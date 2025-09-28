mark-andrews-2-1400.jpg
The quarterback position is in a bit better shape this week, but the injury bug has shifted its attention to the wide receiver position this week. Tight ends also have their fair share of walking wounded, and there are multiple noteworthy names with questionable designations a few hours ahead of early kickoffs. Without further ado, let's see where things stand on the injury front as of early Sunday morning:

Quarterbacks
player headshot
Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB
The Commanders' Jayden Daniels (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Falcons despite putting in a pair of limited practices this week before missing Friday's session. In Daniels' absence, veteran Marcus Mariota will draw a second consecutive start against one of his former teams. In Week 3 against the Raiders, Mariota once again thrived in coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's offense during the veteran signal-caller's third extended opportunity running the system in regular-season action, completing 15 of 21 passes for 207 yards with a touchdown while adding 40 rushing yards and another score on six carries.
player headshot
Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB
The Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield (bicep) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Mayfield is expected to play. The 2018 first overall pick has suited up for all 37 regular-season games and three postseason games for Tampa Bay since joining the team prior to the 2023 season, but if he were to have a setback at any point Sunday, fellow veteran Teddy Bridgewater would step in to run the offense against Philadelphia.
player headshot
Justin Fields New York Jets QB
The Jets' Justin Fields (concussion) is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Dolphins after practicing in full all week and gaining clearance from the league's concussion protocol following a one-game absence. Fields was last on the field in Week 2 against the Bills, when he completed three of 11 passes for 27 yards before suffering the injury. With Fields back under center, veteran Tyrod Taylor, who completed 26 of 36 passes for 197 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding eight rushes for 48 yards in a Week 3 spot start against the Buccaneers, will return to the No. 2 role.
player headshot
Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB
The 49ers' Brock Purdy is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after finishing the week with two full practices following a limited Wednesday session. Purdy, who missed the last two games with toe and shoulder injuries, told reporters this week he felt much better than during his return to practice in Week 3 prep, and head coach Kyle Shanahan also praised the fourth-year signal-caller's performances in preparation for Sunday's game. Purdy should have both Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall, who are listed as questionable, at his disposal versus Jacksonville, and he's also expected to see Demarcus Robinson, who's cmpleted a three-game suspension to begin the season, make his 2025/team debut.
player headshot
Mac Jones San Francisco 49ers QB
The 49ers' Mac Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week. With Brock Purdy cleared to return against Jacksonville, Jones was already slated to head back to his No. 2 role, but if he's unable to serve in that capacity Sunday, Adrian Martinez could serve as Purdy's backup.
Running Backs
player headshot
Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers RB
The Panthers' Chuba Hubbard (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after finishing the week with consecutive limited practices following a full Wednesday session. As per early Sunday reports, Hubbard is expected to play and fill his usual starting role. However, if he were to encounter any setbacks, Rico Dowdle, who scored his first touchdown as a Panther in a Week 3 rout of the Falcons, would step into the No. 1 role in Carolina's ground attack.
player headshot
D'Andre Swift Chicago Bears RB
The Bears' D'Andre Swift (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Swift is expected to suit up and fill his usual No. 1 role. However, if the veteran back were to unexpectedly take a turn for the worse, rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai and Roschon Johnson would helm the ground attack for Chicago versus Las Vegas.
player headshot
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Washington Commanders RB
The Commanders' Jacory Croskey-Merritt (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but finished the week with a full Friday practice following Wednesday and Thursday absences. As per Saturday night reports, Croskey-Merritt is expected to play. However, even if he's active as expected, Washington appears set on working with a three-man backfield that also includes Chris Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols, a duo that logged 11 and four carries, respectively, to Croskey-Merritt's eight in Week 3 versus the Raiders.
player headshot
Najee Harris Los Angeles Chargers RB
The Chargers' Najee Harris (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. In the veteran offseason addition's absence, rookie Omarion Hampton will take on a clear-cut No. 1 role in Los Angeles' ground attack beginning with Sunday's interconference clash against the Giants, while Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal rotate in for complementary snaps.
player headshot
Tyrone Tracy Jr. New York Giants RB
The Giants' Tyrone Tracy (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo, who's scored a rushing touchdown in two straight games while compiling 180 total yards on 29 touches in that same span, will serve as the No. 1 back versus Los Angeles, while veteran Devin Singletary serves as his primary backup.
player headshot
Will Shipley Philadelphia Eagles RB
The Eagles' Will Shipley is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to an oblique injury. In his return, Shipley is likely to return to a No. 2 role behind Saquon Barkley, and as such, it's possible one of either AJ Dillon or Tank Bigsby is a healthy inactive.
Wide Receivers
player headshot
CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR
The Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (ankle) is out for Sunday night's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In the elite wideout's absence, George Pickens will slide back into a No. 1 role he often filled during his time with the Steelers, while Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin should have exponentially larger roles as the Nos. 2 and 3 receivers, respectively. Meanwhile, running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders – along with tight end Jake Ferguson – could also see some additional targets.
player headshot
Davante Adams Los Angeles Rams WR
The Rams' Davante Adams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per Saturday night reports, Adams is expected to play, which lines up with head coach Sean McVay's remarks earlier in the week. If Adams were to unexpectedly reverse course, however, then Jordan Whittington would slide into the No. 2 receiver role alongside Puka Nacua.
player headshot
Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
The Buccaneers' Mike Evans (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week. The first game of what is expected to be a multi-week absence for Evans will coincide with the expected season debut of Chris Godwin (ankle), which will help cushion the blow to an extent. Godwin, rookie Emeka Egbuka and veteran Sterling Shepard should line up as the Baker Mayfield's (bicep) top three receivers versus Philadelphia, and more targets could also be available for running backs Bucky Irving and Rachaad White.
