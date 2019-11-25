NFL Week 12 Winners and Losers: Is Aaron Jones still a must-start Fantasy option in the playoffs?
Aaron Jones looked like a league winning running back a few weeks ago. Is he going to keep letting you down in the Fantasy playoffs? Chris Towers looks into his recent struggles.
There are few things more frustrating as a Fantasy player than watching the wheels come off the star player you've been riding right before the playoffs. Is that what's happening with Aaron Jones?
Jones had just 3.8 Fantasy points in Week 12, as he finished Sunday's game with 38 rushing yards and no receptions. Of course, he had three touchdowns in Week 11, so this was just a blip, right? After all, Jones has been an elite Fantasy RB this season, ranking fourth in both PPR and Non-PPR scoring despite Week 12's struggles.
However, there are real reasons to be concerned. Jones' role in the rushing game has basically been capped for the better part of two months, as he hasn't run the ball more than 13 times in six straight games, dating back to his 19-carry performance in Week 5. He covered up for that with his role in the passing game during Davante Adams' absence, catching 18 passes between Weeks 6 and 8, while scoring three touchdowns and adding 205 receiving yards in those three games. The Packers weren't just using Jones as a safety valve in the passing game, either, as Jones saw multiple downfield targets in that span.
However, Adams returned in Week 9, and things just haven't been the same for Jones. He has just four targets in the three games since Adams' return, for a whopping -4 air yards — meaning he's mostly been used as just a dump-off option when Rodgers has looked his way.
So, what do we do with Jones if he's capped around a dozen carries every week, with minimal work in the passing game? You're probably still starting him most weeks — especially against the Giants and Washington over the next two games — but all of a sudden, he doesn't look like that elite option who is going to carry you to a championship. Maybe the Packers offense will come to life and create more goal-line carries, or maybe they will start using Jones more as a receiver even with Adams around.
But right now, Jones looks like a touchdown-dependent No. 2 running back. And it's come at the worst time.
Winners and Losers
TEN Tennessee • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
No player has made me look worse this season than Henry, who I was completely off before the season. I just didn't think a player who doesn't catch passes could really be an elite Fantasy running back, especially one who plays in a middling offense. Henry is a throwback to a bygone era in Fantasy, but his ability to hit home runs — he had his third touchdown of at least 65 yards this season Sunday — and the Titans investment in his usage near the goal line — seven touchdowns inside the 10-yard line — have made him an elite Fantasy option. It's a rather narrow path to Fantasy success, without much of a margin for error, but he's bulldozing his way through the eye of that needle right now.
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I would really love to see what Robinson, who has spent most of his career catching passes from Blake Bortles and Mitch Trubisky, could do with competent quarterback play. However, Sunday was a nice reminder of what he can do when he isn't being blanketed by Jalen Ramsey, as he was in his 15-yard Week 11 performance. With a much better matchup against the Giants, Robinson re-emerged as the team's top target, and with the Lions, Cowboys, Packers, and Chiefs on the schedule through the Fantasy playoffs, he should close out the season strong.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Boyd complained about his usage after Week 11, and squeaky wheel got the grease Sunday. While there are still plenty of reasons to be skeptical of Boyd with Ryan Finley serving as his quarterback, Andy Dalton's return in Week 13 can only help. Boyd showed in Week 12 just how much more talented he is than any of the Bengals other options in the passing game with A.J. Green sidelined. Boyd's touchdown came on a pretty poorly thrown ball from Finley that Boyd made a play on in the air — but as long as he keeps getting eight-plus targets every week, he'll be a viable Fantasy option, especially with better quarterback play.
DET Detroit • #43
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Scarbrough looks like a mini version of Henry, his fellow Alabama alum. He isn't quite the hulking specimen Henry is, but he's definitely one of the bigger tailbacks in the NFL, and his playing style owes something to the bigger back, too. That means he also has a fairly narrow path to sustained Fantasy excellence, with just one target in two games so far with the Lions limiting him to just what he can manage on the ground. It didn't lead to a score in Week 12, but Scarbrough did rush for 98 yards on 18 carries against Washington. Matchups don't get much easier than that, but it's good to see that even with Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic around, Scarbrough still got plenty of work. Upcoming matchups against the Bears, Vikings, and Buccaneers don't promise to give Scarbrough much room to operate, but those games could all be competitive, which means Scarbrough should have a role. Scarbrough is probably more like a low-end starting option for that stretch, but if you invested big in him on waivers last week, he should at least be a factor if you need him.
