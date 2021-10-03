We head into a momentous Week 4 that's partly headlined by the highly anticipated Brady Bowl on Sunday night, but the health outlook around the league is a bit of a damper for Fantasy managers. There are a number of big names at various skill positions among the walking wounded, with wide receiver and tight end especially hit hard this week. Conversely, there's some cautiously optimistic news on multiple prominent players as well. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
Week 4 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB
|Jackson (back) is questionable to face the Broncos on Sunday, but he was able to log a full practice Friday and early Sunday morning reports indicate the star quarterback is fully expected to play. Jackson has yet to miss a game due to injury during his NFL career, and Sunday, he'll face a Broncos defense that's allowed the fewest Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (10.7) in standard scoring formats.
Carson Wentz Indianapolis Colts QB
|Wentz (ankles) is questionable for Sunday's road matchup against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. Wentz managed to play through his twin sprains against the Titans in Week 3, and late-week beat writer reports relayed the quarterback is feeling better going into this game than he did last week.
Andy Dalton Chicago Bears QB
|Dalton (knee) is doubtful to suit up for the NFC North battle against the Lions on Sunday, but even if he manages to be in uniform, rookie Justin Fields has already been named the starter versus Detroit.
Christian McCaffrey Carolina Panthers RB
|Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) is out for Sunday's showdown against the Cowboys, leaving Carolina's backfield in the hands of rookie Chuba Hubbard and veteran journeyman Royce Freeman. The duo combined for 69 rushing yards and 35 receiving yards after taking over for McCaffrey in Week 3 against the Texans, and coach Matt Rhule has designated Hubbard as the lead back versus Dallas in Week 4.
Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders RB
|Jacobs (ankle) is questionable to face the Chargers on Monday night but managed to practice in limited fashion all week. Late-week reports indicate Jacobs is likely to be a game-time decision, with Peyton Barber, who broke out for 111 yards against the Dolphins in Week 3, and Kenyan Drake on hand to share backfield duties if their teammate sits out a third straight contest.
Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings RB
|Cook (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's interconference showdown against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. Friday beat writer reports relayed that coach Mike Zimmer noted Cook looked "pretty good" in the final practice of the week, supporting the notion the star back could return after a one-game absence. If Cook does sit out or is limited, Alexander Mattison, who posted 151 total yards on 32 touches in Cook's stead in the Week 3 win over the Seahawks, will be available to fill in.
Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB
|Taylor (knee) carries a questionable tag for Sunday's road matchup against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Taylor were to sit out, a combination of Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins could handle Indianapolis' ground attack against a Miami defense that's allowed an AFC-high 25 Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats.
Antonio Gibson Washington Football Team RB
|Gibson (shin) is questionable to face the Falcons on Sunday after missing Thursday's practice and then finishing the week with a limited session. However, Gibson traveled with the team to Atlanta, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play barring a pregame setback.
Melvin Gordon Denver Broncos RB
|Gordon (ribs/lower leg) is questionable for the Week 4 battle against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, the pair of injuries aren't expected to keep Gordon from suiting up. However, were he to have a setback, rookie Javonte Williams would be set for a significantly expanded role against Baltimore.
Darrell Henderson Los Angeles Rams RB
|Henderson (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's NFC West showdown against the Cardinals but did manage to return to a full practice Friday after a pair of limited sessions to start the week. As per Saturday night reports, Henderson is expected to return versus Arizona after a one-game absence, which will lead to a reduction in opportunity for backfield mate Sony Michel.
D'Andre Swift Detroit Lions RB
|Swift (groin) is questionable to face the Bears on Sunday after practicing in limited fashion all week. Swift also carried the designation into the Week 3 loss to the Ravens and logged 33 snaps from scrimmage, so he's likely to suit up again Sunday against Chicago barring a setback.
Elijah Mitchell San Francisco 49ers RB
|Mitchell (shoulder) is questionable for San Francisco's NFC West showdown against the Seahawks on Sunday, and as per late-week reports, it appears the rookie will be a true game-time decision and his status could come down to his pain tolerance. If Mitchell misses a second straight game, fellow first-year back Trey Sermon, who logged 10 carries for 31 yards in Week 3 against the Packers, would likely be in store for lead-back duties again.
