For the second week in a row, we're dealing with re-scheduled and postponed games in Week 5 as a result of COVID-19 concerns. Following an additional positive test on the Patriots Sunday morning, their game against the Broncos has been pushed back to Week 6 — they will have a bye in Week 5 instead. Get players from that game out of your lineup now — that's the easy one Sunday morning.

The Titans also had a new positive test reported Sunday morning, and that game seems to be at real risk of not being played in Week 5 either. If you've got to make a decision between someone playing Sunday morning and someone on either the Titans or Bills, your best bet is to go with the Sunday game.

That naturally wreaks havoc on a certain amount of Fantasy rosters, and we also have the usual array of walking wounded, and quarterbacks and receivers are particularly hit hard this week. With plenty to catch up with, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:

Week 5 Preview Injury Report Update

Quarterback injuries Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Knee/illness Jackson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after returning to a full practice Friday following a pair of missed sessions to start the week. Jackson's back-to-back absences Wednesday and Thursday did mark the first such instance of his career, but per early Sunday morning reports, the talented quarterback is expected to play against Cincinnati on Sunday without any restrictions. Coach John Harbaugh had already declared the reigning MVP as "good to go" after Friday's practice as well, so the third-year quarterback's Fantasy managers don't appear to have reason for concern. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Ankle Garoppolo is set to return in Sunday's Week 5 interconference tilt against the Dolphins after working back to a full practice Friday following a pair of limited sessions to start the week. Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Garoppolo's availability versus Miami on Friday, and the veteran's reinsertion into the lineup means both Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard – who each had their moments while filling in for Garoppolo in the last two-plus games -- return to their usual backup roles. Garoppolo will look to recapture the momentum he'd built up during an excellent start to the season that saw him complete 33 of 49 passes for 390 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions over his first pair of contests. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Shoulder Darnold will not play in Sunday's Week 5 interconference game against the Cardinals after spraining his AC joint in a Week 4 loss to the Broncos, and there's a possibility he could miss additional games. Veteran Joe Flacco will take over under center for New York, and he'll have the benefit of getting RB Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) back from injured reserve for his first game as the starting quarterback. Tyrod Taylor QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Lung/ribs Taylor will remain out for Monday night's game against the Saints, but when he is ready to return, it will apparently be as rookie Justin Herbert's backup. Coach Anthony Lynn, who'd initially said Taylor would regain his starting job once he was ready to suit up again, conceded earlier in the week that Herbert was now atop the depth chart after throwing for 931 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions over his first three starts.

Running back injuries Le'Veon Bell RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring Bell was activated off injured reserve Saturday, and the former Pro Bowler is expected to return to his usual No. 1 running back role against the Cardinals on Sunday. It remains to be seen if Bell will immediately take on a true lead-back workload, considering he has a capable backup in veteran Frank Gore and rookie La'Mical Perine is also available. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Knee Mostert is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after putting in a week of limited practices. Mostert has missed the last two games with an MCL sprain suffered in a Week 2 win over the Giants, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to be available Sunday. If he were to suffer a setback, Jerick McKinnon, who logged a 92.0 percent snap share against the Eagles on Sunday night, and Jeff Wilson would once again handle the majority of San Francisco's ground attack. Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring Ekeler went on injured reserve this week, sidelining him for at least the next three weeks. Rookie Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson project to handle the bulk of Los Angeles' rushing work in his absence, beginning with Monday night's Week 5 interconference showdown against the Saints. Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Shin Mixon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after finishing the week with two limited practices, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to suit up. Mixon was a late addition to the injury report last Saturday prior to a matchup against the Jaguars and ended up rushing 25 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns while adding a 6-30-1 line through the air. Carlos Hyde RB SEA Seattle • #30

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Shoulder Hyde is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Hyde is forced to sit out a second straight game, Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas should serve as Chris Carson's backups. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Toe Moss is questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Titans, but he was able to work back to a full practice Saturday. Moss has missed the last two games with the injury, and his upgrade Saturday seems to imply he has a good chance of returning Week 5. Devin Singletary, who's logged 13 and 18 carries in the pair of contests Moss has missed, could certainly see his workload take a hit if his teammate is back in action.

