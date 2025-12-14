It's the beginning of the fantasy playoffs in many leagues this week, and with no teams on bye, we also have a very extensive injury report. There are a number of names highly critical to the fortunes of many rosters carrying questionable designations heading into game day, but fortunately, we appear to have clarity on many of those situations. With plenty to dive into, let's check in on the latest as of Sunday morning:

Week 15 Preview Injury Report Update

Kickers

No major injuries of note.

Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

The Bills' Christian Benford (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Colts' Sauce Gardner (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Bears' Kyler Gordon (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the rest of the regular season.

The Commanders' Jonathan Jones (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Chiefs' Trent McDuffie (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Browns' Denzel Ward (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Bears' Tyrique Stevenson is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Browns following a two-game absence due to a hip injury.

Safeties

The Lions' Brian Branch (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the rest of the season.

The Lions' Kerby Joseph (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Chargers' Elijah Molden (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Cardinals' Jalen Thompson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Jets' Tony Adams is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after a one-game absence due to a groin injury.

The Raiders' Jeremy Chinn (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Steelers' Kyle Dugger is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Dolphins after a one-game absence due to a hand injury.

The Vikings' Theo Jackson is off the injury report for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys after a two-game absence due to a neck injury

The Saints' Justin Reid (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Jaguars' Andrew Wingard is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets after a one-game absence due to a concussion.

Defensive Linemen

The Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Vikings. As per early Sunday reports, Clowney is expected to play.

The Bills' Joey Bosa is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Patriots after a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

The Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (hip) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the rest of the season.

The Eagles' Jalen Carter (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Giants' Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Browns' Mason Graham (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Steelers' Cameron Heyward (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.

The Steelers' Derrick Harmon (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.

The Cardinals' Walter Nolen (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Linebackers

The Bills' Terrel Bernard (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Steelers' T.J. Watt (chest) is out for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.

The 49ers' Tatum Bethune (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Patriots' Robert Spillane (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Chargers' Troy Dye (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Jets' Francisco Mauigoa (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Texans' E.J. Speed (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.