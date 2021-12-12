We're approaching the start of the Fantasy postseason for many leagues, and the Week 14 injury report is disappointingly hefty on big names at the running back and wide receiver positions. COVID-19 has particularly made its presence felt this week across the league, although a couple of players have also cleared protocol in time to suit up Sunday. There are also multiple notable returns from injured reserve unfolding, making it a busy morning on the health landscape overall.
Without further ado, here's the latest as of early Sunday:
Week 14 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Justin Fields Chicago Bears QB
|Fields (ribs) is off the injury report and will start Sunday night's game against the Packers after a two-game absence. In his first career game against Green Bay back in Week 6, Fields completed 16 of 27 passes for 174 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing six times for 43 yards.
Daniel Jones New York Giants QB
|Jones (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Mike Glennon, who suffered a concussion during the Week 13 loss to the Dolphins but cleared protocol Friday, will draw a second consecutive start.
Andy Dalton Chicago Bears QB
|Dalton (hand) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In the veteran's likely absence, Nick Foles will serve as Justin Fields' backup.
Elijah Mitchell San Francisco 49ers RB
|Mitchell (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty should handle the bulk of backfield work against Cincinnati as a result.
Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals RB
|Mixon (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. If the star back is forced to sit out, Samaje Perine would likely step into a quasi-lead-back role against San Francisco, with Trayveon Williams serving as his primary backup.
Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB
|Kamara is off the injury report after missing the last four games due to a knee injury. He should step right back into a heavy workload Sunday against the Jets with backfield mates Mark Ingram and Ty Montgomery both on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
D'Andre Swift Detroit Lions RB
|Swift (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. With Jamaal Williams also set to miss as a result of his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson are set to operate as Detroit's primary backs against Denver.
Jamaal Williams Detroit Lions RB
|Williams was placed in the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, sidelining him for Sunday's game versus the Broncos. Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson are set to helm Detroit's backfield Sunday with D'Andre Swift (shoulder) also out.
Mark Ingram New Orleans Saints RB
|Ingram was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and he's expected to miss Sunday's game versus the Jets. Dwayne Washington and Tony Jones should see expanded roles behind the returning Alvin Kamara as a result.
Melvin Gordon Denver Broncos RB
|Gordon (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. If he were to sit out a second straight contest, Javonte Williams, who impressed with 178 total yards in the Week 13 loss to the Chiefs, would draw another start.
Darrell Henderson Los Angeles Rams RB
|Henderson (thigh) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and will not play in Monday night's game against the Cardinals as a result. Sony Michel, who rushed for 121 yards on 24 carries in Henderson's stead against the Jaguars in Week 13, will draw a second straight start.
Kenyan Drake Las Vegas Raiders RB
|Drake (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. Peyton Barber and Jalen Richard (reserve/COVID-19) should see larger roles out of the backfield behind Josh Jacobs for the balance of the campaign, with Barber the immediate beneficiary in Week 14.
Tevin Coleman New York Jets RB
|Coleman (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing practice all week. In his stead, Ty Johnson and Austin Walter are likely to serve as New York's primary backs.
Chase Edmonds Arizona Cardinals RB
|Edmonds (ankle) may be activated from injured reserve by Sunday's 4pm ET deadline for Monday night's game against the Rams after a three-game absence.
Tony Pollard Dallas Cowboys RB
|Pollard (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against Washington after missing practice all week. If Pollard sits out, Ezekiel Elliott should see a heavier workload, while Corey Clement would be in line to serve as his primary backup.
J.D. McKissic Washington Football Team RB
|McKissic (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys but finished the week with two limited practices. If McKissic misses a second straight game as early Sunday reports indicate will be the case, Antonio Gibson, who logged 28 total touches with his backfield mate out in Week 13, would likely be in for another heavy workload.
Travis Homer Seattle Seahawks RB
|Homer (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing the last two practices of the week. In his absence, Rashaad Penny is expected to take on a significant role alongside Alex Collins, who'll be making a return after a one-game absence due to an abdomen injury.
Jalen Richard Las Vegas Raiders RB
|Richard (reserve/COVID-19) will not play Sunday against the Chiefs, which will bump up Peyton Barber to the No. 2 role behind Josh Jacobs with Kenyan Drake (ankle) now on injured reserve.
Ty Montgomery New Orleans Saints WR
|Montgomery was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, sidelining him for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR
|Samuel (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, Samuel is expected to play. If the star receiver were to suffer a setback, however, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle should see some extra targets, while Jauan Jennings and Trent Sherfield could split No. 2 wideout snaps.
Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR
|Allen (reserve/COVID-19) will not play in Sunday's game against the Giants. Mike Williams, who was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after landing there as a close contact of Allen's, will serve as the No. 1 wideout versus New York, with Jalen Guyton set to handle No. 2 duties.
Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR
|Williams was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and will serve as the No. 1 receiver for Sunday's game against the Giants with Keenan Allen still on the list and ruled out.
Julio Jones Tennessee Titans WR
|Jones (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, setting him up to return as the No. 1 receiver Sunday against the Jaguars with A.J. Brown (chest) still on IR.
Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR
|Higgins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing in limited fashion the last two days of the week. If Higgins is unable to suit up Sunday, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd will be in line for even more work than usual, while Stanley Morgan could bump up to the No. 3 receiver role.
