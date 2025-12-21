The fantasy playoffs roll on in most leagues in Week 16, and fortunately, there is a relatively manageable injury report. However, the season-ending injury to the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in Week 15 naturally had a seismic impact in the fantasy realm, but on the brighter side, we're slated for the return of two star receivers from multi-game absences. With plenty to keep track of, let's dive into the latest as of Sunday morning:

Week 16 Preview Injury Report Update

Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him the rest of the season. The two-time MVP suffered his season-ending injury on what would turn out to be Kansas City's final drive in a Week 15 loss to the Chargers, a defeat that eliminated the defending AFC champions from playoff contention. Gardner Minshew will handle starting quarterback duties for KC's final three games, beginning with Sunday's matchup against the Titans. Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders QB The Raiders' Geno Smith is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in full all week following a Week 15 absence due to shoulder and back injuries. Smith's return will push Kenny Pickett back down to a No. 2 role after he threw for just 64 yards in a Week 15 spot start versus the Eagles. Tyrod Taylor New York Jets QB The Jets' Tyrod Taylor (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after following up consecutive limited practices with a full session Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Taylor will be active and serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind rookie Brady Cook, who'll remain New York's starter. Justin Fields New York Jets QB The Jets' Justin Fields (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Fields is expected to be inactive and perhaps serve as the emergency quarterback, while Tyrod Taylor (groin) is projected to work as the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Brady Cook.

Running Backs Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB The Saints' Alvin Kamara (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jets after once again missing practice all week. In his fifth straight absence, Audric Estime and Evan Hull will split the backfield work for New Orleans since rookie Devin Neal (hamstring) has been placed on injured reserve. Woody Marks Houston Texans RB The Texans' Woody Marks (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per Saturday reports, Marks is expecting to play. However, if he were to reverse course, backfield mate Nick Chubb, who's questionable due to a ribs injury but expected to play, would move into the No. 1 role that he opened the season in, while Jawhar Jordan, who rushed for 101 yards on 15 carries following Marks' exit from the Week 15 win over the Cardinals, would serve as his backup. Nick Chubb Houston Texans RB The Texans' Nick Chubb (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders but finished the week with consecutive full practices following a limited session Wednesday. As per early Sunday reports, Chubb is expected to play after sitting out in Week 15 and return to his usual No. 2 role, assuming Woody Marks (ankle) is active. Devin Neal New Orleans Saints RB The Saints' Devin Neal (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the rest of the season. In his stead beginning with Sunday's game against the Jets, Audric Estime and Evan Hull are slated to handle New Orleans' ground attack. Zonovan Knight Arizona Cardinals RB The Cardinals' Bam Knight (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. In his stead beginning with Sunday's game against the Falcons, Michael Carter and Emari Demercado are expected to man Arizona's ground attack. Bhayshul Tuten Jacksonville Jaguars RB The Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten (finger) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Denver, fellow rookie LeQuint Allen, who has just 18 carries thus far in his nascent NFL career, will operate as the No. 2 running back behind Trevor Etienne. Dylan Sampson Cleveland Browns RB The Browns' Dylan Sampson (calf/hand) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after once again missing practice all week. In Sampson's absence, Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams will be options for snaps behind Quinshon Judkins.

Wide Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. Arizona Cardinals WR The Cardinals' Marvin Harrison (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Harrison is expected to make his return from a two-game absence, but he will be eased back in. Consequently, Michael Wilson, who's averaged a whopping 15 targets per game during Harrison's four total absences this season, will be due for a reduction in opportunities, but likely not to the extent he would be if Harrison were playing a normal allotment of snaps. Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR The Falcons' Drake London (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals despite finishing the week with a missed Friday practice following a pair of limited sessions. As per early Sunday reports, London is expected to make his return from a four-game absence and reclaim his No. 1 receiver role, pushing Darnell Mooney back into the No. 2 spot. Tight end Kyle Pitts, who put together a career-best 11-166-3 line on 12 targets in the Week 15 win over the Buccaneers, will also be due for a noteworthy reduction in targets. Rashee Rice Kansas City Chiefs WR The Chiefs' Rashee Rice (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Xavier Worthy is projected to move into the No. 1 role while working with Gardner Minshew, who'll be making his first start in place of Patrick Mahomes (IR, knee). The absence of Rice, who's averaged 9.8 targets per game, should also create more opportunities for Hollywood Brown and tight end Travis Kelce. Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR The Bengals' Tee Higgins (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins but finished the week with a full practice following consecutive limited sessions to open the week. As per early Sunday reports, Higgins is expected to make his return from a one-game absence, a development that would push Andrei Iosivas back to a No. 3 role. Ricky Pearsall San Francisco 49ers WR The 49ers' Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. In his absence, Kendrick Bourne is expected to serve as the No. 2 receiver after posting a 23-395-0 line on 29 targets from Weeks 5-10 in that role while Pearsall was sidelined. Meanwhile, veteran Demarcus Robinson will bump up to the No. 3 role. Quentin Johnston Los Angeles Chargers WR The Chargers' Quentin Johnston (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Johnston remains sidelined, Keenan Allen and Tre' Harris would move up a notch on the depth chart behind No. 1 wideout Ladd McConkey. Christian Kirk Houston Texans WR The Texans' Christian Kirk (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing Friday's practice. As per early Sunday reports, Kirk is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Jaylin Noel will bump up a notch on the depth chart behind Nico Collins. Van Jefferson Tennessee Titans WR The Titans' Van Jefferson (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs but went from a missed Wednesday practice to a limited session Thursday and full participation Friday. As per Saturday reports, Jefferson is trending toward playing. If he were to reserve course, James Proche would likely move into the No. 3 role behind rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. Devaughn Vele New Orleans Saints WR The Saint's Devaughn Vele (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his season. In his absence beginning with Sunday's game against the Jets, Mason Tipton (illness) and Dante Pettis will be slated for more work as the likely No. 2 and No. 3 receivers, respectively, behind Chris Olave.

