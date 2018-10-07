NFL Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, injury updates, inactives, sleepers, lineup advice

Welcome to Week 5 of the 2018 NFL season!

The Sunday slate is jam-packed with intriguing matchups, and we get rolling with some pretty juicy ones right from the jump. In the early afternoon games, we get to see one of the NFL's best defenses take on one of its best offenses as Calais Campbell, Jalen Ramsey and the Jaguars travel to Kansas City to square off with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Elsewhere, the Falcons and Steelers figure to engage in a shootout in Pittsburgh; the Lions play host to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers; the Giants and Panthers do battle in the rare general manager revenge game; Baker Mayfield makes his first home start as the Browns host the Ravens; Joe Mixon returns for the Bengals as they duel it out with the Dolphins; and Sam Darnold and the Jets take on Von Miller's Broncos.

In the late afternoon, perhaps we can interest you in an NFC title game rematch? The Vikings return to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles; the Earl Thomas-less Seahawks try to see if they can become the first team this year to put a hitch in the Rams' giddy-up; and the 49ers host the Cardinals. On 'Sunday Night Football' the Cowboys travel a few hours to Houston to battle for Texas bragging rights with Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt, and the Texans. And on Monday, the Saints welcome back Mark Ingram as they host Washington in the Superdome.

Surely, you've got fantasy players involved in one or more of these matchups. Who doesn't? Let's talk about what kind of decisions you should be making with your lineup.

Thank you for joining us today and good luck with your fantasy teams.