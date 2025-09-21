mark-andrews-2-1400.jpg
The quarterback position is in dire straits heading into Week 3, with no fewer than five starting signal-callers unavailable to handle their duties Sunday. That naturally brings plenty of early-season fantasy turmoil, even though there are some experienced and talented backups ready to take the reins of those respective offenses. There are also some notable names among the walking wounded at other positions, so without further ado, let's see where things stand on the injury front as of early Sunday morning:

Quarterbacks
player headshot
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB
The Bengals' Joe Burrow (toe) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, and there is a possibility he doesn't return this season. For the foreseeable future, Cincinnati's offense will therefore be helmed by Jake Browning, beginning with Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Vikings. Browning completed 21 of 32 passes for 241 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions and added a one-yard rushing score during emergency duty in Week 2 against the Jaguars after Burrow's exit. He also enjoyed an extended run as a starter in 2023 when Burrow suffered a wrist injury and completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 1,936 yards with a 12:7 TD:INT while also rushing 27 times for 127 yards and three more scores.
player headshot
Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB
The Commanders' Jayden Daniels (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. In Daniels' absence, veteran Marcus Mariota will draw the start versus Las Vegas. A one-time second overall pick in his own right, Mariota thrived in coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's offense during the two games he saw extended action in last season, completing 80.5 percent of his passes for 366 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions while adding a 16-90-1 line on the ground.
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy Minnesota Vikings QB
The Vikings' J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In the second-year signal-caller's absence, Carson Wentz, who's put up only 43 regular-season pass attempts over the last two seasons while spending time with the Rams and the Chiefs, will draw the start for Minnesota, while undrafted rookie Max Brosmer is set to operate as his backup. Wentz joined the team shortly before the regular season, but he ran the first-team offense all week in practice and also did so the Thursday leading into Week 2 when McCarthy was away from the team due to the birth of his child.
player headshot
Justin Fields New York Jets QB
The Jets' Justin Fields (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his absence, veteran Tyrod Taylor, who completed seven of 11 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown while adding three rushes for 21 yards in emergency duty against the Bills in Week 2, will draw the start versus Tampa Bay.
player headshot
Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB
The 49ers' Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week. According to Friday reports, Purdy was deemed "highly unlikely" to start versus Arizona by head coach Kyle Shanahan, who'd added that the training staff was instead trying to determine if he would even be healthy enough to serve as the No. 2 quarterback or as an emergency No. 3 signal-caller. Therefore, Mac Jones, who threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 2 start against the Saints, is set to run San Francisco's offense for at least one more week. However, as was the case versus New Orleans, Jones will once again be operating without Brandon Aiyuk (PUP-knee), George Kittle (IR-hamstring) and Demarcus Robinson (suspension), while Jauan Jennings (ankle) is shaping up as a game-time decision.
Running Backs
player headshot
Aaron Jones Minnesota Vikings RB
The Vikings' Aaron Jones (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Jordan Mason, who'd already recorded 27 touches over the first two games, will take over as the No. 1 back beginning with Sunday's game against the Bengals, while veteran Cam Akers, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, will likely slot into the No. 2 role.
player headshot
D'Andre Swift Chicago Bears RB
The Bears' D'Andre Swift (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Swift will suit up and fill his usual No. 1 role. However, if the veteran back were to unexpectedly take a turn for the worse, rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai and Roschon Johnson would helm the ground attack for Chicago versus Dallas.
player headshot
Austin Ekeler Washington Commanders RB
The Commanders' Austin Ekeler (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Monday, sidelining him for the rest of the season. In his absence the rest of the way, rookie seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt is slated to operate as the No. 1 back beginning with Sunday's game against the Raiders, while Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez rotate in for complementary snaps.
player headshot
Zach Charbonnet Seattle Seahawks RB
The Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Kenneth Walker will take over as the unquestioned lead back versus New Orleans, while George Holani will operate as his primary backup.
player headshot
Tyler Goodson Indianapolis Colts RB
The Colts' Tyler Goodson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence to begin the season due to an elbow injury. Rookie fifth-round pick DJ Giddens has operated as the primary backup to Jonathan Taylor over the first two games of the season, but it remains to be seen if Goodson will leapfrog him on the depth chart versus Tennessee.
player headshot
Will Shipley Philadelphia Eagles RB
The Eagles' Will Shipley (oblique) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams despite finishing the week with two limited practices. In his absence, recently acquired Tank Bigsby and veteran AJ Dillon will absorb any running back touches that don't go to Saquon Barkley.
Wide Receivers
player headshot
Jayden Reed Green Bay Packers WR
