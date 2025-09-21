Quarterbacks
Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB
|The Bengals' Joe Burrow (toe) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, and there is a possibility he doesn't return this season. For the foreseeable future, Cincinnati's offense will therefore be helmed by Jake Browning, beginning with Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Vikings. Browning completed 21 of 32 passes for 241 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions and added a one-yard rushing score during emergency duty in Week 2 against the Jaguars after Burrow's exit. He also enjoyed an extended run as a starter in 2023 when Burrow suffered a wrist injury and completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 1,936 yards with a 12:7 TD:INT while also rushing 27 times for 127 yards and three more scores.
Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB
|The Commanders' Jayden Daniels (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. In Daniels' absence, veteran Marcus Mariota will draw the start versus Las Vegas. A one-time second overall pick in his own right, Mariota thrived in coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's offense during the two games he saw extended action in last season, completing 80.5 percent of his passes for 366 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions while adding a 16-90-1 line on the ground.
J.J. McCarthy Minnesota Vikings QB
|The Vikings' J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In the second-year signal-caller's absence, Carson Wentz, who's put up only 43 regular-season pass attempts over the last two seasons while spending time with the Rams and the Chiefs, will draw the start for Minnesota, while undrafted rookie Max Brosmer is set to operate as his backup. Wentz joined the team shortly before the regular season, but he ran the first-team offense all week in practice and also did so the Thursday leading into Week 2 when McCarthy was away from the team due to the birth of his child.
Justin Fields New York Jets QB
|The Jets' Justin Fields (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his absence, veteran Tyrod Taylor, who completed seven of 11 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown while adding three rushes for 21 yards in emergency duty against the Bills in Week 2, will draw the start versus Tampa Bay.
Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB
|The 49ers' Brock Purdy (toe/shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week. According to Friday reports, Purdy was deemed "highly unlikely" to start versus Arizona by head coach Kyle Shanahan, who'd added that the training staff was instead trying to determine if he would even be healthy enough to serve as the No. 2 quarterback or as an emergency No. 3 signal-caller. Therefore, Mac Jones, who threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns in a Week 2 start against the Saints, is set to run San Francisco's offense for at least one more week. However, as was the case versus New Orleans, Jones will once again be operating without Brandon Aiyuk (PUP-knee), George Kittle (IR-hamstring) and Demarcus Robinson (suspension), while Jauan Jennings (ankle) is shaping up as a game-time decision.