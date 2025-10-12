The injury report is overflowing in Week 6 despite four teams being on bye, as attrition has set in at the skill positions across the league. There are already multiple big names continuing absences Sunday, as well a few others sporting questionable tags and carrying varying degree of uncertainty with respect to their status. With plenty to go over, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:

Week 5 Preview Injury Report Update

Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Rams after once again missing practice all week. In his absence, Cooper Rush, who threw for 179 yards and three interceptions in an ugly Week 5 loss to the Texans, will once again assume the reins of Baltimore's offense. Fellow veteran Tyler Huntley, who's very familiar with the team's offensive scheme, was also promoted from the practice squad Saturday to serve as Rush's backup. Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB The 49ers' Brock Purdy (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after remaining out of practice all week. In his absence, Mac Jones, who's dealing with knee and oblique injuries but is expected to play, will suit up for a second straight start. Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB The Cardinals' Kyler Murray (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per Saturday night reports, Murray is expected to sit out with what is being described as a mid-foot sprain that is a version of a Lisfranc injury. Veteran backup Jacoby Brissett, who played for the Colts from 2017-2020 and was the starter for two of those seasons, will be under center for Arizona, a development that projects to ding the fantasy upside of all of Arizona's skill-position players due to his general lack of mobility and propensity for short-area throws. Mac Jones San Francisco 49ers QB The 49ers' Mac Jones (knee/oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Jones is fully expected to play and make his fourth start overall due to Brock Purdy having been ruled out again due to his toe injury. Through his first three games at the helm of San Francisco's offense, Jones has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 905 yards with six touchdowns and one interception.

Running Backs Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers RB The Panthers' Chuba Hubbard (calf) remains out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. In Hubbard's stead, Rico Dowdle, who amassed a career-high 206 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding a 3-28-0 receiving line in the lead-back role in Week 5 against the Dolphins, will get another start, this time against his former Dallas teammates. Rookie Trevor Etienne and veteran journeyman DeeJay Dallas will rotate in for complementary snaps, but Dowdle is likely to see the bulk of the work after last week's performance. Omarion Hampton Los Angeles Chargers RB The Chargers' Omarion Hampton (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence beginning with Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Dolphins, Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal and veteran Nyheim Hines will serve as Los Angeles' backfield trio, with the first two likely to share early-down work and the latter operating as the third-down/change-of-pace back. Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB The Saints' Alvin Kamara (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Kamara is expected to play. If the star veteran were to experience a setback, Kendre Miller would be in line to handle lead-back duties versus New England. Jaylen Warren Pittsburgh Steelers RB The Steelers' Jaylen Warren is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence due to a knee injury. In his return, Warren should slide back into the lead-back role for Pittsburgh; however, Kenneth Gainwell, who amassed 134 total yards and two rushing touchdowns in the win over the Vikings in Ireland before the Week 5 bye, could have a bigger role than he previously did as the No. 2 back. Bucky Irving Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB The Buccaneers' Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) remains out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence versus San Francisco, Rachaad White, who scored a pair of rushing touchdowns on his 14 carries as the lead back against the Seahawks in Week 5, will once again operate in the No. 1 role, while Sean Tucker will serve as the change-of-pace option. Chris Rodriguez Jr. Washington Commanders RB The Commanders' Chris Rodriguez (calf) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. If Rodriguez is ultimately sidelined, Jacory Croskey-Merritt is likely to see even more work as the lead back, while Jeremy McNichols would also be due for a bump in opportunity as the former's primary backup. Antonio Gibson New England Patriots RB The Patriots' Antonio Gibson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him the rest of the season. In his absence the rest of the way, rookie second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson should be in line for a bump in workload, and for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Saints, practice squad call-up Terrell Jennings will serve as the No. 3 back behind Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson. Miles Sanders Dallas Cowboys RB The Cowboys' Miles Sanders (knee/ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss the rest of the season. In his absence the rest of the way, rookie fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue, who made his NFL debut with 11 snaps in Week 5 against the Jets, will serve as lead back Javonte Williams' primary backup. Tyler Goodson Indianapolis Colts RB The Colts' Tyler Goodson (groin) remains out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his continued absence, rookie DJ Giddens will serve as Jonathan Taylor's primary backup, while veteran Ameer Abdullah, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday and scored a Week 5 touchdown, could also rotate in for some snaps.