The Packers' Jayden Reed (collarbone/foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for an indefinite period. In Reed's absence, Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs are slated to operate as Green Bay's top two receivers, while Dontayvion Wicks, rookie Savion Williams and Malik Heath are likely to pick up more work as well. In the case of Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Browns, all of the receivers could see even more targets if tight end Tucker Kraft is also held out due to his knee injury.
player headshot
Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets despite practicing in limited fashion all week. In his continued absence and that of Jalen McMillan (IR-neck), rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka will continue operating as the No. 2 receiver if he can play through his hip and groin injuries.
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
The Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka (hip/groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, Egbuka is expected to play and do so without limitations. If there were to be a change of course, veteran Sterling Shepard and Ryan Miller would be slated to each bump up a spot on the depth chart behind Mike Evans.
player headshot
Xavier Worthy Kansas City Chiefs WR
The Chiefs' Xavier Worthy (shoulder) remains out for Sunday night's game against the Giants despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Worthy is making progress from the shoulder dislocation he suffered in Week 1 on a collison with Travis Kelce, but in his continued absence versus New York, Tyquan Thornton should continue to enjoy a bigger downfield role and the likes of Marquise Brown and Travis Kelce also stand to see an increase in targets.
player headshot
Jauan Jennings San Francisco 49ers WR
The 49ers' Jauan Jennings (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. If the oft-injured veteran isn't able to suit up, Ricky Pearsall will serve as fill-in quarterback Mac Jones' No. 1 receiver, while Kendrick Bourne and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will operate as the Nos. 2 and 3 wideouts, respectively. Christian McCaffrey and even fill-in tight end Jake Tonges would also be in line for an increase in targets.
player headshot
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seattle Seahawks WR
The Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba (illness) is now questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after being added to the injury report Saturday. If Smith-Njigba ultimately is unable to play, Cooper Kupp and rookie fifth-round pick Tory Horton would be in line to serve as Seattle's top two receivers, while third wideout Jake Bobo and tight AJ Barner would also be in line for an increase in snaps.
player headshot
Christian Kirk Houston Texans WR
The Texans' Christian Kirk is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars after putting in two limited practices and a full Friday session this week following a two-game season-opening absence due to a hamstring injury. In his team/season debut, Kirk should slot right into the No. 2 role he was projected for, bumping rookie Jayden Higgins down to the No. 3 role.
player headshot
Noah Brown Washington Commanders WR
The Commanders' Noah Brown (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In Brown's absence, rookie fourth-round pick Jaylin Lane should slot into the No. 3 receiver role versus Las Vegas.
player headshot
Josh Reynolds New York Jets WR
The Jets' Josh Reynolds (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In the veteran's absence, Tyler Johnson, rookie Arian Smith and Allen Lazard will share snaps behind No. 1 receiver Garrett Wilson, although they totaled only one catch between them in Reynolds' absence during the Week 2 loss to the Bills.
player headshot
Jalen Royals Kansas City Chiefs WR
The Chiefs' Jalen Royals (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Giants but finished the week with two full practices. If Royals can make his NFL debut versus New York, he'll likely slot in as the No. 4 receiver behind Marquise Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton.
Tight Ends
player headshot
Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles TE
The Eagles' Dallas Goedert is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams after putting in two limited practices and a full session following a Week 2 absence due to a knee injury. In his return, Goedert will slide into the top tight-end role, bumping Grant Calcaterra, who posted a 1-6 receiving line in Goedert's absence in Week 2, back to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.
player headshot
Tucker Kraft Green Bay Packers TE
The Packers' Tucker Kraft (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after suffering the injury in Thursday's practice and then missing Friday's session altogether. As per early Sunday reports, Kraft is expected to play after testing didn't reveal any serious concerns. If he were to have a setback, however, Luke Musgrave would slide into the No. 1 role at tight end versus Cleveland.
player headshot
Isaiah Likely Baltimore Ravens TE
The Ravens' Isaiah Likely (foot) remains out for Monday night's game against the Lions despite practicing in limited fashion all week. In his continued absence, Mark Andrews, who has just two catches for seven yards and a two-yard rush over the first two games, will remain the No. 1 tight end, while Charlie Kolar will continue to slot in at No. 2 on the depth chart.
player headshot
Evan Engram Denver Broncos TE
The Broncos' Evan Engram (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Adam Trautman, who recorded a touchdown on one of his three catches in Week 2 against the Colts, and Nate Adkins are slated to serve as the top two options at tight end.
player headshot
Will Dissly Los Angeles Chargers TE
The Chargers' Will Dissly (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence, fellow veteran Tyler Conklin will be slated to handle No. 1 duties versus Denver while rookie fifth-round pick Oronde Gadsden II, who's been a healthy scratch the first two games of the season, appears likely to work in a No. 2 role.
player headshot
Colby Parkinson Los Angeles Rams TE
The Rams' Colby Parkinson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Parkinson sits out another game, Davis Allen, who's caught a touchdown in each of the first two games of the season, will once again slot into the No. 2 role behind Tyler Higbee.

