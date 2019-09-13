NFL Week 2 Fantasy Football lineup advice, inactives, injury updates, rankings, sleepers

Welcome to Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season!

The fantasy football landscape was charged by rookie wide receivers in Week 1 who seemingly came out of nowhere. Marquise Brown, Terry McLaurin, and D.K. Metcalf were mostly on waiver wires last Saturday and now they are owned in every league. We'll find out today if they can continue their hot streak or if it was a one week showing.

The tight end position also had some fantastic newcomers with second-year tight end Mark Andrews and rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson blazing the way with 100-plus-yard games, respectively. Darren Waller racked up the targets and receptions during his Oakland Raiders debut on Monday Night Football. At a tight end position that is shallow, like usual, these three players have shot up the weekly and season-long rankings.

Week 2 will also mark the debut of Antonio Brown in a New England Patriots uniform. The fantasy stud is set to debut for the Patriots this week in spite of his off-field legal concerns. With the Patriots almost three-touchdown favorites over the Miami Dolphins, it will be interesting to see what kind of playing time Brown receives in the first and second half. Head coach Bill Beclicick made it clear that Brown still has a long way to go when it comes to understanding the Patriots' unique offensive sytem -- he is more of a boom/bust play for this week's slate of games.

We can't wait to get things going, but first, we want to hear from you.

(Stream all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.)

As always, every one of these games could have massive implications for your fantasy squad. Come chat with us about it.

Thank you for joining us today and good luck with your fantasy teams.