While many leagues played out their title games in Week 17, there are still a fair share of brave souls out there playing high-stakes fantasy football on what is annually the wildest week of the season in terms of personnel usage. As customary, player availability is all over the map depending on each team's motivation and individual injury scenarios.

It's important to note that in addition to the players listed in this article – which are those that have an injury designation, serving a suspension or returning from injuries – there are also different teams opting to rest players without listing them on their injury reports.

As usual, let's dive into the latest as of Sunday morning:

Week 18 Preview Injury Report Update

Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB The Ravens' Lamar Jackson is off the injury report for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence due to a back injury. Jackson and Baltimore will be looking to claim the AFC North title and avoid being left out of the postseason altogether with a loss, although Lamar is notably 3-6 against Pittsburgh in his career and 0-3 in his last three games at Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium. Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB The Packers' Jordan Love is off the injury report but will not start Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence due to a concussion. Clayton Tune is slated to start for Green Bay, and either Love or Malik Willis (shoulder/hamstring) will serve as his backup. Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders QB The Raiders' Geno Smith (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. In his absence, Kenny Pickett is likely to draw the start, although head coach Pete Carroll also said this week that Aidan O'Connell was likely to see some playing time as well. Malik Willis Green Bay Packers QB The Packers' Malik Willis (shoulder/hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Willis can garner active status, either he or Jordan Love will serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Week 18 starter Clayton Tune.

Running Backs Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB The Saints' Alvin Kamara (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after once again missing practice all week. In his sixth straight absence, Audric Estime, who rushed for a career-high 94 yards and a touchdown in a Week 17 win over the Titans as the clear No. 1 back, is likely to serve in the lead role again versus Atlanta to close out the season. Breece Hall New York Jets RB The Jets' Breece Hall (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after finishing the week with consecutive limited practices following a missed Wednesday session. In his absence for the regular-season finale, Khalil Herbert and Kene Nwangu are likely to comprise the bulk of New York's ground attack versus Buffalo. Kyren Williams Los Angeles Rams RB The Rams' Kyren Williams (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per head coach Sean McVay's comments Friday, Williams is expected to play and presumably fill close to his usual role, given McVay's insistence he'll play his starters for significant time versus Arizona. Omarion Hampton Los Angeles Chargers RB The Chargers' Omarion Hampton (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Denver, Kimani Vidal (neck) would be in line for the lead role should he be able to play, while Hassan Haskins (questionable, concussion) and Jaret Patterson would be called upon should Vidal also be sidelined. Aaron Jones Minnesota Vikings RB The Vikings' Aaron Jones (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Green Bay, Jordan Mason is set to serve as the No. 1 back, while Ty Chandler and Zavier Scott will rotate in for complementary snaps. Javonte Williams Dallas Cowboys RB The Cowboys' Javonte Williams (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season. In his absence and that of Malik Davis (IR, eye/calf), rookie fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue, who has just 22 carries across four games in his first NFL season, will be in line for an expansive role as the clear No. 1 back. Blake Corum Los Angeles Rams RB The Rams' Blake Corum (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. If Corum can't suit up, Ronnie Rivers and Jarquez Hunter would rotate in for complementary snaps behind Kyren Williams (ankle), who's listed as questionable but expected to play. Isiah Pacheco Kansas City Chiefs RB The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (rest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Pacheco sits, more work will be available for Kareem Hunt, Brashard Smith and Dameon Pierce. Kimani Vidal Los Angeles Chargers RB The Chargers' Kimani Vidal (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos but finished the week with two full practices following a limited session Wednesday. If Vidal is able to suit up, he'd be in position to serve as the clear lead back since Omarion Hampton (ankle) is already ruled out. Bhayshul Tuten Jacksonville Jaguars RB The Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a finger injury. Tuten's return should push rookie LeQuint Allen back to a No. 3 role, although the latter could still see his fair share of work if head coach Liam Coen looks to limit Tuten's work ahead of the postseason.

