptions (six) and receiving yards (64) since Week 6. In PPR, White should be added in all leagues for at least 15% of your remaining FAB, and he's worth up to 10% in non-PPR leagues. As for Michel, he will likely be the primary backup to Damien Harris with Burkhead out, and we'll see how the Patriots use Harris and Michel in tandem. Michel is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.

Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF LAR -7 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats RUYDS 201 REC 3 REYDS 27 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.5 Akers took a step back in his touches in Week 11 at Tampa Bay after he had 10 carries for 38 yards in Week 10 against Seattle. He only had five carries for 15 yards against the Buccaneers, but he added one catch for 4 yards and a touchdown on one target. He isn't expected to be the featured back for the Rams as long as Henderson and Malcolm Brown are healthy. And Henderson had eight carries for 5 yards, along with two catches for 4 yards on three targets against Tampa Bay, while Brown had three carries for 20 yards, as well as one catch for 8 yards on one target. But Akers might emerge as the best option of this trio, which could make him a potential flex play down the stretch. He's worth adding for 10-15% of your remaining FAB.

Carlos Hyde RB SEA Seattle • #30

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI SEA -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats RUYDS 204 REC 8 REYDS 50 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 Carson is expected to play in Week 12 after being out for the past four games, but I would still add Hyde in case Carson has a setback prior to facing the Eagles. In two games with Carson out or hurt with Hyde healthy, he has 29 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns, as well as five catches for 24 yards on seven targets. Carson will likely resume his role as the main running back for Seattle, but Hyde will still get about 5-10 touches in a reserve role. He's a good player to stash on your bench as a handcuff for Carson for the rest of the year and is worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB.

Frank Gore RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 39th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats RUYDS 447 REC 10 REYDS 58 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 Perine suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday at the Chargers, which means Gore is likely back as the main rusher for the Jets. And against the Chargers, Gore had his best game of the season with 15 PPR points, including his first touchdown in 2020. We'll see if he can carry that momentum over to a matchup against the Dolphins, who just allowed Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay to gain 166 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries in Week 11. And Gore had 10 PPR points against Miami in Week 6. He's worth up to 5% of your remaining FAB if you need a flex option in deeper leagues.

Devontae Booker RB LV Las Vegas • #23

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LV -3 O/U 55.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats RUYDS 320 REC 10 REYDS 65 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.7 Booker is worth adding as a handcuff for Josh Jacobs and could be a lottery ticket in case Jacobs gets hurt. Booker also has at least six total touches in four games in a row, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in two of them. Along with Booker and Hyde, you should consider other handcuff options like Boston Scott (50% rostered), Tony Pollard (36%) and Benny Snell (17%). All of them have the potential to be lottery tickets should they get an increased workload and are worth 1% of your remaining FAB while you can get them cheap.

Kerryon Johnson RB DET Detroit • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 129 REC 10 REYDS 100 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.5 I'm hopeful that Swift is back in Week 12 against the Texans after missing Week 11 with a concussion. But if he's out again, Kerryon Johnson and Adrian Peterson (59%) will share playing time, and Johnson might be the better of the two. He played 68% of the snaps in Week 11 against Carolina, and Peterson played just 29%. Now, Johnson only had six carries for 17 yards, along with two catches for 21 yards on five targets against Carolina. But Peterson had seven carries for 18 yards and no catches. The nice thing is it's an amazing matchup against the Texans, who are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs and have given up six touchdowns to the position in their past five games. Johnson and Peterson are worth 1% of your remaining FAB.