Wide receiver injuries Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Ankle Thomas is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion for a second straight week. Thomas has already missed three games with the ankle sprain he suffered in the opener against the Buccaneers, and although he appears to be trending toward a possible return against Los Angeles, the fact New Orleans has a Week 6 bye could help tilt the scales toward Thomas sitting out one more contest in order to get an additional two weeks of recovery time. With New Orleans playing in the penultimate game of the week, this will be a tough call for Fantasy managers, who may want to consider another alternative if they have one. If Thomas misses again, Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'Quan Smith should be the primary beneficiaries at receiver. Julio Jones WR ATL Atlanta • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Hamstring Jones is questionable for Sunday's conference showdown against the Panthers despite missing practice all week. Early Sunday morning reports indicate Jones still has a chance to play versus Carolina, with pregame warmups set to determine his availability. Jones exited Monday night's loss to the Packers early as a result of the aggravated strain, and if he's ultimately forced to sit out Sunday, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage appear set to serve as Atlanta's top two wideouts, with Olamide Zaccheaus and Christian Blake also likely seeing more opportunities behind them. Tight end Hayden Hurst, who logged six targets in Week 4, could also be a beneficiary of a Jones absence. DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Injury Hamstring Jackson is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers despite putting in a trio of limited practices this week. Carson Wentz will once again be without Jackson, rookie Jalen Reagor (IR-thumb) and No. 1 wideout Alshon Jeffery (foot), leaving Greg Ward and rookie John Hightower as Philadelphia's two options at the position versus Pittsburgh. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Ankle/calf Samuel is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing the last two practices of the week with an illness. According to beat writer reports, Samuel tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days and was allowed back in the team facility on Saturday after participating in meetings virtually Thursday and Friday. Early Sunday morning reports indicated Samuel is expected to play versus Miami, and if he does suit up, he'll have a chance to catch passes from Jimmy Garoppolo, who's set to return from an ankle injury. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring Williams is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Saints after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. Williams missed the Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers, and if he's unable to suit up again Monday night, Jalen Guyton, who turned his only catch against Tampa Bay into a 72-yard touchdown, could be set for another start in his stead. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Knee Brown is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals despite finishing the week with a pair of full practices. As per early Sunday morning reports, Brown is expected to start and play without any specific restrictions versus a Cincinnati defense allowing 22.0 Fantasy points per game to wide receivers in standard scoring formats. A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Knee Brown is questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Bills after putting in a full practice Saturday. Brown has missed the last two games with his injury and then was off Week 4 as well when Tennessee's game against the Steelers was cancelled due to the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak. If Brown is able to suit up, he'll have a chance at an increased workload with both Corey Davis and Adam Humphries on the Reserve/COVID-19 list at the moment. Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury COVID-19/Reserve Davis was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill acknowledged Saturday he did not expect to have Davis available to him for Tuesday night's game versus the Bills. His absence should open up the No. 2 receiver role up for the speedy Kalif Raymond, and the latter could potentially even ascend to the top wideout spot if A.J. Brown (knee) is unable to suit up. Adam Humphries WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury COVID-19/Reserve Humphries was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Oct. 2, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill acknowledged Saturday he did not expect to have the possession receiver available to him for Tuesday night's game versus the Bills. His absence should open up the No. 3 receiver role up for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, an undrafted rookie from Indiana that was recently promoted from the practice squad. John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Knee Brown is questionable for Tuesday night's game versus the Titans after putting in a limited Saturday practice due to the knee issue. Brown missed Wednesday's session and put in limited participation Thursday and Friday with a calf issue as well, so his status will be one to watch head into the delayed Tuesday kickoff. Fantasy managers may want to contemplate a different option given the uncertainty and the fact Brown's game is the last of the week. Henry Ruggs III WR LV Las Vegas • #11

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Knee/hamstring Ruggs is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs but managed to finish of the week with two full practices. If the rookie does manage to suit up, he should step into a sizable role with fellow first-year wideout Bryan Edwards (ankle) already ruled out. Breshad Perriman WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Ankle Perriman is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. Jamison Crowder, Chris Hogan (ribs) and Jeff Smith would be in line to serve as interim starter Joe Flacco's top three wideouts should Perriman miss as expected. Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Injury Knee Edelman is questionable for Monday evening's game against the Broncos after practicing in limited fashion Saturday. Edelman has been playing through the questionable tag since Week 2 and is expected to do so once again versus Denver. Bryan Edwards WR LV Las Vegas • #89

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Ankle Edwards is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after once again missing practice all week. Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring), who has a chance to return Sunday after a two-game absence, Hunter Renfrow and veteran Nelson Agholor project to likely serve as the top three wideouts for quarterback Derek Carr versus the Chiefs in Edwards' absence. Jakeem Grant WR MIA Miami • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Illness Grant is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing Friday's practice. If the speedster is unable to suit up versus San Francisco, recent trade acquisition Lynn Bowden could ascend to No. 4 receiver duties, while Noah Igbinoghene and Preston Williams would likely assume kick return and punt return duties, respectively. Chris Hogan WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #15

Age: 32 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Thumb Hogan is questionable for Sunday's Week 5 interconference battle versus the Cardinals after putting in a trio of limited practices this week. If he's able to suit up, Hogan would be in line for No. 2 or No. 3 receiver duties with Breshad Perriman (ankle) set to miss another game. Deonte Harris WR NO New Orleans • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Hamstring Harris will not play in Monday night's interconference showdown against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Marquez Calloway is a candidate to ascend to as high as the No. 3 receiver role if Michael Thomas (ankle) is ruled out, and he could also take on some of Harris's return duties.

