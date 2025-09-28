CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR

The Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (ankle) is out for Sunday night's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In the elite wideout's absence, George Pickens will slide back into a No. 1 role he often filled during his time with the Steelers, while Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin should have exponentially larger roles as the Nos. 2 and 3 receivers, respectively. Meanwhile, running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders – along with tight end Jake Ferguson – could also see some additional targets.

Davante Adams Los Angeles Rams WR

The Rams' Davante Adams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per Saturday night reports, Adams is expected to play, which lines up with head coach Sean McVay's remarks earlier in the week. If Adams were to unexpectedly reverse course, however, then Jordan Whittington would slide into the No. 2 receiver role alongside Puka Nacua.

Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

The Buccaneers' Mike Evans (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week. The first game of what is expected to be a multi-week absence for Evans will coincide with the expected season debut of Chris Godwin (ankle), which will help cushion the blow to an extent. Godwin, rookie Emeka Egbuka and veteran Sterling Shepard should line up as the Baker Mayfield's (bicep) top three receivers versus Philadelphia, and more targets could also be available for running backs Bucky Irving and Rachaad White.

Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders WR

The Commanders' Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In the veteran's first absence since the 2020 season, Deebo Samuel and Luke McCaffrey project as fill-in QB Marcus Mariota's top two receivers versus Atlanta, while journeyman Chris Moore will likely serve in the No. 3 role. Tight end Zach Ertz could also be in line for extra targets in McLaurin's absence versus Atlanta.

Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after sandwiching full practices around a planned Thursday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Godwin is expected to make his season debut and help make up for the void of Mike Evans' absence due to a hamstring injury, although whether he'll be on a snap limit in his first taste of game action since last October remains to be seen.

Tetairoa McMillan Carolina Panthers WR

The Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after finishing the week with consecutive limited practices following a missed Wednesday session. As per early Sunday reports, McMillan is expected to play and fill his usual No. 1 receiver role. If the talented rookie were to have a setback, the veteran duo of Hunter Renfrow and David Moore would be primed to serve as Bryce Young's top two wideouts.

Xavier Worthy Kansas City Chiefs WR

The Chiefs' Xavier Worthy is off the injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens after practicing in full all week following a near three-game absence due to a shoulder dislocation he suffered three plays into the season. Worthy should immediately return to his diversified role as Kansas City's No. 1 receiver, which should include plenty of downfield routes against a Ravens defense that's allowed an AFC-high 266.0 passing yards per game.

Jauan Jennings San Francisco 49ers WR

The 49ers' Jauan Jennings (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after only getting in a limited Friday practice all week. As per Saturday night reports, Jennings is expected to play but is likely to be limited. If the oft-injured veteran has a setback, Ricky Pearsall, who's expected to play through a knee issue, and Kendrick Bourne could operate as the returning Brock Purdy's top two receivers.

Ricky Pearsall San Francisco 49ers WR

The 49ers' Ricky Pearsall (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars but followed up a Wednesday absence with consecutive limited practices to close out the week. As per Saturday night reports, Pearsall is expected to play and serve as no less than the No. 2 receiver for the returning Brock Purdy.

Noah Brown Washington Commanders WR

The Commanders' Noah Brown (groin) remains out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In Brown's ongoing absence and that of Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Luke McCaffrey, Chris Moore and rookie fourth-round pick Jaylin Lane are likely to serve as Marcus Mariota's top four receivers versus Atlanta.

Josh Reynolds New York Jets WR

The Jets' Josh Reynolds is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Dolphins after a pair of full practices to close out the week following a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In his return, Reynolds should slot back into the No. 2 role against an injury-hampered Dolphins secondary while bumping Tyler Johnson back to a No. 3 role.

Demarcus Robinson San Francisco 49ers WR

The 49ers' Demarcus Robinson has completed his season-opening three-game suspension and is projected to be active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Considering he's healthy, rested and reasonably familiar with the offense, Robinson is expected to fill the No. 4 receiver role at minimum versus Jacksonville, but he could bump up to No. 3 if Jauan Jennings sits out due to his ankle injury.

Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts WR

The Colts' Alec Pierce (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. In his absence, second-year wideout Adonai Mitchell should serve as Indianapolis' main downfield threat and No. 3 receiver versus Los Angeles.

Marvin Mims Denver Broncos WR

The Broncos' Marvin Mims (hip) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion Saturday. If Mims ultimately can't suit up, veteran Trent Sherfield and rookie Pat Bryant are likely to share the No. 3 receiver role versus Cincinnati.

Dyami Brown Jacksonville Jaguars WR

The Jaguars' Dyami Brown (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers but managed to end the week with consecutive limited sessions following a Wednesday absence. If Brown were to sit out, Parker Washington will serve as the No. 3 receiver for Trevor Lawrence versus San Francisco.

Xavier Legette Carolina Panthers WR