A.J. Brown WR
TEN Tennessee • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
I'm not sure he'll ever be consistent enough this season to be a quality Fantasy starter, but I am starting to think Brown is the most talented wide receiver in Tennessee. That's no knock on Corey Davis, who is solid in his own right, but Brown just keeps showing incredible big-play ability, especially after the catch. He had another long play Sunday, a 65-yard catch-and-run, and now leads the Titans in receptions, yards, and touchdowns on the season. If the Titans have their way, they won't throw enough for Brown to consistently produce for Fantasy — even Sunday, he had just five targets. However, with an eye on the stretch run and especially the 2020 season, Brown looks like the team's top option and a potential star if the Titans ever decide to consistently give him a No. 1 target workload.
Chris Carson RB
SEA Seattle • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Seahawks have remained faithful to Chris Carson throughout a season filled with fumbles, and he has largely rewarded them and Fantasy players by being one of the most reliable playmakers at the running back position. However, apparently even Pete Carroll has a breaking point, and Carson's seventh fumble of the season may have been it — not to mention at least two fumbles charged to Russell Wilson that could easily be pinned on Carson. Rashaad Penny saw a huge increase in workload in Week 12 following Carson's fumbles, and he was hugely efficient, rushing for 129 yards and a touchdown on his 14 carries while playing 49% of the team's snaps. Carroll gave Carson a vote of confidence following the game, but also told reporters this: "Competition is a beautiful thing and no reason not to get Penny back in there next week. We'll get those guys hammering away." Carson probably won't lose his job outright, but after playing 68% or more of the teams snaps each week from Week 4 through Week 10, any time share would be bad for Carson's value. The arrow is pointing down.
Tom Brady QB
NE New England • #12
Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs.
We're now going on three straight weeks with a yards per attempt below 6.0 for Brady, and just one game in his last six above 7.1 — league average is 7.3 in 2019, for reference. Injuries to the receiving corps obviously haven't helped of late, but I'm not sure Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett are the missing pieces to turn Brady back into himself. He hasn't been the same guy without Rob Gronkowski over the last few years generally, and Gronk isn't walking through that door. The upcoming schedule, featuring Houston, Kansas City, and Cincinnati lines up pretty well for Brady, but I'm just not sure you can rely on a 42-year-old dealing with an elbow injury and a middling supporting cast to carry you in the Fantasy playoffs. Brady is droppable at this point.
Josh Jacobs RB
OAK Oakland • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Jacobs should run away with Rookie of the Year, and he has been well worth whatever you invested in him in draft season, but Sunday was a reminder of how game flow dependent he is. The Raider shockingly fell behind to the Jets, and Jacobs ended up with just 10 carries and one catch, his fewest touches since Week 3, another game the Raiders lost by multiple scores. Things had been going well for the Raiders in the two months since that Week 3 game, as they went 5-2 and lost just one game by more than three points, allowing Jacobs to average 20-plus touches per game despite often sitting on the sidelines for a third or more of the teams snaps. However, when they fall behind, they are more than happy to put Jalen Richard or DeAndre Washington out there, which makes Jacobs' role somewhat shaky — he played just 39% of the team's snaps Sunday. Nobody expected them to get rolled by the Jets, but Week 13's matchup against the Chiefs is one that could easily get out of hand. The Chiefs have struggled to stop running backs this season, so you shouldn't be sitting Jacobs, by any means, but his role in the offense means he could disappoint if the Chiefs get out to a big early lead.
PIT Pittsburgh • #38
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I was skeptical that Samuels would be a league-winning kind of stash in the event of a James Conner injury, and we're starting to see why. He's a valuable offensive weapon, but he isn't a running back, and the Steelers have found it increasingly difficult to justify making him a focal point even with Conner out. Samuels played 30% of the team's snaps Sunday, but had just five touches, including only two carries. Benny Snell was the go-to option in the running game, while even Kerrith Whyte saw more touches than Samuels. We'll see if Conner can come back from his shoulder injury in Week 13, but even if he doesn't Samuels should be viewed as just a low-end PPR option, with almost no value in non-PPR leagues.
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
More than D.J. Moore, Samuel has been hurt by the lackluster quarterback play in Carolina this season, and it's not terribly surprising why. Both are dynamic playmakers, but Samuel typically sees more passes down the field than Moore, which leads to a higher degree of difficulty, hence the sub-50% catch rate he sports on the season. Samuel still has the potential to hit on one or two of those downfield plays every game and turn in a solid Fantasy performance, but he's the clear No. 3 option behind Moore and McCaffrey in the offense, and Kyle Allen isn't a good enough quarterback to hit on those consistently enough to make Samuel anything more than a boom-or-bust flex. He's busted a lot more than he's boomed this season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Early Waivers: League winners?
Three running backs available in many leagues could make the difference in the final weeks...
-
Believe It or Not: Star turns
Heath Cummings tells you all about what you should and shouldn't believe in from Week 12 of...
-
11/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew recaps Week 12, identifying Waiver Wire targets, winners, and...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...