NFL Week 16 schedule: Live Fantasy Football Playoffs lineup advice, inactives, injury updates, rankings, sleepers

Welcome to Week 16 of the 2018 NFL season!

Are you in the fantasy football finals? If so, we've got quite the slate of games on tap for you this week. Of course, two games have already gone down, with the Titans defeating Washington and the Ravens taking down the Chargers on Saturday.

In the early afternoon, the Cowboys look to rebound from their shutout loss last week by taking on the Buccaneers; the Vikings travel to Detroit looking to solidify playoff positioning against the Lions; the Cam Newton-less Panthers host the division rival Falcons; Nick Foles and the Eagles take on the Texans; Andrew Luck and the Colts host the Giants, who will be without Odell Beckham; the Browns do battle with the AFC North rival Bengals; Tom Brady and company look to get back on track against the Bills; the Packers travel to New Jersey to take on the Jets; and the Dolphins look to maintain their playoff hopes against the Jaguars.

The late slate sees the Bears travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers, the Rams attempt to rebound from a rough few weeks with a game against the Cardinals, and the Steelers and Saints doing battle in New Orleans. Sunday Night Football pits Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, while the Monday nighter pits two AFC West rivals (Broncos, Raiders) against each other.

Let's chat about who should be in your lineups!