Kickers

  • The Falcons' Younghoe Koo (coach's decision) will not serve as Atlanta's placekicker in Sunday night's game against the Vikings, ceding those duties to Parker Romo, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday. Koo, who missed a would-be game-tying 44-yard field-goal attempt late in the Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, did not travel with the team to Minnesota and presumably remains on week-to-week status for the time being in terms of his roster spot.

Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

  • The Patriots' Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
  • The Steelers' Joey Porter (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
  • The Colts' Charvarius Ward is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans following a Week 2 absence due to a concussion.
  • The Cowboys' DaRon Bland (foot) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bears.
  • The Titans' L'Jarius Sneed (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
  • The Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints.
  • The Bears' Jaylon Johnson (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.
  • The Bears' Kyler Gordon (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
  • The Titans' Jarvis Brownlee (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
  • The Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
  • The Cardinals' Will Johnson (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
  • The Falcons' A.J. Terrell (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
  • The Lions' D.J. Reed (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens.
  • The Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Safeties

  • The Jets' Tony Adams (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
  • The Steelers' DeShon Elliott (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
  • The Seahawks' Julian Love (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints.
  • The Lions' Kerby Joseph (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens.
  • The Chargers' Elijah Molden (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
  • The Vikings' Harrison Smith (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals. As per early Sunday reports, Smith is expected to suit up and make his season debut.

Defensive Linemen

  • The Chiefs' Mike Danna (quadriceps) is out for Sunday night's game against the Giants.
  • The Jets' Jermaine Johnson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
  • The Bengals' Shemar Stewart (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
  • The Colts' Laiatu Latu is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans after a Week 2 absence due to a hamstring injury.
  • The Rams' Braden Fiske (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles. As per early Sunday reports, Fiske will play. 
  • The Buccaneers' Calijah Kancey (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him the rest of the season.
  • The Ravens' Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) is out for Monday night's game against the Lions.
  • The Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.
  • The Bears' T'Vondre Sweat (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum..
  • The Panthers' Tershawn Wharton (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
  • The Steelers' Derrick Harmon (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Linebackers

  • The Bears' T.J. Edwards (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
  • The Lions' Jack Campbell (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens.
  • The Broncos' Dre Greenlaw (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. 
  • The Chargers' Daiyan Henley (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
  • The Steelers' Alex Highsmith (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
  • The Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals. As per early Sunday reports, Van Ginkel is expected to play.
  • The Ravens' Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Lions.
  • The Chargers' Denzel Perryman (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Monday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.
  • The Saints' Chase Young (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
  • The Patriots' Keion White (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.