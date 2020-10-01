Watch Now: Week 4 Starts and Sits: Running Backs ( 9:07 )

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: These teams are evenly matched -- and every bit as bad as their 0-3 records suggest. Even more stunning is that they've combined for one game with over 20 points (Denver scored 21 points in Week 2). You probably shouldn't start anyone from this game other than Melvin Gordon and Jamison Crowder. And maybe the Broncos defense.

Brett Rypien (2.8) Sam Darnold (3.7) Melvin Gordon (8.0) Frank Gore (5.0) Jerry Jeudy (6.2) Jamison Crowder (6.6) Tim Patrick (3.5) Jets DST (5.7) K.J. Hamler (3.4)



Noah Fant (7.7)



Broncos DST (7.0)





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Panthers are better than previously believed. Their surprising win last week at the Chargers was helped along by four turnovers against a rookie-led offense. Kyler Murray had a bad outing last week and should bounce back here against an apparently overrated Panthers defense.

Kyler Murray (8.8) Teddy Bridgewater (5.4) Kenyan Drake (8.2) Mike Davis (8.1) DeAndre Hopkins (9.8) D.J. Moore (8.0) Andy Isabella (4.6) Robby Anderson (7.0) Larry Fitzgerald (4.2) Panthers DST (4.0) Cardinals DST (5.5)





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Colts are just a little bit better than the Bears. Offering up a 3-0 team as a home underdog is really something. Chicago's the most fraudulent undefeated team in football, but they've posted well more than 20.5 points in two games. And as well as the Colts have played, their decisive wins were against 0-3 teams. Both run games should be effective.

Philip Rivers (4.6) Nick Foles (5.5) Jonathan Taylor (9.2) David Montgomery (7.4) Nyheim Hines (6.8) Allen Robinson (9.4) T.Y. Hilton (6.4) Anthony Miller (5.2) Zach Pascal (4.1) Jimmy Graham (6.1) Mo Alie-Cox (6.3) Bears DST (7.2) Colts DST (7.1)





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The 0-3 Bengals are the better team. Don't forget that before their meltdown last Thursday, the Jaguars averaged 28.5 points per game against good defenses within their division. Getting D.J. Chark back could get the Jaguars offense back on track against a Bengals defense that's been lousy (29.0 points per game allowed past two weeks).

Gardner Minshew (6.0) Joe Burrow (8.1) James Robinson (8.9) Joe Mixon (7.8) Laviska Shenault Jr. (4.7) Tyler Boyd (8.4) Keelan Cole (4.5) A.J. Green (7.5) Jaguars DST (5.0) Tee Higgins (3.7)



Bengals DST (4.2)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Cowboys aren't that much better than the Browns. I imagine a lot of people will see Dallas giving just 4.5 points and rush to take it. That's what they want you to do! The Browns defensive line should have an edge, and the Browns offense will either focus to win the time of possession battle or go over the top on the Cowboys sad secondary. Cleveland will keep it close, if not win.

Baker Mayfield (6.6) Dak Prescott (9.6) Nick Chubb (8.3) Ezekiel Elliott (9.6) Kareem Hunt (7.6) Amari Cooper (9.2) Odell Beckham (7.9) Michael Gallup (7.4) Jarvis Landry (6.5) CeeDee Lamb (6.8) Browns DST (4.4) Dalton Schultz (7.0)



Cowboys DST (5.8)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Lions aren't that bad. The line is designed for the public to ride with the Saints. Should they? Detroit's win last week was a gift-wrapped three-interception game from Kyler Murray. New Orleans' loss wasn't pretty but they're in a bounce-back spot. I expect the defense to make things a little tough on Matthew Stafford.

Drew Brees (7.8) Matthew Stafford (6.7) Alvin Kamara (9.9) Adrian Peterson (5.3) Emmanuel Sanders (4.8) Kenny Golladay (9.3) Tre'Quan Smith (4.0) Marvin Jones (5.6) Adam Trautman (4.9) T.J. Hockenson (7.2) Saints DST (6.7) Lions DST (4.1)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Texans will finally pull away and win a game. Keep in mind, Minnesota has scored at least 30 points in 2 of 3 games and the Texans have allowed a minimum of 28 points every week. So can Houston keep up? The matchup suggests they can (Minnesota is giving up 34 points per game), but the hunch is both defenses facing an 0-4 start play better than expected — maybe Minnesota's more than Houston's.

Kirk Cousins (6.5) Deshaun Watson (8.5) Dalvin Cook (9.4) David Johnson (8.4) Adam Thielen (8.6) Will Fuller (7.6) Justin Jefferson (5.8) Brandin Cooks (5.1) Vikings DST (5.6) Randall Cobb (4.4)



Texans DST (6.8)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Dolphins won't be pushovers. And they won't be — they've scored at least 28 points each of their past two games. Seattle's secondary is in rough shape and not helped by a pass rush at all. Expect a high-scoring game that the Dolphins could hang around in.