player headshot
Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders WR
The Commanders' Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In the veteran's first absence since the 2020 season, Deebo Samuel and Luke McCaffrey project as fill-in QB Marcus Mariota's top two receivers versus Atlanta, while journeyman Chris Moore will likely serve in the No. 3 role. Tight end Zach Ertz could also be in line for extra targets in McLaurin's absence versus Atlanta.
player headshot
Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after sandwiching full practices around a planned Thursday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Godwin is expected to make his season debut and help make up for the void of Mike Evans' absence due to a hamstring injury, although whether he'll be on a snap limit in his first taste of game action since last October remains to be seen.
player headshot
Tetairoa McMillan Carolina Panthers WR
The Panthers' Tetairoa McMillan (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after finishing the week with consecutive limited practices following a missed Wednesday session. As per early Sunday reports, McMillan is expected to play and fill his usual No. 1 receiver role. If the talented rookie were to have a setback, the veteran duo of Hunter Renfrow and David Moore would be primed to serve as Bryce Young's top two wideouts.
player headshot
Xavier Worthy Kansas City Chiefs WR
The Chiefs' Xavier Worthy is off the injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens after practicing in full all week following a near three-game absence due to a shoulder dislocation he suffered three plays into the season. Worthy should immediately return to his diversified role as Kansas City's No. 1 receiver, which should include plenty of downfield routes against a Ravens defense that's allowed an AFC-high 266.0 passing yards per game.
player headshot
Jauan Jennings San Francisco 49ers WR
The 49ers' Jauan Jennings (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after only getting in a limited Friday practice all week. As per Saturday night reports, Jennings is expected to play but is likely to be limited. If the oft-injured veteran has a setback, Ricky Pearsall, who's expected to play through a knee issue, and Kendrick Bourne could operate as the returning Brock Purdy's top two receivers.
player headshot
Ricky Pearsall San Francisco 49ers WR
The 49ers' Ricky Pearsall (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars but followed up a Wednesday absence with consecutive limited practices to close out the week. As per Saturday night reports, Pearsall is expected to play and serve as no less than the No. 2 receiver for the returning Brock Purdy.
player headshot
Noah Brown Washington Commanders WR
The Commanders' Noah Brown (groin) remains out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In Brown's ongoing absence and that of Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Luke McCaffrey, Chris Moore and rookie fourth-round pick Jaylin Lane are likely to serve as Marcus Mariota's top four receivers versus Atlanta.
player headshot
Josh Reynolds New York Jets WR
The Jets' Josh Reynolds is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Dolphins after a pair of full practices to close out the week following a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In his return, Reynolds should slot back into the No. 2 role against an injury-hampered Dolphins secondary while bumping Tyler Johnson back to a No. 3 role.
player headshot
Demarcus Robinson San Francisco 49ers WR
The 49ers' Demarcus Robinson has completed his season-opening three-game suspension and is projected to be active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Considering he's healthy, rested and reasonably familiar with the offense, Robinson is expected to fill the No. 4 receiver role at minimum versus Jacksonville, but he could bump up to No. 3 if Jauan Jennings sits out due to his ankle injury.
player headshot
Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts WR
The Colts' Alec Pierce (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. In his absence, second-year wideout Adonai Mitchell should serve as Indianapolis' main downfield threat and No. 3 receiver versus Los Angeles.
player headshot
Marvin Mims Denver Broncos WR
The Broncos' Marvin Mims (hip) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion Saturday. If Mims ultimately can't suit up, veteran Trent Sherfield and rookie Pat Bryant are likely to share the No. 3 receiver role versus Cincinnati.
player headshot
Dyami Brown Jacksonville Jaguars WR
The Jaguars' Dyami Brown (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers but managed to end the week with consecutive limited sessions following a Wednesday absence. If Brown were to sit out, Parker Washington will serve as the No. 3 receiver for Trevor Lawrence versus San Francisco.
player headshot
Xavier Legette Carolina Panthers WR
The Panthers' Xavier Legette (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In his absence, David Moore and Brycen Tremayne should see more snaps as reserve options.
Tight Ends
player headshot
Isaiah Likely Baltimore Ravens TE
The Ravens' Isaiah Likely (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs but managed to end the week with a full practice following two limited sessions. As per Saturday night reports, Likely is expected to play. If Likely does suit up, it remains to be seen how robust a snap share he'll play in his first game action of 2025, especially considering veteran position mate Mark Andrews is also coming off a two-touchdown performance in a loss to the Lions on Monday night. Likely's return should also bump Charlie Kolar back to the No. 3 tight end role.
player headshot
Evan Engram Denver Broncos TE
The Broncos' Evan Engram is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Bengals after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence due to a back injury. The veteran should slide back into the top tight-end role in his return while bumping Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins back down the depth chart.
player headshot
Will Dissly Los Angeles Chargers TE
The Chargers' Will Dissly (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie fifth-round pick Oronde Gadsden II, who outperformed veteran Tyler Conklin in Dissly's absence against the Broncos in Week 4 by posting a 5-46-0 line on seven targets, is likely to serve as the main pass-catching option at the position.
player headshot
Tyler Higbee Los Angeles Rams TE
The Rams' Tyler Higbee (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and missing Friday's session altogether. If Higbee sits out, Davis Allen, who recorded a touchdown grab in each of the first two games of the season, would likely serve as the No. 1 tight end versus Indianapolis.
player headshot
Colston Loveland Chicago Bears TE
The Bears' Colston Loveland (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. If Loveland sits out, Cole Kmet should be in line for even more targets than usual, while veteran Durham Smythe would bump up to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.
player headshot
Noah Fant Cincinnati Bengals TE
The Bengals' Noah Fant (concussion) is out for Monday night's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence, fellow veterans Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample should handle the majority, if not all, of Cincinnati's tight-end snaps.
player headshot
Michael Mayer Las Vegas Raiders TE
The Raiders Michael Mayer (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. In his absence, veterans Ian Thomas and Albert Okwuegbunam should rotate No. 2 snaps behind Brock Bowers.
player headshot
Ja'Tavion Sanders Carolina Panthers TE
The Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In his absence, Tommy Tremble should serve as Carolina's No. 1 tight end versus New England.

