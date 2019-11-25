NFL Week 12 Winners and Losers: Is Aaron Jones still a must-start Fantasy option in the playoffs?

There are few things more frustrating as a Fantasy player than watching the wheels come off the star player you've been riding right before the playoffs. Is that what's happening with Aaron Jones?

Jones had just 3.8 Fantasy points in Week 12, as he finished Sunday's game with 38 rushing yards and no receptions. Of course, he had three touchdowns in Week 11, so this was just a blip, right? After all, Jones has been an elite Fantasy RB this season, ranking fourth in both PPR and Non-PPR scoring despite Week 12's struggles.

However, there are real reasons to be concerned. Jones' role in the rushing game has basically been capped for the better part of two months, as he hasn't run the ball more than 13 times in six straight games, dating back to his 19-carry performance in Week 5. He covered up for that with his role in the passing game during Davante Adams' absence, catching 18 passes between Weeks 6 and 8, while scoring three touchdowns and adding 205 receiving yards in those three games. The Packers weren't just using Jones as a safety valve in the passing game, either, as Jones saw multiple downfield targets in that span.

However, Adams returned in Week 9, and things just haven't been the same for Jones. He has just four targets in the three games since Adams' return, for a whopping -4 air yards — meaning he's mostly been used as just a dump-off option when Rodgers has looked his way.

So, what do we do with Jones if he's capped around a dozen carries every week, with minimal work in the passing game? You're probably still starting him most weeks — especially against the Giants and Washington over the next two games — but all of a sudden, he doesn't look like that elite option who is going to carry you to a championship. Maybe the Packers offense will come to life and create more goal-line carries, or maybe they will start using Jones more as a receiver even with Adams around.

But right now, Jones looks like a touchdown-dependent No. 2 running back. And it's come at the worst time.

Week 12 Instant Reaction Winners and Losers

Winners Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 12 Stats RUYDS 159 REC 1 REYDS 16 TD 2 FPTS 27 No player has made me look worse this season than Henry, who I was completely off before the season. I just didn't think a player who doesn't catch passes could really be an elite Fantasy running back, especially one who plays in a middling offense. Henry is a throwback to a bygone era in Fantasy, but his ability to hit home runs — he had his third touchdown of at least 65 yards this season Sunday — and the Titans investment in his usage near the goal line — seven touchdowns inside the 10-yard line — have made him an elite Fantasy option. It's a rather narrow path to Fantasy success, without much of a margin for error, but he's bulldozing his way through the eye of that needle right now. Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 12 Stats REC 6 TAR 10 REYDS 131 TD 1 FPTS 25 I would really love to see what Robinson, who has spent most of his career catching passes from Blake Bortles and Mitch Trubisky, could do with competent quarterback play. However, Sunday was a nice reminder of what he can do when he isn't being blanketed by Jalen Ramsey, as he was in his 15-yard Week 11 performance. With a much better matchup against the Giants, Robinson re-emerged as the team's top target, and with the Lions, Cowboys, Packers, and Chiefs on the schedule through the Fantasy playoffs, he should close out the season strong. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 12 Stats REC 5 TAR 9 REYDS 101 TD 1 FPTS 19 Boyd complained about his usage after Week 11, and squeaky wheel got the grease Sunday. While there are still plenty of reasons to be skeptical of Boyd with Ryan Finley serving as his quarterback, Andy Dalton's return in Week 13 can only help. Boyd showed in Week 12 just how much more talented he is than any of the Bengals other options in the passing game with A.J. Green sidelined. Boyd's touchdown came on a pretty poorly thrown ball from Finley that Boyd made a play on in the air — but as long as he keeps getting eight-plus targets every week, he'll be a viable Fantasy option, especially with better quarterback play. Bo Scarbrough RB DET Detroit • #43

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Week 12 Stats RUYDS 98 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS 7 Scarbrough looks like a mini version of Henry, his fellow Alabama alum. He isn't quite the hulking specimen Henry is, but he's definitely one of the bigger tailbacks in the NFL, and his playing style owes something to the bigger back, too. That means he also has a fairly narrow path to sustained Fantasy excellence, with just one target in two games so far with the Lions limiting him to just what he can manage on the ground. It didn't lead to a score in Week 12, but Scarbrough did rush for 98 yards on 18 carries against Washington. Matchups don't get much easier than that, but it's good to see that even with Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic around, Scarbrough still got plenty of work. Upcoming matchups against the Bears, Vikings, and Buccaneers don't promise to give Scarbrough much room to operate, but those games could all be competitive, which means Scarbrough should have a role. Scarbrough is probably more like a low-end starting option for that stretch, but if you invested big in him on waivers last week, he should at least be a factor if you need him. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Week 12 Stats REC 4 TAR 5 REYDS 135 TD 1 FPTS 23 I'm not sure he'll ever be consistent enough this season to be a quality Fantasy starter, but I am starting to think Brown is the most talented wide receiver in Tennessee. That's no knock on Corey Davis, who is solid in his own right, but Brown just keeps showing incredible big-play ability, especially after the catch. He had another long play Sunday, a 65-yard catch-and-run, and now leads the Titans in receptions, yards, and touchdowns on the season. If the Titans have their way, they won't throw enough for Brown to consistently produce for Fantasy — even Sunday, he had just five targets. However, with an eye on the stretch run and especially the 2020 season, Brown looks like the team's top option and a potential star if the Titans ever decide to consistently give him a No. 1 target workload.