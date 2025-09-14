Although it's only Week 2, we already have plenty of fresh walking wounded across the skill positions after a fairly active Week 1 on the injury front. While several notable names were able to head into the weekend without injury designations after starting the week with shaky outlooks, we also have severa trending toward sitting out or already confirmed as unavailable. Without further ado, let's see where things stand on the injury landscape as of early Sunday morning:
The 49ers' Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing practice all week. Purdy reportedly sustained both injuries during the second quarter of the Week 1 win over the Seahawks, and he may be in line to miss multiple games. Mac Jones, who completed 65.2 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,644 yards and generating an 8:8 TD:INT in an eight-game starting stint for the Jaguars to finish the 2024 season, will be under center against New Orleans. Jones will notably be operating with a pass-catching arsenal that is considerably less than full strength, considering Brandon Aiyuk (PUP-knee), George Kittle (IR-hamstring) and Demarcus Robinson (suspension) are all unavailable Sunday, while Jauan Jennings (shoulder) is shaping up as a game-time decision.
The Dolphins' Jaylen Wright (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots despite finishing the week with two limited practices. In the second-year back's likely absence, rookie fifth-round pick Ollie Gordon II is likely to primarily fill the No. 2 role behind De'Von Achane once again, although that slotting only netted three total touches in a blowout loss to the Colts in Week 1.
The Browns' Quinshon Judkins (personal) is questionable to make his NFL debut in Sunday's game against the Ravens but managed to finish the week with two full practices. As per Saturday night reports, Judkins is expected to play Sunday, but he'll have his snaps closely monitored after missing all of training camp and preseason primarily due to a since-resolved off-field issue. Consequently, Jerome Ford and Judkins' fellow rookie Dylan Sampson are expected to still see the bulk of the rushing workload versus Baltimore.
The Colts' Tyler Goodson (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos but finished the week with a full Friday practice following consecutive limited sessions. If Goodson does sit out a second straight game to begin the season, rookie fifth-round pick DJ Giddens, who rushed 12 times for 41 yards in a comfortable Week 1 win over the Dolphins, would once again operate as the No. 2 back behind Jonathan Taylor versus Denver's tough run defense.
The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (ankle) is out for Monday night's game against the Texans after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session. In his absence and that of Jalen McMillan (IR-neck), rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka, who recorded a pair of touchdown receptions in his NFL debut against the Falcons last Sunday, will once again operate as the No. 2 receiver alongside Mike Evans.
The Chiefs' Xavier Worthy (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles despite finishing the week with two limited practices. Worthy suffered a shoulder dislocation just three plays into the Chiefs' Week 1 loss to the Chargers in Sao Paolo, Brazil when he collided with teammate Travis Kelce, and there is some speculation he could be ready to play by Week 4. For Sunday's Super Bowl LIX rematch with Philadelphia, Marquise Brown (16 targets in Week 1), JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kelce himself could be some of the biggest beneficiaries in terms of extra targets, while Tyquan Thornton could inherit a portion of Worthy's downfield routes.
The 49ers' Jauan Jennings (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per Saturday night reports, Jennings' status isn't likely to be determined until he goes through pregame warmups, although there's optimism he'll be able to play. If he isn't able to suit up, Ricky Pearsall, who recorded four catches for 108 yards on seven targets in the Week 1 win over the Seahawks, will serve as fill-in quarterback Mac Jones' No. 1 receiver, while Kendrick Bourne, who just returned to San Francisco earlier this week and has prior experience working with Jones during their mutual time with the Patriots, will presumably fill the No. 2 role.
The Falcons' Darnell Mooney is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Vikings after a pair of limited practices and a full Friday session following a Week 1 absence due to a shoulder injury. His availability alongside No. 1 receiver Drake London, who's overcome the late-game shoulder injury he suffered in Week 1, will bump Ray-Ray McCloud back to a No. 3 receiver role.