Kickers

  • The Giants' Graham Gano (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his stead Sunday against the Chargers, Jude McAtanmey, who beat out veteran Younghoe Koo for the Week 4 placekicking job, will serve as Gano's replacement. McAtanmey counts his Week 9 appearance last season for New York as his only game of NFL regular-season experience, one where he connected on a field-goal and extra-point attempt apiece.

Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

  • The Patriots' Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
  • The Jets' Jarvis Brownlee (ankle) is out for Monday night's game against the Dolphins. 
  • The 49ers' Renardo Green (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
  • The Eagles' Adoree' Jackson (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
  • The Colts' Kenny Moore (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.
  • The Cowboys' DaRon Bland is off the injury report for Sunday night's game against the Packers after a two-game absence due to a foot injury.
  • The Texans' Derek Stingley (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans. As per early Sunday report, Stingley is expected to play provided he doesn't have any setbacks in pregame warmups.
  • The Bears' Kyler Gordon (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
  • The Falcons' A.J. Terrell (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
  • The Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Broncos after a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

Safeties

  • The Jets' Tony Adams is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Dolphins after a one-game absence due to a hip injury.
  • The Packers' Javon Bullard (concussion) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys.
  • The Buccaneers' Christian Izien (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
  • The Chargers' Elijah Molden (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Defensive Linemen

  • The 49ers' Nick Bosa (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the rest of the season.
  • The Chiefs' Mike Danna (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
  • The Jets' Jermaine Johnson (ankle) is out for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.
  • The Lions' Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
  • The Bengals' Shemar Stewart (ankle) is out for Monday night's game against the Broncos.
  • The Colts' DeForest Buckner (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.
  • The Bears' Grady Jarrett (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
  • The Ravens' Travis Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
  • The Ravens' Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. 
  • The Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
  • The Bills' Ed Oliver (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.
  • The Panthers' Tershawn Wharton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Linebackers

  • The Bears' T.J. Edwards (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
  • The Bills' Matt Milano (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.
  • The Ravens' Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
  • The Saints' Chase Young (calf) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bills.
  • The Panthers' D.J. Wonnum (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.