Tight end injuries Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Thigh Andrews is questionable for Sunday's AFC North battle against the Bengals after finishing the week with two limited practices, but early Sunday morning reports indicate Andrews is expected to suit up. Were he to have an unexpected setback, Nick Boyle, questionable in his own right due to a thigh injury, would be next in line at tight end. Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs. Injury Groin Cook is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Chargers after putting in three limited practices this past week. Cook missed the Week 4 win over the Lions after sustaining the injury in a Week 3 loss to the Packers, and late-week beat writer reports seem to confirm Cook is trending up for a Week 5 return. However, his status may come down to pregame warmups, and with the veteran involved in the penultimate game of the rearranged slate, Fantasy managers may want to consider other alternatives. Jordan Akins TE HOU Houston • #88

Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Concussion Akins is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. Akins suffered his head injury on a controversial hit from the Vikings' Harrison Smith in Week 4, and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to clear the NFL protocol for head injuries in time to suit up versus Jacksonville. Darren Fells and Pharaoh Brown are set to man tight end for Houston on Sunday if Akins can't go. Nick Boyle TE BAL Baltimore • #86

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Thigh Boyle is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals but progressed from a missed Wednesday practice all the way to a full session by Friday. Boyle would be set to step in for Mark Andrews if the latter is unable to suit up due to his own thigh injury, although early Sunday morning reports indicate that he's expected to play.

Kicker injuries Younghoe Koo K ATL Atlanta • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Groin Koo is out for Monday night's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. Elliott Fry, who's never kicked in a regular-season game but has enjoyed some preseason success in the past, is expected to be promoted from the practice squad in time to serve as the placekicker versus Green Bay. Stephen Hauschka K JAC Jacksonville • #4

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Injury Knee Hauschka is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Hauschka was signed Monday to replace Josh Lambo (IR-hip) and Brandon Wright (groin) before incurring an injury himself. Jacksonville has another veteran in Aldrick Rosas who will kick Sunday.

Key Defensive Players

Cornerbacks

Safeties

The Seahawks' Jamal Adams (groin) will not play in Sunday night's game against the Vikings after sitting out practice all week, but Saturday reports indicate he's expected back for a Week 7 divisional battle against the Cardinals following a Week 6 bye.

will not play in Sunday night's game against the Vikings after sitting out practice all week, but Saturday reports indicate he's expected back for a Week 7 divisional battle against the Cardinals following a Week 6 bye. The Browns' Karl Joseph (hamstring ) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after finishing the week with a missed Friday practice following a limited Thursday session.

) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after finishing the week with a missed Friday practice following a limited Thursday session. The Giants' Jabrill Peppers (ankle) is questionable to face the Cowboys in Week 5 after three limited practices this past week.

is questionable to face the Cowboys in Week 5 after three limited practices this past week. The Cardinals' Chris Banjo (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after finishing the week with two limited practices.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after finishing the week with two limited practices. Defensive Linemen

The Jaguars' Josh Allen (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week.

is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. The Chargers' Joey Bosa (triceps) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints but finished the week with two limited practices.

is questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints but finished the week with two limited practices. The Dolphins' Shaq Lawson (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers despite finishing the week with two limited practices.

is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers despite finishing the week with two limited practices. The Cardinals' Jordan Phillips (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jets after missing the last two practices of the week.

is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jets after missing the last two practices of the week. The Washington Football Team's Chase Young (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but did manage to work back to a limited practice Thursday before putting in a full session Friday.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but did manage to work back to a limited practice Thursday before putting in a full session Friday. The Ravens' Derek Wolfe (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's divisional contest against the Bengals after finishing the week with a missed Friday practice after putting in two full sessions to start the week.

is questionable for Sunday's divisional contest against the Bengals after finishing the week with a missed Friday practice after putting in two full sessions to start the week. The Saints' Marcus Davenport (toe) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week.

is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week. The Browns' Larry Ogunjobi (oblique) will not play in Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week.

) will not play in Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. The Broncos' Mike Purcell (knee) is questionable for Monday evening's game against the Patriots but did manage to put in a limited Saturday practice after missing the first three sessions of the week.

Linebackers

The Colts' Darius Leonard (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week.

The Texans' Benardrick McKinney (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after putting in a week of limited practices.

The Bills' Matt Milano (pectoral) is out for Tuesday night's game versus the Titans after missing practice all week.

The Eagles' T.J. Edwards (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, knocking him out of action for the next three weeks at minimum.

The Jaguars' Myles Jack (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.

The Giants' Kyler Fackrell (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after putting in three limited practices this week.

The Cardinals' Devon Kennard (calf) will not play in Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week.

The Colts' Anthony Walker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns but progressed from a missed Thursday session to a limited Friday practice.

The Rams' Micah Kiser (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team but managed to work up to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week.

Washington Football Team's Cole Holcomb (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but managed to practice in full all week.