Elijah Moore New York Jets WR
|Moore (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next three games at minimum. Keelan Cole and Denzel Mims should see additional opportunity as a result behind de facto No. 1 receiver Jamison Crowder.
Corey Davis New York Jets WR
|Davis (groin) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. With fellow wideout Elijah Moore (quadriceps) also landing on IR on Saturday, Jamison Crowder is primed to serve as New York's No. 1 wideout beginning with Sunday's game against the Saints.
Allen Robinson Chicago Bears WR
|Robinson (hamstring) is off the injury report and will start Sunday night against the Packers after working back to a full practice Friday. Robinson missed a total of three games with the injury, so whether his snaps are curtailed somewhat due to conditioning issues remains to be seen.
Kenny Golladay New York Giants WR
|Golladay (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Golladay is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Sterling Shepard would step into the de facto No. 1 role, considering he's also due to make his return.
Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR
|Shepard (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Shepard is expected to make his return after a four-game absence. With Kadarius Toney (oblique) ruled out and Kenny Golladay (ribs) questionable, Shepard, Darius Slayton, John Ross and Collin Johnson could all see expanded roles Sunday.
Kadarius Toney New York Giants WR
|Toney (oblique) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers despite finishing the week with two limited practices. With Sterling Shepard (quadriceps) and Kenny Golladay (ribs) also questionable, Darius Slayton, John Ross (quadriceps) and Collin Johnson could be in for significantly expanded roles versus New York.
Brandin Cooks Houston Texans WR
|Cooks (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing in limited fashion Friday. If he's unable to go Sunday, Chris Conley and Nico Collins could serve as the top two wideout options for rookie Davis Mills.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey New Orleans Saints WR
|Humphrey (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets and finished the week with a missed practice Friday. If he's unable to suit up, Kenny Stills could bump up to the No. 3 role behind Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith with Deonte Harris suspended.
Curtis Samuel Washington Football Team WR
|Samuel (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Samuel is expected to suit versus Dallas.
Marquise Goodwin Chicago Bears WR
|Goodwin (foot) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Packers after missing the last two practices of the week. Damiere Byrd would move into the No. 3 role behind the returning Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney if Goodwin is unable to go.
Randall Cobb Green Bay Packers WR
|Cobb (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least the next three games at minimum. Allen Lazard and Equanimeous St. Brown should see elevated roles behind Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as a result.
Anthony Schwartz Cleveland Browns WR
|Schwartz (concussion) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week.
Darren Waller Las Vegas Raiders TE
|Waller (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Chiefs after failing to practice all week. In his absence, Hunter Renfrow and the rest of Las Vegas' pass-catching corps should see extra targets to varying degree, while Foster Moreau will once again step in as the top tight end for Derek Carr.
T.J. Hockenson Detroit Lions TE
|Hockenson (hand) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after finishing the week with two missed practices. In his likely absence, rookie Brock Wright should serve as Detroit's top tight end.
Harrison Bryant Cleveland Browns TE
|Bryant (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. With David Njoku on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well, Austin Hooper should see a bump in targets against Baltimore.
David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE
|Njoku (reserve/COVID-19) will not play in Sunday's game against the Ravens. With Harrison Bryant (ankle) also out, Austin Hooper will serve as the unquestioned primary tight end, while Miller Forristall will serve as his backup.
Ryan Griffin New York Jets TE
|Griffin (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints despite working up to a full practice Friday. If he's unable to suit up, Kenny Yeboah and Daniel Brown would handle tight end duties for New York.
Hayden Hurst Atlanta Falcons TE
|Hurst (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, setting him up to serve as Kyle Pitts' top backup against the Panthers on Sunday.
Brevin Jordan Houston Texans TE
|Jordan (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks despite finishing the week with two limited practices. If he's unable to suit up, Pharaoh Brown would see even more work as the top tight end.
Riley Patterson Detroit Lions K
|Patterson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after a limited Friday practice. With Austin Seibert (hip) on injured reserve and Detroit not having called up a kicker from the practice squad as of Saturday night, it appears Patterson will be available.
Key defensive players
Cornerbacks
- The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season.
- The Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
- The Titans' Janoris Jenkins (ankle) is out for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.
- The Chargers' Chris Harris was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, clearing the way for him to play Sunday against the Giants.
Safeties
- Washington's Landon Collins (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
- The Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills.
- The Seahawks' Jamal Adams (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his season.
- The Seahawks' Quandre Diggs (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
- The Falcons' Richie Grant (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
- The Browns' Ronnie Harrison (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Ravens.
Defensive Linemen
- The Bears' Akiem Hicks (ankle) is out for Sunday night's game against the Packers.
- The Saints' Cameron Jordan (reserve/COVID-19) will not play Sunday against the Jets.
Linebackers
- The Packers' DeVondre Campbell (illness) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bears.
- The Broncos' Bradley Chubb (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
- The Titans' Zach Cunningham (coach's decision) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.
- Washington's Jamin Davis (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
- The 49ers' Dre Greenlaw (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
- The Raiders' Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for at least the next three games.
- The Bills' A.J. Klein (reserve/COVID-19) will not play Sunday against the Buccaneers.
- The Raiders' Denzel Perryman (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
- The Jets' C.J. Mosley (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints.
- The Saints' Pete Werner (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets.
- The Bengals' Logan Wilson (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
