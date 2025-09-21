Jayden Reed Green Bay Packers WR

The Packers' Jayden Reed (collarbone/foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for an indefinite period. In Reed's absence, Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs are slated to operate as Green Bay's top two receivers, while Dontayvion Wicks, rookie Savion Williams and Malik Heath are likely to pick up more work as well. In the case of Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Browns, all of the receivers could see even more targets if tight end Tucker Kraft is also held out due to his knee injury.

Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets despite practicing in limited fashion all week. In his continued absence and that of Jalen McMillan (IR-neck), rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka will continue operating as the No. 2 receiver if he can play through his hip and groin injuries.

Emeka Egbuka Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

The Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka (hip/groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, Egbuka is expected to play and do so without limitations. If there were to be a change of course, veteran Sterling Shepard and Ryan Miller would be slated to each bump up a spot on the depth chart behind Mike Evans.

Xavier Worthy Kansas City Chiefs WR

The Chiefs' Xavier Worthy (shoulder) remains out for Sunday night's game against the Giants despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Worthy is making progress from the shoulder dislocation he suffered in Week 1 on a collison with Travis Kelce, but in his continued absence versus New York, Tyquan Thornton should continue to enjoy a bigger downfield role and the likes of Marquise Brown and Travis Kelce also stand to see an increase in targets.

Jauan Jennings San Francisco 49ers WR

The 49ers' Jauan Jennings (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. If the oft-injured veteran isn't able to suit up, Ricky Pearsall will serve as fill-in quarterback Mac Jones' No. 1 receiver, while Kendrick Bourne and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will operate as the Nos. 2 and 3 wideouts, respectively. Christian McCaffrey and even fill-in tight end Jake Tonges would also be in line for an increase in targets.

The Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba (illness) is now questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after being added to the injury report Saturday. If Smith-Njigba ultimately is unable to play, Cooper Kupp and rookie fifth-round pick Tory Horton would be in line to serve as Seattle's top two receivers, while third wideout Jake Bobo and tight AJ Barner would also be in line for an increase in snaps.

Christian Kirk Houston Texans WR

The Texans' Christian Kirk is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars after putting in two limited practices and a full Friday session this week following a two-game season-opening absence due to a hamstring injury. In his team/season debut, Kirk should slot right into the No. 2 role he was projected for, bumping rookie Jayden Higgins down to the No. 3 role.

Noah Brown Washington Commanders WR

The Commanders' Noah Brown (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In Brown's absence, rookie fourth-round pick Jaylin Lane should slot into the No. 3 receiver role versus Las Vegas.

Josh Reynolds New York Jets WR

The Jets' Josh Reynolds (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In the veteran's absence, Tyler Johnson, rookie Arian Smith and Allen Lazard will share snaps behind No. 1 receiver Garrett Wilson, although they totaled only one catch between them in Reynolds' absence during the Week 2 loss to the Bills.

Jalen Royals Kansas City Chiefs WR