Giovani Bernard Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB
|Bernard (knee) is out for Sunday night's interconference showdown against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In his absence, second-year back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is expected to see some third-down duties behind Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones versus New England.
James White New England Patriots RB
|White (hip) on injured reserve Friday, and the injury is expected to sideline him for the rest of the season. In his stead, Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor should share the change-of-pace role that White normally occupied.
A.J. Brown Tennessee Titans WR
|Brown (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's road matchup against the Jets. With fellow wideout Julio Jones also out with his own hamstring issue, the Titans are expected to roll out Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Josh Reynolds as their top wideout trio versus New York.
Julio Jones Tennessee Titans WR
|Jones (hamstring) is already ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets after missing practice all week. With fellow wideout A.J. Brown also out with his own hamstring issue, the Titans are expected to roll out Chester Rogers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Josh Reynolds as their top wideout trio versus New York.
Chase Claypool Pittsburgh Steelers WR
|Claypool (hamstring) is out for Sunday's interconference showdown against the Packers after suffering his injury during Thursday's practice and then missing Friday's session altogether. Diontae Johnson's return from a knee injury after a one-game absence will help make up for Claypool's lack of availability, while James Washington is expected to slide into the No. 3 receiver role versus Green Bay.
Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR
|Lockett (hip) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the 49ers but managed to work back to a full practice Friday after missing Thursday's session. As per early Sunday morning reports, Lockett is expected to suit up versus San Francisco and fulfill his usual starting role.
Diontae Johnson Pittsburgh Steelers WR
|Johnson (knee) is off the injury report and will return after a one-game absence against the Packers on Sunday, with his availability particularly timely considering the already confirmed absence of fellow wideout Chase Claypool (hamstring).
Antonio Brown Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
|Brown is off the reserve/COVID-19 list and will play in Sunday night's showdown against the Patriots after missing the Week 3 loss to the Rams.
Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR
|Shepard (hamstring) is out for Sunday's contest against the Saints after missing practice all week. With fellow wideout Darius Slayton also out with his own hamstring issue, rookie Kadarius Toney and Collin Johnson should be set for expanded roles behind No. 1 option Kenny Golladay.
Darius Slayton New York Giants WR
|Slayton (hamstring) will not play Sunday versus New Orleans after missing practice all week. With fellow wideout Sterling Shepard also out with his own hamstring issue, rookie Kadarius Toney and Collin Johnson should be set for expanded roles behind No. 1 option Kenny Golladay.
Darnell Mooney Chicago Bears WR
|Mooney (groin) is questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. The second-year wideout played through the injury in Week 3 against the Browns and logged 41 snaps from scrimmage, so there's reason to believe he could be in uniform again Sunday in rookie Justin Fields' second start. If Mooney can't go Sunday, Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd would serve as Fields' main complementary targets behind No. 1 option Allen Robinson.
Elijah Moore New York Jets WR
|Moore (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Titans, which should afford Keelan Cole a chance to bump up to the No. 3 role behind Corey Davis and the debuting Jamison Crowder. Denzel Mims is also expected to be active for the first time this season as per early Sunday morning reports.
Jamison Crowder New York Jets WR
|Crowder (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after managing to work back to a full Friday practice following a pair of limited sessions to start the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Crowder is expected to make his season debut and serve as the main slot receiver, which projects to lead to a drop in targets for Braxton Berrios.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Green Bay Packers WR
|Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next three games at minimum and elevating Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb up a notch on the depth chart behind No. 1 wideout Davante Adams.
Russell Gage Atlanta Falcons WR
|Gage (ankle) remains out for Sunday's battle against Washington after once again missing practice all week. In the veteran's absence, Olamide Zaccheaus and Tajae Sharpe should elevate to the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver roles, respectively, while at least a slight bump in targets should be available for Calvin Ridley, Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.
N'Keal Harry New England Patriots WR
|Harry (shoulder) was activated off injured reserve on Saturday and is eligible to play Sunday night against the Buccaneers, although he'll likely start off by slotting in as the No. 4 wideout behind Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.
