Christian McCaffrey Carolina Panthers RB

Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) is out for Sunday's showdown against the Cowboys, leaving Carolina's backfield in the hands of rookie Chuba Hubbard and veteran journeyman Royce Freeman. The duo combined for 69 rushing yards and 35 receiving yards after taking over for McCaffrey in Week 3 against the Texans, and coach Matt Rhule has designated Hubbard as the lead back versus Dallas in Week 4.

Josh Jacobs Las Vegas Raiders RB

Jacobs (ankle) is questionable to face the Chargers on Monday night but managed to practice in limited fashion all week. Late-week reports indicate Jacobs is likely to be a game-time decision, with Peyton Barber, who broke out for 111 yards against the Dolphins in Week 3, and Kenyan Drake on hand to share backfield duties if their teammate sits out a third straight contest.

Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings RB

Cook (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's interconference showdown against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. Friday beat writer reports relayed that coach Mike Zimmer noted Cook looked "pretty good" in the final practice of the week, supporting the notion the star back could return after a one-game absence. If Cook does sit out or is limited, Alexander Mattison, who posted 151 total yards on 32 touches in Cook's stead in the Week 3 win over the Seahawks, will be available to fill in.

Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts RB

Taylor (knee) carries a questionable tag for Sunday's road matchup against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Taylor were to sit out, a combination of Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins could handle Indianapolis' ground attack against a Miami defense that's allowed an AFC-high 25 Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats.

Antonio Gibson Washington Football Team RB

Gibson (shin) is questionable to face the Falcons on Sunday after missing Thursday's practice and then finishing the week with a limited session. However, Gibson traveled with the team to Atlanta, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play barring a pregame setback.

Melvin Gordon Denver Broncos RB

Gordon (ribs/lower leg) is questionable for the Week 4 battle against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, the pair of injuries aren't expected to keep Gordon from suiting up. However, were he to have a setback, rookie Javonte Williams would be set for a significantly expanded role against Baltimore.

Darrell Henderson Los Angeles Rams RB

Henderson (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's NFC West showdown against the Cardinals but did manage to return to a full practice Friday after a pair of limited sessions to start the week. As per Saturday night reports, Henderson is expected to return versus Arizona after a one-game absence, which will lead to a reduction in opportunity for backfield mate Sony Michel.

Swift (groin) is questionable to face the Bears on Sunday after practicing in limited fashion all week. Swift also carried the designation into the Week 3 loss to the Ravens and logged 33 snaps from scrimmage, so he's likely to suit up again Sunday against Chicago barring a setback.

Elijah Mitchell San Francisco 49ers RB

Mitchell (shoulder) is questionable for San Francisco's NFC West showdown against the Seahawks on Sunday, and as per late-week reports, it appears the rookie will be a true game-time decision and his status could come down to his pain tolerance. If Mitchell misses a second straight game, fellow first-year back Trey Sermon, who logged 10 carries for 31 yards in Week 3 against the Packers, would likely be in store for lead-back duties again.

Giovani Bernard Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB

Bernard (knee) is out for Sunday night's interconference showdown against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In his absence, second-year back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is expected to see some third-down duties behind Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones versus New England.

James White New England Patriots RB