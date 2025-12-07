It's the final week of byes and also the fantasy regular season in many leagues, making it a particularly intriguing slate. Fortunately, the injury report is relatively light, particularly for this point in the calendar, and there are a some noteworthy returns expected at all four skill positions. With plenty going on, let's check in on the latest as of Sunday morning:

Week 14 Preview Injury Report Update

Quarterbacks Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB The Chargers' Justin Herbert (hand) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. Herbert suffered his left hand injury in the Week 13 win over the Raiders and had surgery in which a plate and screws were inserted to stabilize it. Per Saturday reports, Herbert is expected to play, although he'll likely operate primarily out of shotgun after only taking snaps under center in Friday's practice and having the ball handed to him in that circumstance. Consequently, No. 2 quarterback Trey Lance, who completed his only pass for nine yards versus Las Vegas while Herbert missed several plays, could be utilized in typical under-center situations such as short yardage, including any goal-line plays. Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB The Commanders' Jayden Daniels is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Vikings after finishing the week with two limited practices following a three-game absence due to an elbow injury. Daniels will return to a fully stocked receiving corps, as Terry McLaurin is healthy again following a serious quadriceps injury, while Noah Brown has been activated from injured reserve and will suit up following a 10-game absence. J.J. McCarthy Minnesota Vikings QB The Vikings' J.J. McCarthy is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Commanders after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence due to a concussion. In his return from a one-game absence, McCarthy will reassume control of Minnesota's offense and will try to bounce back from an 87-yard, two-interception against the Packers during his most recent game in Week 12. Justin Fields New York Jets QB The Jets' Justin Fields (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after turning in a limited practice Thursday and missing Friday's session. In his absence versus Miami, undrafted rookie Brady Cook is expected to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Tyrod Taylor.

Running Backs Omarion Hampton Los Angeles Chargers RB The Chargers' Omarion Hampton (ankle) remains on injured reserve and is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Eagles after finishing the week with consecutive full practices following a limited Thursday session. As per Saturday reports, Hampton is expected to be activated and play versus Philadelphia. If Hampton does indeed suit up, how the workload between him and Kimani Vidal, who averaged 75.0 rushing yards and 4.5 yards per carry over the last seven games as the starter while eclipsing the 100-yard mark on three occasions, will be divided remains to be seen. Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB The Saints' Alvin Kamara (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after once again missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie Devin Neal, who generated 69 total yards on 17 touches in the top role against the Dolphins in Week 13, should once again serve as the No. 1 back versus a Tampa Bay defense surrendering the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game (97.4), while Evan Hull and Audric Estime will rotate in behind him for complementary snaps. Emari Demercado Arizona Cardinals RB The Cardinals' Emari Demercado (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing Friday's practice following consecutive limited sessions to open the week. In his absence, Michael Carter should serve as the No. 2 back behind Bam Knight. Dylan Sampson Cleveland Browns RB The Browns' Dylan Sampson (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. If Sampson can't play, veteran Jerome Ford will be set to operate as the No. 2 back behind Quinshon Judkins, while Raheim Sanders would presumably slot into the No. 3 role. Hassan Haskins Los Angeles Chargers RB The Chargers' Hassan Haskins (hamstring) remains on injured reserve but is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Eagles after putting in a limited practice Thursday and then closing out the week with consecutive full sessions. If Haskins is able to return after a five-game absence, he's projected to work as the No. 3 back behind Omarion Hampton (ankle), who's expected to be activated from injured reserve, and Kimani Vidal.

