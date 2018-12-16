NFL Week 15 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, injury updates, rankings, sleepers

Welcome to Week 15 of the 2018 NFL season!

We've already got three games in the books, with the Chargers having snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Chiefs, the Texans having taken down the Jets, and the Browns having defeated the Broncos for the first time in quite a while. That means we've got 12 games in store on Sunday, and one more to go on Monday night.

In the early afternoon slate, the Cardinals visit the Falcons, the Raiders visit the Bengals, the Dolphins head to Miami to play the Vikings, the Buccaneers take on the Ravens, the Bills play host to the Lions, the Giants welcome the Titans to North Jersey, the Jaguars host Washington, and in two games with distinct playoff implications, the NFC North-leading Bears host the Packers and the Colts do battle with the Cowboys in Indianapolis.

The late afternoon session has just two games, but they're both old rivalries: the 49ers welcome the Seahawks to San Francisco, while the Patriots take on the Steelers in a game with potentially massive AFC playoff implications. The Sunday night game sees the Rams attempt to get back on track against the Eagles, who will be trying to save their playoff hopes without the help of starting quarterback Carson Wentz. And on Monday, the sliding Panthers welcome the Saints to Charlotte, as each team attempts to solidify its own playoff positioning.

You're likely into the fantasy football playoffs at this point, so these games couldn't be any more important. Let's chat about them, shall we?

Thank you for joining us today and good luck with your fantasy teams.