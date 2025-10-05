CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR

The Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. In Lamb's absence, George Pickens will remain in the No. 1 receiver role that he filled admirably in Week 4 against the Packers, when he posted an 8-134-2 line on 11 targets. Meanwhile, running backs Javonte Williams, tight end Jake Ferguson and No. 2 receiver Jalen Tolbert are the likeliest candidates to benefit from additional targets in Lamb's absence.

Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins WR

The Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the rest of the season. In his absence beginning with Sunday's interconference matchup against the Panthers, Jayden Waddle will serve as Tua Tagovailoa's No. 1 receiver, while Malik Washington and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine should round out the top three at the position. Additionally, De'Von Achane, who's already averaging over six targets per game, and tight end Darren Waller, who recorded two Week 4 touchdown grabs in his first game action since 2023, should also help make up for the significant void created by Hill's absence.

Malik Nabers New York Giants WR

The Giants' Malik Nabers (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, and he'll miss the rest of the season. In his absence beginning with Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton will serve as Jaxson Dart's top two wide receivers, while Jalin Hyatt moves into a No. 3 role. Nabers averaged 10.8 targets per game over his first 19 NFL contests, so extra work is likely for all three players, in addition to running back Cam Skattebo, who is an accomplished pass catcher.

Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

The Buccaneers' Mike Evans (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. In his second straight absence, Chris Godwin, rookie Emeka Egbuka and veteran Sterling Shepard should line up as Baker Mayfield's top three receivers once again, and both running back Rachaad White and tight end Cade Otton could also be due for a bump in targets when factoring in the additional absence of Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder).

Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders WR

The Commanders' Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after once again missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Noah Brown (groin), Deebo Samuel and rookie Jaylin Lane are likely to serve as the top receiver duo for the returning Jayden Daniels, although Luke McCaffrey and veteran Chris Moore could also be beneficiaries.

Calvin Ridley Tennessee Titans WR

The Titans' Calvin Ridley (knee/elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after only getting in a limited Friday practice in this week. As per Saturday night reports, Ridley is thought to have a good chance of playing, although how he feels in pregame warmups will be the determining factor as to whether he's active. If the veteran wideout can't suit up, Elic Ayomanor, Tyler Lockett and Chimere Dike would be in line to serve as Tennessee's top three receivers, while tight end Chig Okonkwo could also see some extra targets.

Noah Brown Washington Commanders WR

The Commanders' Noah Brown (groin) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In Brown's ongoing absence and that of Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), Deebo Samuel, Jayline Lane, Chris Moore and Luke McCaffrey are in line to serve as the returning Jayden Daniels' top four receivers versus Los Angeles.

KaVontae Turpin Dallas Cowboys WR

The Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. In the speedy wideout/returner's absence, Ryan Flournoy will step into the No. 3 receiver role for Dallas, while a combination of Jalen Tolbert and Jaydon Blue could fill Turpin's kickoff- and punt-returner roles.

Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts WR

The Colts' Alec Pierce (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Raiders despite practicing in full both Wednesday and Thursday before missing Friday's session. In his absence, Josh Downs should see a bigger role, and as per Saturday night reports, Adonai Mitchell, who lost a fumble as he was crossing the goal line in the Week 4 loss to the Rams, will see limited snaps and therefore leave Ashton Dulin to potentially serve as the true No. 3 receiver versus Las Vegas.

Dyami Brown Jacksonville Jaguars WR

The Jaguars' Dyami Brown is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week following a Week 4 absence due to a shoulder injury. In his return, Brown should slot back into the No. 3 receiver role, bumping Parker Washington back to No. 4 on the depth chart.

Xavier Legette Carolina Panthers WR