Danny Amendola Houston Texans WR
|Amendola (thigh) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. In his absence, Anthony Miller should elevate to the No. 3 receiver role behind starters Brandin Cooks and Chris Conley.
Rob Gronkowski Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE
|Gronkowski (ribs) is out for Sunday night's showdown against his old Patriots squad and could be out for an extended period of time after an MRI taken Saturday revealed multiple hairline fractures in his ribs. With Gronk set to miss his return to Foxborough, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate are expected to handle tight-end duties versus New England and for the foreseeable future.
George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE
|Kittle (calf) is questionable for Sunday's NFC West showdown against the Seahawks after only managing a limited Friday session this past week. Friday beat writer reports indicated that coach Kyle Shanahan was encouraged by Kittle's mobility in practice that day and that the star tight end had indicated he'd do everything he could to play through the swelling and pain. Kittle's availability could well be an unknown until inactives for the contest are officially announced 90 minutes before the 4:05pm ET kickoff, which could certainly put Fantasy managers in a bind. Ross Dwelley, who has filled in capably for Kittle in the past, would likely serve as the primary tight end if his teammate sits out.
Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts TE
|Doyle (back) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Dolphins after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. If he's unable to go versus Miami, Mo Alie-Cox and rookie Kylen Granson would presumably handle the bulk of tight-end snaps.
Gerald Everett Seattle Seahawks TE
|Everett (reserve/COVID-19) is unlikely to be available for Sunday's game against the 49ers, which would lead to a bigger role for Will Dissly.
Anthony Firkser Tennessee Titans TE
|Firkser is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets after overcoming a knee issue that's kept him out the last two games. While Geoff Swaim and MyCole Pruitt could also see some reps at tight end, Firkser could step right back into some solid volume with the starting wideout duo of A.J. Brown and Julio Jones ruled out with hamstring injuries.
Nick Folk New England Patriots K
|olk (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's battle against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. With New England not signing a kicker this week and having none to promote from its practice squad, it appears likely Folk suits up versus Tampa Bay.
Austin Seibert Detroit Lions K
|Seibert (reserve/COVID-19) remains sidelined heading into Sunday's game against the Bears. If Seibert misses another contest as appears likely, Ryan Santoso, who was elevated off the practice squad Saturday and has made all three field-goal attempts and three of four extra-point tries in two games this season, would fill in again at placekicker versus Chicago.
Key defensive players
Cornerbacks
The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Patriots.
The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (knee) is questionable to face the Broncos on Sunday.
The Patriots' J.C. Jackson (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's showdown against the Buccaneers.
The Chargers' Chris Harris (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Raiders.
Safeties
The Ravens' DeShon Elliott (quadriceps) is questionable to play Sunday against the Broncos.
The Ravens' Chuck Clark (hip) is questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Broncos.
The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Patriots.
The Bears' Tashaun Gipson (hamstring) is doubtful to suit up versus the Lions on Sunday.
The Jets' Marcus Maye (ankle) is out for Sunday's contest against the Titans.
The Bills' Jordan Poyer (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Texans.
Defensive Linemen
The Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones (calf) is questionable to face the Ravens on Sunday.
The Colts' Kwity Paye (hamstring) is out against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Washington's Matthew Ioannidis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Linebackers
The Bears' Khalil Mack (foot) is questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Lions.
The Packers' Krys Barnes (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
The Vikings' Anthony Barr (knee) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Browns.
The Giants placed Blake Martinez (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season.
The Jets' Tae Crowder (hamstring) is questionable to face the Titans on Sunday.
The Chargers' Kenneth Murray (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's AFC West battle against the Raiders.
The Lions' Romeo Okwara (shoulder) is questionable to face the Bears on Sunday.
The Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) is out for Sunday's showdown against the Patriots.
The Patriots' Kyle Van Noy (groin) is questionable to face the Buccaneers on Sunday night.
The Titans' Bud Dupree (knee) is out against the Jets on Sunday.
The Lions' Trey Flowers (shoulder) is out against the Bears on Sunday.
The Cowboys' Keanu Neal remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list heading into Sunday's game against the Panthers.
The Ravens' Justin Houston was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.