Tight Ends David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE The Browns' David Njoku (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bills after once again missing practice all week. In his absence, Harold Fannin, who's averaging 9.0 targets per game in Shedeur Sanders' first four starts, will be in line for even more work than usual, while Blake Whiteheart will bump up to No. 2 on the depth chart. Mason Taylor New York Jets TE The Jets' Mason Taylor (neck) remains out for Sunday's game against the Saints after once again missing practice all week. In the talented rookie's absence, Jeremy Ruckert will remain the No. 1 tight end for New York and continue to work with rookie Brady Cook as his quarterback. Gunnar Helm Tennessee Titans TE The Titans' Gunnar Helm (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs but finished the week with a full Friday practice following consecutive limited sessions to start the week. As per Saturday reports, Helm is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Chig Okonkwo could see a slight uptick in targets as the No. 1 tight end, while David Martin-Robinson would move into the No. 2 role.

Kickers

The Bills' Matt Prater (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Cleveland, Michael Badgley, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, will serve as Buffalo's kicker. Badgley appeared in seven games for the Colts earlier in the season, going 10-for-11 on field goals and 18-for-21 on PATs over that span.

Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

The Ravens' Chidobe Awuzie (foot) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Patriots.

The Patriots' Carlton Davis (hip) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.

The Colts' Sauce Gardner (calf) is out for Monday night's game against the 49ers.

The 49ers' Renardo Green (neck) is out for Monday night's game against the Colts.

The Falcons' Mike Hughes (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Patriots' Marcus Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.

The Chiefs' Trent McDuffie (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Lions' Amik Robertson (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Texans' Derek Stingley (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Browns' Denzel Ward (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Safeties

The Jets' Tony Adams (groin) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, ending his season.

The Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Ravens' Kyle Hamilton (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Patriots.

The Lions' Kerby Joseph (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his regular season.

The Chargers' Elijah Molden (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Cardinals' Jalen Thompson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Saints' Justin Reid is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets after a two-game absence due to a knee injury.

Defensive Linemen

The Bengals' Joseph Ossai (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Patriots' Christian Barmore (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.

The Colts' DeForest Buckner (IR, neck) is questionable for Monday night's game against the 49ers.

The Falcons' Brandon Dorlus (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Vikings' Javon Hargrave (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Bengals' B.J. Hill (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Bengals' Kris Jenkins (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the rest of the season.

The Saints' Nathan Shepherd (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Cowboys' Quinnen Williams (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Steelers' Derrick Harmon is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Lions after a three-game absence due to a knee injury.

Linebackers

The Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Ravens' Teddye Buchanan (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his regular season.

The Chiefs' Leo Chenal (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

The Titans' Cedric Gray (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Steelers' T.J. Watt (chest) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Steelers' Nick Herbig (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Patriots' Harold Landry (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.

The Falcons' James Pearce (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game agains the Cardinals.

The Bills' Terrel Bernard is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns after a three-game absence due to an elbow injury.

The 49ers' Tatum Bethune is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Colts following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury.

The Patriots' Robert Spillane (foot) is out for Sunday night's game against the Ravens

The Broncos' Justin Strnad (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

The Panthers' Trevin Wallace (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Jets' Francisco Mauigoa (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Texans' E.J. Speed (knee) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Raiders after a one-game absence due to a knee injury.