Wide Receivers CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR The Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In Lamb's absence, George Pickens will remain in the No. 1 receiver role that's yielded a 10-191-3 receiving line on 15 targets over the first two full games of Lamb's absence. Meanwhile, running backs Javonte Williams and tight end Jake Ferguson should also continue to benefit, and it remains to be seen if No. 2 receiver Jalen Tolbert will bounce back after being blanked against the Jets in Week 5 and outshined by No. 3 receiver Ryan Flournoy. Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals WR The Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after finishing the week with a Friday absence. As per Saturday night reports, Chase is expected to play. In the event there would be a last-minute change of plans, Tee Higgins would move into the No. 1 receiver role in Cincinnati's first game with Joe Flacco under center. Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR The Buccaneers' Mike Evans (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. In his third straight absence and that of fellow wideout Chris Godwin (lower leg), rookie Emeka Egbuka and veteran Sterling Shepard will line up as Baker Mayfield's top two wideouts, and both running back Rachaad White and tight end Cade Otton could also be due for a bump in targets when factoring in the additional absence of Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder). Moreover, rookie Tez Johnson and Ryan Miller will also move up a notch on the wide-receiver depth chart. Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (lower leg) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Mike Evans (hamstring), Emeka Egbuka should be set for even more work than usual, while Sterling Shepard will move into the No. 2 receiver role. Zay Flowers Baltimore Ravens WR The Ravens' Zay Flowers (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Flowers is expected to play, although he's likely to log less than his normal allotment of snaps. Any reduction in workload on Flowers' part is projected to benefit the likes of fellow wideouts Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins, as well as tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders WR The Commanders' Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) remains out for Monday night's game against the Bears after once again missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Noah Brown (groin), Deebo Samuel – assuming he plays through his heel injury – and rookie Jaylin Lane are likely to serve as the top receiver duo for Jayden Daniels, although Luke McCaffrey and veteran Chris Moore could also be beneficiaries. Deebo Samuel Washington Commanders WR The Commanders' Deebo Samuel (heel) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears after only logging a limited Friday practice this week. If Samuel were to be sidelined, Washington would be down to Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore as its healthy wideouts, meaning tight end Zach Ertz and top running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt would also be due for a bump in targets. Jauan Jennings San Francisco 49ers WR The 49ers' Jauan Jennings (ankle, ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Jennings is expected to play. If the veteran does indeed return to action, he's projected to bump Kendrick Bourne down to a No. 2 role. Ricky Pearsall San Francisco 49ers WR The 49ers' Ricky Pearsall (knee) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his stead, Kendrick Bourne, who posted a career-high 142 receiving yards on 10 catches in the Week 5 overtime win over the Rams when both Pearsall and Jauan Jennings were sidelined, will serve as the No. 2 receiver. Quentin Johnston Los Angeles Chargers WR The Chargers' Quentin Johnston (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Johnston is trending toward sitting out against Miami barring a last-minute development to the contrary. If the speedster's absence does come to pass, rookie Tre' Harris is likely to serve as the No. 3 receiver behind Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen versus Miami's suspect secondary. Darnell Mooney Atlanta Falcons WR The Falcons' Darnell Mooney (hamstring) remains out for Monday night's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. In his continued absence, Ray-Ray McCloud will serve as the No. 2 receiver behind Drake London, while Casey Washington will remain in the third receiver role. Calvin Austin III Pittsburgh Steelers WR The Steelers' Calvin Austin (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In his absence, veteran Ben Skowronek is projected to serve as the No. 2 receiver for Aaron Rodgers against a tough Cleveland defense, while Scotty Miller and Roman Wilson could also see a bump in targets. Noah Brown Washington Commanders WR The Commanders' Noah Brown (groin/knee) remains out for Monday night's game against the Bears despite practicing in limited fashion all week. In Brown's ongoing absence and that of Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), Deebo Samuel (heel), Jaylin Lane, Chris Moore and Luke McCaffrey are in line to serve as Jayden Daniels' top four receivers versus Chicago. KaVontae Turpin Dallas Cowboys WR The Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In the speedy wideout/returner's ongoing absence, Ryan Flournoy will remain in the No. 3 receiver role for Dallas after surprising with a 6-114-0 line on nine targets against the Jets in Week 5, while a combination of Jaydon Blue and Jalen Cropper could fill Turpin's kickoff- and punt-returner roles. Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts WR The Colts' Alec Pierce is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in full all week and clearing concussion protocol following a two-game absence. In his return versus Arizona, Pierce should move back into the role of No. 3 receiver and primary downfield threat after averaging 19.0 yards per reception in his first three games. Zay Jones Arizona Cardinals WR The Cardinals' Zay Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Jones can't suit up, Greg Dortch should serve in the No. 3 receiver role versus Indianapolis. Kalif Raymond Detroit Lions WR The Lions' Kalif Raymond (neck) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs and finished the week with two limited practices after a Wednesday absence. If Raymond isn't able to play, rookie Isaac TeSlaa should serve as Detroit's No. 3 receiver. Tutu Atwell Los Angeles Rams WR The Rams' Tutu Atwell (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Atwell is sidelined versus Baltimore, Konata Mumpfield would be in line to serve as Los Angeles' No. 4 receiver.

