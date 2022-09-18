Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Godwin (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional battle against the Saints after missing practice all week. His absence could loom particularly large in a matchup versus New Orleans that has given Tom Brady fits since he arrived in Tampa Bay, and it should lead to a No. 2 receiver role for either Julio Jones (knee) or Russell Gage (hamstring) if they're able to overcome their questionable tags.

Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Evans (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after finishing the week with a limited practice following a missed Thursday session. As per early Sunday reports, Evans is expected to play. If he's indeed active, he'll presumably be in for a potentially bigger role than usual with Chris Godwin (hamstring) already ruled out and both Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) also listed as questionable.

Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR

Higgins (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys but finished the week with a full practice, which was preceded by a limited Wednesday session and a Thursday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Higgins is expected to clear protocols and play versus Dallas. If Higgins were to sit out, however, Tyler Boyd would operate as de facto No. 2 receiver, while additional opportunities would be available for Mike Thomas and Trent Taylor as complementary options.

Gabe Davis Buffalo Bills WR

Davis (ankle) was a late addition to the injury report after practicing in limited fashion Saturday, and he'll be listed as questionable for Monday night's clash against the Titans. If Davis were to sit out, the likes of Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder would be in line for additional opportunity behind Stefon Diggs.

Michael Pittman Indianapolis Colts WR

Pittman (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after finishing the week with consecutive missed practices. Pittman entered the weekend listed as questionable, but the change in designation came Saturday. With Alec Pierce (concussion) also out, Indianapolis is set to roll with Ashton Dulin, Parris Campbell and Mike Strachan as its top three wideouts. Pittman's absence could lead to even more work than usual for Jonathan Taylor and perhaps some extra targets for practice squad callup Keke Coutee and tight ends Mo-Alie Cox and Kylen Granson.

DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals WR

Hopkins will serve the second game of his six-game season-opening suspension Sunday. Arizona will be without Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Andy Isabella (back) on Sunday against the Raiders as well, which once again leaves Kyler Murray to work with Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch as his top three wideouts.

Russell Gage Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Gage (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's NFC South clash against the Saints after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Gage is expected to suit up. If there was a setback and Gage were to join Chris Godwin (hamstring) on the sideline, however, it could lead to more targets for Julio Jones (knee) if he manages to overcome his questionable tag, as well as a potential boost in opportunity for Breshad Perriman (knee), Jaelon Darden and Scotty Miller.

Julio Jones Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after managing just a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Jones' availability is expected to come down to how he looks in pregame warmups. If Jones were to join Chris Godwin (hamstring) on the sideline, it could lead to more targets for Russell Gage (hamstring) if he manages to overcome his questionable tag, as well as a potential boost in opportunity for Breshad Perriman (knee), Jaelon Darden and Scotty Miller.

Michael Gallup Dallas Cowboys WR

Gallup (knee) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Bengals despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Noah Brown, who had a team-leading 5-68 line in Week 1 against the Buccaneers, could serve as the No. 2 receiver Sunday in Gallup's stead while catching passes from Cooper Rush, while Dennis Houston may remain as the No. 3 option if Dallas makes rookie Jalen Tolbert a surprise inactive for the second straight week.

Allen Lazard Green Bay Packers WR

Lazard (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's matchup against the Bears after a week of limited practices, and as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to make his season debut versus Chicago. If Lazard suits up, he'll presumably fill the No. 1 receiver role, but that designation would once again fall to Sammy Watkins if Lazard's condition reversed course and he was forced to sit out.

Hamler (knee/hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. Hamler is reportedly receiving an NBA-style "maintenance day/week" as opposed to having encountered a setback with his surgically repaired knee. His absence should enable rookie Montrell Washington to serve as the No. 3 receiver versus Houston.

Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals WR

Moore (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's interconference battle against the Raiders after missing practice all week. His absence, coupled with that of DeAndre Hopkins' (suspension), will thrust A.J. Green back into the No. 2 receiver role.

Kadarius Toney New York Giants WR

Toney (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after finishing the week with two limited practices. Early Sunday morning reports indicate Toney is expected to play, but if that were to change, David Sills will likely bump up to the No. 4 receiver role with Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) already ruled out.

Andy Isabella Arizona Cardinals WR

Isabella (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. His absence helps lock in the No. 3 receiver role for Greg Dortch since Rondale Moore (hamstring) will also be sidelined, while Andre Baccellia could see some extra reps as the No. 4 wideout.

Van Jefferson Los Angeles Rams WR

Jefferson (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. Jefferson's absence should keep Ben Skowronek in the No. 3 receiver role versus Atlanta.

Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts WR

Pierce (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after sitting out both Wednesday's and Friday's practices. With Michael Pittman (quadriceps) also ruled out, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan could be the primary beneficiaries of Pierce's absence.

Wilson (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Wilson sits out, Trent Sherfield could bump up to the No. 3 wideout role versus Baltimore.

Breshad Perriman Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Perriman (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Perriman is active, he could enjoy a bigger role than usual if either Russell Gage (hamstring) or Julio Jones (knee) are sidelined.

Kyle Philips Tennessee Titans WR

Philips (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion both Friday and Saturday. If Philips, who impressed in his first NFL game with six receptions for 66 yards against the Giants in Week 1, is sidelined, rookie Treylon Burks and Cody Hollister could see some extra opportunities.

Wan'Dale Robinson New York Giants WR

Robinson (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In Robinson's absence, Darius Slayton and David Sills could see some extra opportunities.

Braxton Berrios New York Jets WR

Berrios (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns but finished the week with two full practices. If Berrios were to sit out, Jeff Smith and Denzel Mims could see some extra targets.

Tre'Quan Smith New Orleans Saints WR

Smith (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Smith is sidelined for the second time in as many games to open the season, Marquez Callaway would presumably serve as the No. 4 receiver again.

Shi Smith Carolina Panthers WR

Smith (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing Friday's practice. If Smith is sidelined, Terrace Marshall and Rashard Higgins could be in line for extra opportunity.

Jones (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Packers after missing the last two practices of the week. In Jones' likely absence, Byron Pringle and Ihmir Smith-Marsette could be primary beneficiaries.

