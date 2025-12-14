Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB
|The Commanders' Jayden Daniels is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week. According to late-week reports, there is optimism Daniels will be able to play in Week 16 against the Eagles, but in his absence versus New York, Marcus Mariota will make his seventh start of the season after throwing for 1,296 yards with a 9:5 TD:INT and rushing for 214 yards and another score over his first six turns helming the offense.
Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders QB
|The Raiders' Geno Smith (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Philadelphia, Kenny Pickett, who completed eight of 11 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in emergency duty against the Broncos after Smith exited the Week 14 game, will draw his first start of the season.
Tyrod Taylor New York Jets QB
|The Jets' Tyrod Taylor (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. In his absence, undrafted rookie Brady Cook, who completed 14 of 30 passes for 163 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions during emergency duty against the Dolphins in Week 14, will draw his first NFL start versus Jacksonville.
Justin Fields New York Jets QB
|The Jets' Justin Fields (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. In his absence against Jacksonville, Adrian Martinez is slated to operate as the No. 2 quarterback behind spot starter Brady Cook.
NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football Injury Report: Latest updates on Christian McCaffrey, other lineup decisions
Who's in, who's out, who's still in question for Week 15
It's the beginning of the fantasy playoffs in many leagues this week, and with no teams on bye, we also have a very extensive injury report. There are a number of names highly critical to the fortunes of many rosters carrying questionable designations heading into game day, but fortunately, we appear to have clarity on many of those situations. With plenty to dive into, let's check in on the latest as of Sunday morning:
Week 15 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers RB
|The 49ers' Christian McCaffrey (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans but finished the week with a full practice after missing Wednesday's session and putting in a limited showing Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, McCaffrey is expected to play. If there were to be any setback, Brian Robinson would be set to step into the top role in the ground attack for San Francisco.
Josh Jacobs Green Bay Packers RB
|The Packers' Josh Jacobs (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after only getting a limited Friday practice this week. As per Saturday night reports, Jacobs is expected to play. If he were to have any setback, Emanuel Wilson would normally be the next man up, but he's questionable in his own right due to an illness. Chris Brooks and Pierre Strong are the next backs on the depth chart behind Jacobs and Wilson and would naturally be in line for much larger roles in the highly unlikely event both backs are sidelined.
Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB
|The Saints' Alvin Kamara (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after once again missing practice all week. In his third straight absence, rookie Devin Neal, who rushed for a career-high 70 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries during a Week 14 win over the Buccaneers, will remain the lead back for New Orleans, while Evan Hull and Audric Estime will rotate in behind him for complementary snaps.
Nick Chubb Houston Texans RB
|The Texans' Nick Chubb (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per Saturday night reports, Chubb is not expected to play. In his expected absence, Woody Marks should see an uptick in work in his No. 1 role, while veteran Dare Ogunbowale and British Brooks will rotate in behind him for complementary snaps.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Washington Commanders RB
|The Commanders' Chris Rodriguez (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after finishing the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. As per Saturday night reports, Rodriguez will test himself in pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. If Rodriguez ultimately can't suit up, rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who's seen his role reduced in recent games, will be due for a boost in workload, while Jeremy McNichols could also draw more work beyond that typically afforded by his usual change-of-pace role.
Emanuel Wilson Green Bay Packers RB
|The Packers' Emanuel Wilson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after being added to the injury report Saturday due to a virus. As per Saturday night reports, the team will see how Wilson's illness develops overnight before making a final decision on his availability versus Denver. If Wilson can't suit up, Chris Brooks or Pierre Strong would be due for a bigger workload behind Josh Jacobs (knee), who's expected to play.
Emari Demercado Arizona Cardinals RB
|The Cardinals' Emari Demercado (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Demercado is expected to play. If the third-year back makes his return as expected, he'll likely slot back into a No. 2 role behind Bam Knight and operate as a change-of-pace/passing down back, pushing Michael Carter into a smaller role.
Dylan Sampson Cleveland Browns RB
|The Browns' Dylan Sampson (calf/hand) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. In Sampson's absence, Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams will be options for snaps behind Quinshon Judkins.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Arizona Cardinals WR
|The Cardinals' Marvin Harrison (heel) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Texans after once again missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, Michael Wilson, who's averaging 12 receptions, 148.3 yards and 16.3 targets per contest in the three games Harrison has missed overall this season, will remain the No. 1 receiver, albeit against a Texans defense surrendering the second-fewest passing yards per home game (155.3).
Davante Adams Los Angeles Rams WR
|The Rams' Davante Adams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after only getting in a limited practice on Friday this week. As per Saturday night reports, Adams is expected to play. If there were to be a setback, Tutu Atwell, who was activated from injured reserve Saturday and doesn't carry an injury designation, would serve as the No. 2 receiver behind Puka Nacua, who would also be in line for a boost on his already highly elevated workload.
Rome Odunze Chicago Bears WR
|The Bears' Rome Odunze (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, the team is optimistic that Odunze will be able to play. However, if he fails to suit up, all of DJ Moore, Luther Burden, Olamide Zaccheaus and Colston Loveland will help absorb the 7.5 targets per game that Odunze's absence would open up.
Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR
|The Bengals' Tee Higgins (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing Friday's practice following consecutive limited sessions. In his absence, Ja'Marr Chase, who posted a 7-110-0 line on 14 targets versus Baltimore during Higgins' absence on Thanksgiving, will be in line for a potential target bump, while Andrei Iosivas and Mitchell Tinsley will be due for larger roles as well. Tight end Mike Gesicki will also retain a significant role after posting a 6-86-1 line against the Bills in a high-scoring Week 14 loss.
Deebo Samuel Washington Commanders WR
|The Commanders' Deebo Samuel (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing Friday's practice. As per Saturday night reports, Samuel is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Noah Brown would be in line to move into the No. 2 receiver role alongside Terry McLaurin.
Marquise Brown Kansas City Chiefs WR
|The Chiefs' Hollywood Brown (personal) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Los Angeles, JuJu Smith-Schuster is likely to serve as the No. 3 receiver behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.
Rashod Bateman Baltimore Ravens WR
|The Ravens' Rashod Bateman (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals and finished the week with a missed Friday practice following limited participation Thursday. If Bateman sits out, DeAndre Hopkins and Tylan Wallace will each move a spot up on the depth chart behind Zay Flowers, who would potentially be in line for more downfield work.
Quentin Johnston Los Angeles Chargers WR
|The Chargers' Quentin Johnston (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion Friday. If Johnston is sidelined, Keenan Allen and Tre' Harris would move up a notch on the depth chart behind No. 1 wideout Ladd McConkey.
Josh Palmer Buffalo Bills WR
|The Bills' Joshua Palmer (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Palmer can make his return from a two-game absence, he should move into the No. 2 receiver role alongside Khalil Shakir and push Gabe Davis and Keon Coleman down the depth chart.
Parker Washington Jacksonville Jaguars WR
Pat Bryant Denver Broncos WR
|The Broncos' Pat Bryant (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In the ascending rookie wideout's absence, Marvin Mims is due to fill a larger role behind Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin.
Cedric Tillman Cleveland Browns WR
|The Browns' Cedric Tillman (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. If Tillman can't suit up, rookie Isaiah Bond will slot into the No. 2 receiver role alongside top wideout Jerry Jeudy.
David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE
|The Browns' David Njoku (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. In his absence, Harold Fannin, who's already averaging 6.5 targets per game and is coming off having posted a career-best 8-114-1 line against the Titans in Week 14, will be set for even more work than usual, while Blake Whiteheart will bump up to No. 2 on the depth chart.
Jake Ferguson Dallas Cowboys TE
|The Cowboys' Jake Ferguson (calf) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Vikings after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a Thursday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Ferguson is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Luke Schoonmaker would be in line to serve as the top target at tight end for Dak Prescott.
Mason Taylor New York Jets TE
|The Jets' Mason Taylor (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. In the talented rookie's absence, Jeremy Ruckert will move into the top tight-end role for New York and work with rookie quarterback Brady Cook, who'll draw the Week 15 start.
Darnell Washington Pittsburgh Steelers TE
|The Steelers' Darnell Washington (concussion) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Washington can't suit up, Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith would be due for an increase in snaps and targets versus Miami.
Elijah Arroyo Seattle Seahawks TE
|The Seahawks' Elijah Arroyo (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him the rest of the regular season. In his absence the rest of the way beginning with Sunday's game against the Colts, veteran Eric Saubert, who was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable due to a calf injury, will serve as the No. 2 option behind AJ Barner.
Kickers
No major injuries of note.
Key defensive players
Cornerbacks
The Bills' Christian Benford (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
The Colts' Sauce Gardner (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
The Bears' Kyler Gordon (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the rest of the regular season.
The Commanders' Jonathan Jones (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The Chiefs' Trent McDuffie (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The Browns' Denzel Ward (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.
The Bears' Tyrique Stevenson is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Browns following a two-game absence due to a hip injury.
Safeties
The Lions' Brian Branch (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the rest of the season.
The Lions' Kerby Joseph (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.
The Chargers' Elijah Molden (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
The Cardinals' Jalen Thompson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
The Jets' Tony Adams is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after a one-game absence due to a groin injury.
The Raiders' Jeremy Chinn (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
The Steelers' Kyle Dugger is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Dolphins after a one-game absence due to a hand injury.
The Vikings' Theo Jackson is off the injury report for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys after a two-game absence due to a neck injury
The Saints' Justin Reid (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
The Jaguars' Andrew Wingard is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets after a one-game absence due to a concussion.
Defensive Linemen
The Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Vikings. As per early Sunday reports, Clowney is expected to play.
The Bills' Joey Bosa is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Patriots after a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury.
The Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (hip) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the rest of the season.
The Eagles' Jalen Carter (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
The Giants' Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
The Browns' Mason Graham (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
The Steelers' Cameron Heyward (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.
The Steelers' Derrick Harmon (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.
The Cardinals' Walter Nolen (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Linebackers
The Bills' Terrel Bernard (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
The Steelers' T.J. Watt (chest) is out for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.
The 49ers' Tatum Bethune (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.
The Patriots' Robert Spillane (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
The Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
The Chargers' Troy Dye (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
The Jets' Francisco Mauigoa (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
The Texans' E.J. Speed (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.