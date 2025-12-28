It's championship week for the majority of fantasy leagues, and even though 10 teams have already played in Week 17 entering Sunday, there are still some relevant names whose status is in question or which have been ruled out for today's games. With lots at stake and some pertinent lineup decisions hanging in the balance, let's dive into the latest as of Sunday morning:

Week 17 Preview Injury Report Update

Quarterbacks Justin Fields New York Jets QB The Jets' Justin Fields (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. Fields' absence for the final two games won't have any real impact, as New York is expected to continue starting rookie Brady Cook through the conclusion of the campaign while veteran Tyrod Taylor serves as his backup. Dillon Gabriel Cleveland Browns QB The Browns' Dillon Gabriel (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice. If Gabriel can't garner active status Sunday, Bailey Zappe will serve as Shedeur Sanders' backup against Pittsburgh.

Running Backs Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB The Saints' Alvin Kamara (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Titans after once again missing practice all week. In his fifth straight absence, Audric Estime and Evan Hull will split backfield work for New Orleans, although Taysom Hill, who served as the de facto lead back in a Week 16 win over the Jets while logging 12 carries, may once again helm the ground attack and leave the other two backs competing for complementary touches. Quinshon Judkins Cleveland Browns RB The Browns' Quinshon Judkins (leg/ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for the last two games of the season. In his absence beginning with Sunday's game against the Steelers, Raheim Sanders, who served as the No. 1 back after Judkins exited the Week 16 loss to the Bills with his injuries, and Trayveon Williams may handle the ground attack, with Dylan Sampson also in line to fill a role if he's able to play through his calf and hand injuries. Bhayshul Tuten Jacksonville Jaguars RB The Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten (finger) remains out for Sunday's game against the Colts but practiced in limited fashion all week. In his ongoing absence versus Indianapolis, fellow rookie LeQuint Allen, who logged four carries in the Week 16 win over the Broncos, will once again operate as the No. 2 running back behind Travis Etienne. Raheem Mostert Las Vegas Raiders RB The Raiders' Raheem Mostert (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. If Mostert can't suit up, Dylan Laube and Zamir White would handle complementary snaps behind clear lead back Ashton Jeanty. Dylan Sampson Cleveland Browns RB The Browns' Dylan Sampson (calf/hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Sampson can't suit up, Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams will handle the ground attack for Cleveland following Quinshon Judkins' (leg/ankle) placement on IR earlier in the week.

Wide Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. Arizona Cardinals WR The Cardinals' Marvin Harrison (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Harrison is expected to play but continue to have his snaps managed. Consequently, Michael Wilson should continue to retain a meaningful role in the air attack despite only seeing three targets in Week 16 against the Falcons. Davante Adams Los Angeles Rams WR The Rams' Davante Adams (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In Adams' likely absence versus Atlanta, Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith will likely fill the Nos. 2 and 3 receiver roles behind Puka Nacua, with that duo having drawn a combined 10 targets during Adams' Week 16 absence against the Seahawks. Meanwhile, tight ends Davis Allen, Terrance Ferguson and Colby Parkinson drew a combined 13 looks from Matthew Stafford in that game as well, so there will also likely be additional opportunities for at least some, if not all, of the trio. Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR The Falcons' Drake London (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday beat writer reports, London will play versus Los Angeles after posting a 3-27–0 line on eight targets over 53 snaps during his Week 16 return versus the Cardinals. If he were to reverse course, Darnell Mooney, running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts would be leading candidates for extra targets. DK Metcalf Pittsburgh Steelers WR The Steelers' DK Metcalf (suspension) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns following his altercation with a fan in a Week 16 win against the Lions. In his absence and that of Calvin Austin (hamstring) versus Cleveland, Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are in line to serve as Pittsburgh's top two wide receivers. Rome Odunze Chicago Bears WR The Bears' Rome Odunze (foot) remains out for Sunday night's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In the talented wideout's third straight absence, DJ Moore, who's posted a 9-166-3 line on 12 targets in Odunze's first two absences, Luther Burden and Olamide Zaccheaus are expected to serve as Caleb Williams' top three receivers. Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR The Saints' Chris Olave (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after downgrading to a limited practice Friday following consecutive full sessions to start the week. As per Saturday night reports, Olave is expected to play. If he were to have any setbacks, Mason Tipton (questionable-groin), Kevin Austin and Dante Pettis would step into markedly larger roles, while additional targets would also be available for Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill. Ricky Pearsall San Francisco 49ers WR The 49ers' Ricky Pearsall (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per late-week beat writer reports, Pearsall made improvement each day this week, but his availability will likely come down to how he feels in pregame warmups. If he ultimately sits out a second straight game, Kendrick Bourne is expected to serve as the No. 2 receiver after posting a 23-395-0 line on 29 targets from Weeks 5-10 in that role and adding a 3-27-0 line in Pearsall's stead Week 16. Meanwhile, veteran Demarcus Robinson will bump up to the No. 3 role. Luther Burden III Chicago Bears WR The Bears' Luther Burden is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the 49ers after putting in two limited practices and a full session Friday following a one-game absence due to a concussion. In his return, Burden could slot back into the No. 2 role he parlayed into a 6-84-0 line on seven targets back in Week 15 against the Browns, a game that Rome Odunze, who'll remain sidelined Sunday, also missed due to his foot injury. Kayshon Boutte New England Patriots WR The Patriots' Kayshon Boutte (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Mack Hollins (IR, abdomen) versus New York, DeMario Douglas (hamstring) will be in line for more downfield targets if he can play through his questionable designation, while rookie Kyle Williams could also see some additional opportunity. Mack Hollins New England Patriots WR The Patriots' Mack Hollins (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him until the AFC Championship Game if New England gets that far into the postseason. In his absence beginning with Sunday's game against the Jets, more opportunities will be available for Kayshon Boutte (concussion) and DeMario Douglas (hamstring) when healthy, as well as rookie Kyle Williams. Demario Douglas New England Patriots WR The Patriots' DeMario Douglas (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Douglas can't suit up, Kyle Williams will be in line for a significant downfield role, considering Kayshon Boutte (concussion) and Mack Hollins (IR, abdomen) are already ruled out as well. Calvin Austin III Pittsburgh Steelers WR The Steelers' Calvin Austin (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of DK Metcalf (suspension), Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are in line to serve as Pittsburgh's top two wide receivers versus Cleveland.

