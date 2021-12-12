Deebo Samuel San Francisco 49ers WR

Samuel (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, Samuel is expected to play. If the star receiver were to suffer a setback, however, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle should see some extra targets, while Jauan Jennings and Trent Sherfield could split No. 2 wideout snaps.

Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR

Allen (reserve/COVID-19) will not play in Sunday's game against the Giants. Mike Williams, who was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after landing there as a close contact of Allen's, will serve as the No. 1 wideout versus New York, with Jalen Guyton set to handle No. 2 duties.

Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR

Williams was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and will serve as the No. 1 receiver for Sunday's game against the Giants with Keenan Allen still on the list and ruled out.

Julio Jones Tennessee Titans WR

Jones (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, setting him up to return as the No. 1 receiver Sunday against the Jaguars with A.J. Brown (chest) still on IR.

Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR

Higgins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing in limited fashion the last two days of the week. If Higgins is unable to suit up Sunday, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd will be in line for even more work than usual, while Stanley Morgan could bump up to the No. 3 receiver role.

Elijah Moore New York Jets WR

Moore (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next three games at minimum. Keelan Cole and Denzel Mims should see additional opportunity as a result behind de facto No. 1 receiver Jamison Crowder.

Corey Davis New York Jets WR

Davis (groin) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. With fellow wideout Elijah Moore (quadriceps) also landing on IR on Saturday, Jamison Crowder is primed to serve as New York's No. 1 wideout beginning with Sunday's game against the Saints.

Allen Robinson Chicago Bears WR

Robinson (hamstring) is off the injury report and will start Sunday night against the Packers after working back to a full practice Friday. Robinson missed a total of three games with the injury, so whether his snaps are curtailed somewhat due to conditioning issues remains to be seen.

Kenny Golladay New York Giants WR

Golladay (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Golladay is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Sterling Shepard would step into the de facto No. 1 role, considering he's also due to make his return.

Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR

Shepard (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Shepard is expected to make his return after a four-game absence. With Kadarius Toney (oblique) ruled out and Kenny Golladay (ribs) questionable, Shepard, Darius Slayton, John Ross and Collin Johnson could all see expanded roles Sunday.

Kadarius Toney New York Giants WR

Toney (oblique) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers despite finishing the week with two limited practices. With Sterling Shepard (quadriceps) and Kenny Golladay (ribs) also questionable, Darius Slayton, John Ross (quadriceps) and Collin Johnson could be in for significantly expanded roles versus New York.

Brandin Cooks Houston Texans WR

Cooks (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing in limited fashion Friday. If he's unable to go Sunday, Chris Conley and Nico Collins could serve as the top two wideout options for rookie Davis Mills.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey New Orleans Saints WR

Humphrey (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets and finished the week with a missed practice Friday. If he's unable to suit up, Kenny Stills could bump up to the No. 3 role behind Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith with Deonte Harris suspended.

Curtis Samuel Washington Football Team WR

Samuel (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Samuel is expected to suit versus Dallas.

Marquise Goodwin Chicago Bears WR

Goodwin (foot) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Packers after missing the last two practices of the week. Damiere Byrd would move into the No. 3 role behind the returning Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney if Goodwin is unable to go.

Randall Cobb Green Bay Packers WR

Cobb (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least the next three games at minimum. Allen Lazard and Equanimeous St. Brown should see elevated roles behind Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as a result.

Anthony Schwartz Cleveland Browns WR