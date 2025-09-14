Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (ankle) is out for Monday night's game against the Texans after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session. In his absence and that of Jalen McMillan (IR-neck), rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka, who recorded a pair of touchdown receptions in his NFL debut against the Falcons last Sunday, will once again operate as the No. 2 receiver alongside Mike Evans.

Xavier Worthy Kansas City Chiefs WR

The Chiefs' Xavier Worthy (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles despite finishing the week with two limited practices. Worthy suffered a shoulder dislocation just three plays into the Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the Chargers in Sao Paolo, Brazil when he collided with teammate Travis Kelce, and there is some speculation he could be ready to play by Week 4. For Sunday's Super Bowl LIX rematch with Philadelphia, Marquise Brown (16 targets in Week 1), JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kelce himself could be some of the biggest beneficiaries in terms of extra targets, while Tyquan Thornton could inherit a portion of Worthy's downfield routes.

Jauan Jennings San Francisco 49ers WR

The 49ers' Jauan Jennings (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per Saturday night reports, Jennings' status isn't likely to be determined until he goes through pregame warmups, although there's optimism he'll be able to play. If he isn't able to suit up, Ricky Pearsall, who recorded four catches for 108 yards on seven targets in the Week 1 win over the Seahawks, will serve as fill-in quarterback Mac Jones' No. 1 receiver, while Kendrick Bourne, who just returned to San Francisco earlier this week and has prior experience working with Jones during their mutual time with the Patriots, will presumably fill the No. 2 role.

Christian Kirk Houston Texans WR

The Texans' Christian Kirk (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In the veteran's second straight absence to open the season, rookie Jayden Higgins and veterans Xavier Hutchinson and Justin Watson will all rotate in for snaps behind Nico Collins.

Darnell Mooney Atlanta Falcons WR

The Falcons' Darnell Mooney is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Vikings after a pair of limited practices and a full Friday session following a Week 1 absence due to a shoulder injury. His availability alongside No. 1 receiver Drake London, who's overcome the late-game shoulder injury he suffered in Week 1, will bump Ray-Ray McCloud back to a No. 3 receiver role.

Josh Reynolds New York Jets WR

The Jets' Josh Reynolds (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing the last two practices of the week. In the veteran's absence, Tyler Johnson should serve as the No. 2 receiver alongside Garrett Wilson, while Allen Lazard could also factor into a role of some significance after he was surprisingly a healthy scratch in Week 1.

Wan'Dale Robinson New York Giants WR

The Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Robinson is unable to play, Darius Slayton would bump up to the No. 2 receiver role, while Jalin Hyatt could take on a lot of the short-area work typically handled by Robinson.

Jalen Royals Kansas City Chiefs WR