Tight Ends Brock Bowers Las Vegas Raiders TE The Raiders' Brock Bowers (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the final two games of the season. In Bowers' absence beginning with Sunday's game against the Giants, Michael Mayer, who posted a 5-50-1 line on seven targets in one of Bowers' previous absences this season, will serve as the starting tight end for Las Vegas. George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE The 49ers' George Kittle (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. As per Saturday night reports, Kittle will test out his ankle in pregame warmups to see if he can manage to play. If Kittle is ultimately ruled out, Jake Tonges, who posted a 22-209-2 line on 31 targets while filling for Kittle in Weeks 2-6 during the latter's hamstring injury, would be in line to serve as the top tight end. An absence on Kittle's part would also dampen Christian McCaffrey's rushing outlook somewhat, considering the former's importance as a run blocker. Dalton Kincaid Buffalo Bills TE The Bills' Dalton Kincaid (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. If Kincaid can't play, Dawson Knox (knee) would be set to operate as Buffalo's top tight end if he can play through his own questionable designation, while rookie Jackson Hawes would step into that role if both his teammates were sidelined. Harold Fannin Jr. Cleveland Browns TE The Browns' Harold Fannin (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion Friday. As per Saturday night reports, Fannin is expected to play without any limitations versus Pittsburgh. If he were to have any setbacks, Blake Whiteheart and practice-squad callup Sal Cannella, who earned All-USFL and All-UFL honors in 2022 and 2025, respectively, would likely share most of the snaps at tight end. David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE The Browns' David Njoku (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after once again missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, Harold Fannin, who's averaging 8.4 targets per game in Shedeur Sanders' first five starts, will be in line for even more work than usual assuming he plays through his groin injury. Theo Johnson New York Giants TE The Giants' Theo Johnson (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing Friday's practice. In his absence versus Las Vegas, Daniel Bellinger is in line to serve as New York's top pass-catching option at tight end. Mason Taylor New York Jets TE The Jets' Mason Taylor (neck) remains out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after once again missing practice all week. In the talented rookie's ongoing absence, Jeremy Ruckert will remain the No. 1 tight end for New York and continue to work with rookie Brady Cook as his quarterback. Dawson Knox Buffalo Bills TE The Bills' Dawson Knox (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. If Knox can't play, Dalton Kincaid (knee) would be set to see even more targets than usual if he can play through his own questionable designation, while rookie Jackson Hawes would step into the No. 1 role if both his teammates were sidelined. Noah Fant Cincinnati Bengals TE The Bengals' Noah Fant (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but finished the week with a full Friday practice following consecutive limited sessions to open the week. If Fant returns from a one-game absence, he'll likely slot back into the No. 2 role behind Mike Gesicki, sending Drew Sample back to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

Kickers

The Bills' Matt Prater (quadriceps) remains out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after once again missing practice all week. In his absence versus Philadelphia, Michael Badgley, who converted his lone field-goal attempt from 41 yards out and made two of three point-after tries in a Week 16 win over the Browns, will once again serve as Buffalo's placekicker after having been elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

The Saints' Charlie Smyth (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion Friday. With no other kickers on New Orleans' roster or practice squad, however, Smyth is expected to be available versus Tennessee.

Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

The Colts' Sauce Gardner is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jaguars following a three-game absence due to a calf injury.

The Bears' Nahshon Wright (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers.

The Cardinals' Will Johnson (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The 49ers' Renardo Green (neck) is out for Sunday night's game against the Bears.

The Browns' Myles Harden (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Falcons' Mike Hughes (ankle) is out for Monday night's game against the Rams.

The Browns' Denzel Ward is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Steelers after a two-game absence due to a calf injury.

Safeties

The Cardinals' Budda Baker (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Seahawks' Coby Bryant (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Bears' C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers.

The Giants' Tyler Nubin (neck) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the last two games of the season.

The Bills' Jordan Poyer (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Cardinals' Jalen Thompson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Defensive Linemen

The Raiders' Maxx Crosby (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the last two games of the regular season.

The Jets' Will McDonald (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the last two games of the regular season.

The Bengals' Joseph Ossai (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Saints' Bryan Bresee (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Colts' DeForest Buckner was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him until the AFC Championship Game at minimum if Indianapolis makes the playoffs and gets that far into the postseason.

The Rams' Braden Fiske (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Falcons.

The Bills' DaQuan Jones (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Panthers' Tershawn Wharton (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Linebackers

The Eagles' Nakobe Dean (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills

The Dolphins' Tyrel Dodson (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Bears' T.J. Edwards (lower body) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers.

The Titans' Cedric Gray is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Saints following a one-gamea absence due to a concussion.

The Steelers' T.J. Watt (chest) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Steelers' Nick Herbig is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Browns following a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

The Cardinals' Josh Sweat (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Patriots' Harold Landry (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Patriots' Robert Spillane (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Panthers' Trevin Wallace (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him until the NFC Championship Game at minimum if Carolina makes the playoffs and advances that far into the postseason.

The Jets' Francisco Mauigoa (neck) was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his season.