Russell Wilson (9.8) Ryan Fitzpatrick (8.4) Carlos Hyde (6.5) Myles Gaskin (7.1) Travis Homer (3.5) DeVante Parker (7.7) Tyler Lockett (9.9) Preston Williams (6.7) DK Metcalf (9.1) Isaiah Ford (3.6) Greg Olsen (4.7) Mike Gesicki (7.3) Seahawks DST (4.3) Dolphins DST (2.4)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Chargers aren't very good. Maybe that's the assumption after giving a game away against the Panthers last week. It's probably likely that Justin Herbert will turn the ball over a couple of times against this defense, and it's equally likely that the Bucs will find a way to put up more than three scores on the Chargers. Look for the tight ends to help Tom Brady out.

Justin Herbert (5.7) Tom Brady (7.5) Austin Ekeler (9.3) Ronald Jones (6.6) Joshua Kelley (5.4) Leonard Fournette (5.1) Keenan Allen (9.0) Mike Evans (9.5) Hunter Henry (7.4) Scott Miller (5.3) Chargers DST (5.4) Rob Gronkowski (6.8)



O.J. Howard (5.5)



Buccaneers DST (8.1)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Washington can come within two scores of the Ravens. If Baltimore's offensive line is as bad as it was on Monday, then maybe Washington has a flicker of hope. But D.C.'s Football Team has yielded at least 30 points in consecutive weeks, getting run over by Kyler Murray and Nick Chubb in consecutive weeks. This is a big bounce-back spot for Lamar Jackson and his run game.

Lamar Jackson (9.4) Dwayne Haskins (2.6) Mark Ingram (6.7) Antonio Gibson (6.2) J.K. Dobbins (5.5) Terry McLaurin (7.2) Marquise Brown (7.1) Logan Thomas (4.8) Miles Boykin (3.3) Washington DST (2.2) Mark Andrews (8.5)



Ravens DST (9.6)





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Giants are completely inferior. Weird how they stayed fairly competitive with the undefeated Steelers and Bears (losing by 10 or fewer points), but not with the injury-depleted 49ers. New York has yet to score more than 16 points in a game this season; Los Angeles has posted at least 32 points in consecutive weeks. Darrell Henderson should have a monster performance to pace the Rams.

Daniel Jones (4.9) Jared Goff (7.1) Golden Tate (5.7) Darrell Henderson (9.0) Darius Slayton (5.5) Malcolm Brown (6.3) Evan Engram (6.6) Cooper Kupp (8.5) Giants DST (2.0) Robert Woods (8.3)



Tyler Higbee (6.5)



Rams DST (9.1)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Patriots aren't good enough to stay competitive with the Chiefs. It's an easy line to take the Chiefs on following their blowout win over the Ravens. New England is a competitive, resourceful bunch, though. They've played Patrick Mahomes close in the past — don't be surprised if they do it again with Cam Newton challenging the Chiefs' depleted defense.

Cam Newton (8.6) Patrick Mahomes (9.5) James White (6.4) Clyde Edwards-Helaire (8.7) Sony Michel (6.0) Tyreek Hill (8.8) Rex Burkhead (5.7) Sammy Watkins (6.3) Julian Edelman (8.7) Mecole Hardman (5.0) N'Keal Harry (5.4) Travis Kelce (9.1) Damiere Byrd (4.3) Chiefs DST (6.0) Patriots DST (5.9)





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: The Raiders are almost as good as the Bills. What? Really? This is the fishiest line the oddsmakers have put out this year. Las Vegas is going to keep up without two young receivers, its best offensive lineman and with a depleted defense? I just can't see it ... which means I might be getting duped by taking Buffalo.

Josh Allen (9.7) Derek Carr (4.3) Devin Singletary (7.7) Josh Jacobs (7.5) Stefon Diggs (8.9) Hunter Renfrow (6.9) Cole Beasley (6.1) Nelson Agholor (3.8) Gabriel Davis (3.9) Darren Waller (7.1) Bills DST (9.4) Raiders DST (2.1)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Even with all their injuries, the 49ers are significantly better than the Eagles. And it's true. Know why? Because Philadelphia has plenty of significant injuries themselves! The winless Eagles figure to be desperate and dangerous defensively, which is the only element that makes me nervous to lay the points for the Niners.

Carson Wentz (6.3) Nick Mullens (4.7) Miles Sanders (8.8) Jerick McKinnon (7.3) Greg Ward (5.9) Jeff Wilson (5.6) Zach Ertz (7.6) Brandon Aiyuk (6.0) Eagles DST (5.3) George Kittle (9.4)



49ers DST (9.2)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

The line wants us to believe: Green Bay will outscore the Falcons easily. Atlanta's running out of reliable firepower and the Packers defense has plenty of room for improvement after last Monday. The Falcons pass defense is second-worst in football, something that won't be lost on Aaron Rodgers.