Wide Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. Arizona Cardinals WR The Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. In his absence, Michael Wilson, who drew 33 targets during Harrison's two previous absences following an emergency appendectomy, will return to the No. 1 receiver role, and he could be even busier than in those contests considering Greg Dortch (IR, chest) will also be sidelined. Star tight end Trey McBride should also be due for an uptick on the 9.8 targets per contest he's already averaging. Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR The Falcons' Drake London (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. In his third consecutive absence, Darnell Mooney and David Sills should continue serving as Kirk Cousins' top two receivers, while Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson are others who could be due for extra targets in a difficult matchup against a talented Seahawks defense. Rome Odunze Chicago Bears WR The Bears' Rome Odunze (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In Odunze's absence, DJ Moore, Luther Burden, Olamide Zaccheaus and Colston Loveland will help absorb the 7.5 targets per game that Odunze's absence opens up. Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR The Saints' Chris Olave (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after finishing the week with consecutive limited practices following a missed Wednesday session. As per Saturday night reports, Olave is expected to play. If he were to have any setbacks, Devaughn Vele and Mason Tipton would likely serve as the top two wideouts for Tyler Shough. Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR The Bengals' Tee Higgins is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Bills after finishing the week with two full practices following a one-game absence due to a concussion. In his return versus Buffalo, Higgins will slot back into his customary No. 2 role while working with Joe Burrow for the first time since Week 2. Jayden Reed Green Bay Packers WR The Packers' Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Reed is expected to play for the first time since Week 2. Whether Reed will be on some form of snap limit after such a long layoff remains to be seen, but he'll likely operate in a No. 3 role behind starters Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs as he eases back into action. Matthew Golden Green Bay Packers WR The Packers' Matthew Golden (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Golden can't suit up, Dontayvion Wicks and the returning Jayden Reed could be due for bigger downfield roles. Greg Dortch Arizona Cardinals WR The Cardinals' Greg Dortch (chest) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, Xavier Weaver, who isn't expected to play through his hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Rams, and Trent Sherfield are among the receivers expected to see extra complementary snaps. Noah Brown Washington Commanders WR The Commanders' Noah Brown was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is off the injury report altogether for Sunday's game against the Vikings following a 10-game absence due to knee and groin injuries. Brown was able to practice in full both Wednesday and Thursday before being given a day off Friday, and in his return, he'll likely slot back into his previous No. 3 role behind Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel. Josh Palmer Buffalo Bills WR The Bills' Joshua Palmer (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In Palmer's expected absence, Gabe Davis and Keon Coleman are set to be the likeliest beneficiaries of some extra targets behind Khalil Shakir. Parker Washington Jacksonville Jaguars WR The Jaguars' Parker Washington (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after finishing the week with consecutive limited sessions following a Wednesday absence. As per Saturday night reports, Washington isn't expected to play. In his projected absence, Tim Patrick and Dyami Brown could share No. 3 receiver snaps behind Brian Thomas and Jakobi Meyers. Xavier Worthy Kansas City Chiefs WR The Cardinals' Xavier Weaver (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after suffering the injury in Thursday's practice and missing Friday's session. As per Saturday night reports, Weaver isn't expected to play. In Weaver's absence and that of Greg Dortch (chest), veteran Trent Sherfield is likely to serve as the No. 2 receiver alongside Michael Wilson, who'll slot into the top spot with Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel) sidelined. Dont'e Thornton Jr. Las Vegas Raiders WR The Raiders' Dont'e Thornton (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jack Bech is likely to slot into the No. 3 receiver role behind starters Tre Tucker and Tyler Lockett. Savion Williams Green Bay Packers WR The Packers' Savion Williams (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. In his absence, Bo Melton might be in line for a few extra snaps at the bottom of the depth chart.

Tight Ends Dalton Kincaid Buffalo Bills TE The Bills' Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Kincaid is expected to play provided he checks out well in pregame warmups. If the talented tight end is indeed able to return from a three-game absence, he'd presumably slot back into the No. 1 tight-end role against a Bengals defense that's surrendered an NFL-high 86-1,121-13 line to the position. Michael Mayer Las Vegas Raiders TE The Raiders' Michael Mayer (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after once again missing practice all week. In his absence versus Denver, journeyman Ian Thomas is likely to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Brock Bowers.

Kickers

The 49ers' Eddy Pineiro (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In his absence against Cleveland, Matt Gay, who converted two field-goal and extra-point attempts apiece during Monday night's win over the Panthers, will once again serve as San Francisco's placekicker.

Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

The Jets' Jarvis Brownlee (hip) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Colts' Sauce Gardner (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Texans' Kamari Lassiter (foot) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs. As per Saturday night reports, Lassiter is expected to play.

The Bears' Tyrique Stevenson (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Safeties

The Raiders' Jamal Adams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Jets' Tony Adams (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Packers' Javon Bullard (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Raiders' Jeremy Chinn (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Steelers' Kyle Dugger (hand) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Vikings' Theo Jackson (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Saints' Justin Reid (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Jaguars' Andrew Wingard (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Defensive Linemen

The Bills' Joey Bosa (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Raiders' Maxx Crosby (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos. As per Saturday night reports, Crosby is expected to play.

The Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Jaguars' Travon Walker (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Jaguars' Arik Armstead (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Eagles' Jalen Carter (shoulder) is Monday night's game against the Chargers.

The Falcons' Brandon Dorlus (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Falcons' David Onyemata (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Browns' Mason Graham (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans. As per Saturday night reports, Graham told reporters at the end of the week he expects to play.

The Browns' Alex Wright is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Titans after a one-game absence due to a quadriceps injury.

The Packers' Devonte Wyatt (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Rams' Poona Ford (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Steelers' Derrick Harmon (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Cardinals' Walter Nolen (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Linebackers

The Bills' Terrel Bernard (elbow) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Browns' Devin Bush (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Falcons' James Pearce (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Commanders' Bobby Wagner (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.