Wide Receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions WR The Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after finishing the week with two limited practices after missing Wednesday's session. If St. Brown were to sit out, Jameson Williams would move into the No. 1 role for Detroit's season finale, while Isaac TeSlaa and Kalif Raymond will each bump up a notch on the depth chart behind him. Marvin Harrison Jr. Arizona Cardinals WR The Cardinals' Marvin Harrison (heel) was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his season. Consequently, Michael Wilson, who's averaged 15 targets per game in Harrison's previous four full absences, will serve as the No. 1 receiver versus Los Angeles, while Xavier Weaver and Jalen Brooks will move into the No. 2 and No. 3 wideout roles, respectively. Davante Adams Los Angeles Rams WR The Rams' Davante Adams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but finished the week with two limited practices following a missed session Wednesday. If Adams can't suit up, Konata Mumpfield and Xavier Smith will likely fill the Nos. 2 and 3 receiver roles behind Puka Nacua, while tight ends Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee (ankle), who's expected to play after being activated from injured reserve Saturday, should also be set for additional opportunities. Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR The Falcons' Drake London (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. If London can't play, Darnell Mooney (knee) would serve as the No. 1 receiver if he can play through his questionable tag, while David Sills and Dylan Drummond are the next men up if Mooney is also sidelined. DK Metcalf Pittsburgh Steelers WR The Steelers' DK Metcalf (suspension) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens while serving the second game of a two-game ban following his altercation with a fan in a Week 16 win against the Lions. In his absence, the returning Calvin Austin will serve as the de facto No. 1 receiver, while Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be the next men up on the depth chart. Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins WR The Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after finishing the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. If Waddle can't suit up, Malik Washington, Cedrick Wilson and Theo Wease will serve as the top three wideouts for Quinn Ewers. Rome Odunze Chicago Bears WR The Bears' Rome Odunze (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions but did manage to return to practice Friday, albeit on a limited basis. If Odunze can't suit up, DJ Moore, Luther Burden and Olamide Zaccheaus will serve as Caleb Williams' top three receivers as Chicago looks to lock up the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR The Saints' Chris Olave (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week following the discovery of a blood clot in his lung. In his absence and that of Mason Tipton (IR, groin), Kevin Austin and Dante Pettis will serve as Tyler Shough's top two receivers, while additional targets will also be available for tight ends Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill. Darnell Mooney Atlanta Falcons WR The Falcons' Darnell Mooney (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after finishing the week with consecutive limited practices. If Mooney can't suit up, David Sills will move into the No. 2 role at minimum, and all the way to the top of the depth chart if Drake London (knee) is also sidelined. Rashod Bateman Baltimore Ravens WR The Ravens' Rashod Bateman (illness) is out for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In his absence for the win-or-go-home game, DeAndre Hopkins and Devontez Walker will likely share No. 2 receiver snaps behind Zay Flowers. Xavier Worthy Kansas City Chiefs WR The Chiefs' Xavier Worthy (illness) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In Worthy's likely absence, Hollywood Brown is expected to serve as the No. 1 receiver for Kansas City, while JuJu Smith-Schuster will likely slot into the No. 2 role. Wan'Dale Robinson New York Giants WR The Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (ribs) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season. In his absence for Sunday's finale against Dallas, Darius Slayton will serve as the No. 1 receiver for Jaxson Dart, while Isaiah Hodgins could also see an elevated role as the No. 2 wideout. Kayshon Boutte New England Patriots WR The Patriots' Kayshon Boutte is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after putting in a limited practice followed by consecutive full sessions following a one-game absence due to a concussion. In his return, Boutte should slot into his usual No. 2 role alongside Stefon Diggs.

Tight Ends Dalton Kincaid Buffalo Bills TE The Bills' Dalton Kincaid (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Kincaid can't play, Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes would handle the majority of Buffalo's tight-end snaps. Harold Fannin Jr. Cleveland Browns TE The Browns' Harold Fannin (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of David Njoku (knee), Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates and Sal Cannella will handle Cleveland's tight-end snaps. Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons TE The Falcons' Kyle Pitts (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Pitts can't suit up, Charlie Woerner and Teagan Quitoriano are likely to handle the majority of Atlanta's tight-end snaps, and more targets should also be available for Atlanta's healthy wideouts and Bijan Robinson. Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles TE The Eagles' Dallas Goedert (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing practice all week. In his absence, Grant Calcaterra, who has proven effective as a spot starter in the past, will serve as Philadelphia's No. 1 tight end while working with Week 18 starter Tanner McKee. T.J. Hockenson Minnesota Vikings TE The Vikings' T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Josh Oliver and Ben Yurosek are set to handle the majority of Minnesota's tight-end snaps. David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE The Browns' David Njoku (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after once again missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence and that of Harold Fannin (groin), Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates and Sal Cannella will handle Cleveland's tight-end snaps. Theo Johnson New York Giants TE The Giants' Theo Johnson (illness) remains out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Dallas, Daniel Bellinger is in line to serve as New York's top pass-catching option at tight end. Mason Taylor New York Jets TE The Jets' Mason Taylor (neck) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season. In the talented rookie's ongoing absence, Jeremy Ruckert will remain the No. 1 tight end for New York and continue to work with rookie Brady Cook as his quarterback. Darren Waller Miami Dolphins TE The Dolphins' Darren Waller (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season. In his absence Sunday against the Patriots, Greg Dulcich should serve as the clear No. 1 option at tight end, while Julian Hill will serve as his primary backup.

Kickers

The Bills' Matt Prater is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a quadriceps injury.

Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

The Colts' Sauce Gardner (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (illness) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

The Texans' Kamari Lassiter (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Jets' Brandon Stephens (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Falcons' Mike Hughes (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, ending his season.

Safeties

The Cardinals' Budda Baker is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams following a one-game absence due to a concussion.

The Bears' Jaquan Brisker (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Giants' Jevon Holland (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Titans' Amani Hooker (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Bills' Jordan Poyer (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Chargers' Elijah Molden (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Defensive Linemen

The Bills' Joey Bosa (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Broncos' John Franklin-Myers (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Bengals' Joseph Ossai (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Chiefs' George Karlaftis (rest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Saints' Bryan Bresee (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Raiders' Adam Butler (biceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Eagles' Jalen Carter (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Bills' DaQuan Jones (calf) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Falcons' Brandon Dorlus (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Bengals' B.J. Hill (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Saints' Nathan Shepherd (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Linebackers

The Lions' Alex Anzalone (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Bills' Terrel Bernard (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Dolphins' Jordyn Brooks (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Saints' Demario Davis (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Eagles' Nakobe Dean (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Broncos' Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Steelers' T.J. Watt is off the injury report for Sunday night's game against the Ravens following a three-game absence due to a punctured lung.

The Browns' Carson Schwesinger (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

The Cardinals' Josh Sweat (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Patriots' Harold Landry (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Patriots' Robert Spillane (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.