The Jets' Josh Reynolds (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing the last two practices of the week. In the veteran's absence, Tyler Johnson should serve as the No. 2 receiver alongside Garrett Wilson, while Allen Lazard could also factor into a role of some significance after he was surprisingly a healthy scratch in Week 1.
The Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Robinson is unable to play, Darius Slayton would bump up to the No. 2 receiver role, while Jalin Hyatt could take on a lot of the short-area work typically handled by Robinson.
The Raiders' Brock Bowers (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chargers after only getting a limited Saturday practice in this week. However, as per Saturday reports, head coach Pete Carroll said Bowers looked "terrific" in the day's session and expects the star tight end to suit up versus Los Angeles. If Bowers, who'd also said after the Week 1 win over the Patriots that the issue wasn't major, unexpectedly reversed course, Michael Mayer would be in line to serve as Las Vegas' top pass-catching option at tight end, while the likes of Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker would also be in line for a bump in targets.
The 49ers' George Kittle (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Kittle suffered the injury in the Week 1 win over the Seahawks, and in his absence beginning with Sunday's game against the Saints, the combination of Luke Farrell and Jake Tonges are set to operate as San Francisco's top two options at tight end. Kittle's absence is also expected to open up some extra targets for the likes of Christian McCaffrey and any healthy San Francisco wide receiver.
The Eagles' Dallas Goedert (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. In Goedert's absence, Grant Calcaterra, who recorded a career-best 24-298-1 line across 17 regular-season games in 2024 while serving as the top tight end in Goedert's seven absences during the campaign, will draw the start versus Kansas City. Meanwhile, a slight bump in targets is also possible for some or all of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, and even running back Saquon Barkley.
The Ravens' Isaiah Likely (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. In his absence, Mark Andrews, who caught his only target for five yards in the season-opening loss to the Bills, will serve as the unquestioned top tight end for the second straight game, while Charlie Kolar remains at No. 2 on the depth chart.
The Dolphins' Darren Waller (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. Waller's second absence in as many games to begin the season will once again render Julian Hill the top tight end for Miami versus New England.
The Jets' Mason Taylor (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills but managed to work back from a missed Wednesday practice to limited and full sessions Thursday and Friday, respectively. If Taylor can't suit up, Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt are slated to serve as New York's top two tight-end options versus Buffalo.
The Rams' Colby Parkinson (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. In Parkinson's likely absence, Davis Allen, who caught a 13-yard touchdown in the season-opening win over the Texans, will slot into the No. 2 role behind Tyler Higbee.
Kickers
The Falcons'Younghoe Koo (coach's decision) will not serve as Atlanta's placekicker in Sunday night's game against the Vikings, ceding those duties to Parker Romo, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday. Koo, who missed a would-be game-tying 44-yard field-goal attempt late in the Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, did not travel with the team to Minnesota and presumably remains on week-to-week status for the time being in terms of his roster spot.
Key defensive players
Cornerbacks
The Patriots' Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
The Steelers' Joey Porter (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
The Colts' Charvarius Ward (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
The Colts' Jaylon Jones (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.
The Cowboys' DaRon Bland (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The Bills' Tre'Davious White (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
The Bills' Taron Johnson (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
The Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers .
The Dolphins' Storm Duck (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
The Bears' Jaylon Johnson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions after missing Week 1 due to groin and calf injuries.
The Bears' Kyler Gordon (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Safeties
The Saints' Julian Blackmon (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, potentially sidelining him for the rest of the season.
The Steelers' DeShon Elliott (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
The Falcons' Jordan Fuller (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.
The Lions' Kerby Joseph (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
The Chargers' Elijah Molden (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Raiders.
The Falcons' Billy Bowman (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Vikings.
The Buccaneers' Christian Izien (oblique) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Texans.
The Vikings' Harrison Smith (illness) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Falcons.
Defensive Linemen
The Colts' Laiatu Latu (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos. As per Saturday night reports, Latu is unlikely to play.
The Falcons' James Pearce (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Vikings.
The Bears' Grady Jarrett (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.