Tight Ends Brock Bowers Las Vegas Raiders TE The Raiders' Brock Bowers (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. In Bowers' stead versus Tennessee, the returning Michael Mayer, who joined Bowers on the inactive list in Week 5 due to a concussion, will serve as Las Vegas' No. 1 tight end after clearing protocol and practicing in full all week. Dalton Kincaid Buffalo Bills TE The Bills' Dalton Kincaid (oblique) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Kincaid were to ultimately sit out versus Atlanta, Dawson Knox and Spencer Hawes would be in line to serve as Buffalo's tight-end options versus Atlanta. Colston Loveland Chicago Bears TE The Bears' Colston Loveland (hip) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Commanders but managed to finish the week with a full Saturday practice following consecutive limited sessions. If Loveland manages to suit up, he should slot back into the No. 2 role at the position behind Cole Kmet. Tyler Higbee Los Angeles Rams TE The Rams' Tyler Higbee is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Ravens after closing out the week with a limited and full practice apiece following a Week 5 absence due to a hip injury. In his return against Baltimore, Higbee should assume his customary No. 1 role at tight end. Brenton Strange Jacksonville Jaguars TE The Jaguars' Brenton Strange (quadriceps/hip) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence beginning with Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Seahawks, a combination of veterans Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long should serve as the primary pass-catching options at tight end, but the bigger beneficiaries in terms of increased targets could be the likes of wide receiver Travis Hunter and running back Travis Etienne due to their frequent short-area pass-catching work. Colby Parkinson Los Angeles Rams TE The Rams' Colby Parkinson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Parkinson is available versus Baltimore, he could split snaps as the No. 2 tight end with Davis Allen. Will Dissly Los Angeles Chargers TE The Chargers' Will Dissly is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to a knee injury. In his return, Dissly could regain his customary No. 1 role at tight end, although rookie Oronde Gadsden might still retain a steady complementary role. Michael Mayer Las Vegas Raiders TE The Raiders' Michael Mayer is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a concussion. In his return, Mayer will serve as Las Vegas' No. 1 tight end due to Brock Bowers being ruled out for a second straight game due to his knee injury. Ja'Tavion Sanders Carolina Panthers TE The Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around full participation Thursday. Per Saturday night reports, Sanders is expected to remain out. In his expected absence, Tommy Tremble should continue serving as Carolina's No. 1 tight end versus Dallas.

Kickers

The Packers' Brandon McManus (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week. If McManus can't play, Lucas Havrisik, who was signed to the active roster Saturday and went 15-for-20 on field-goal attempts and 19-for-22 on PATs during his rookie 2023 campaign with the Rams, will serve as Green Bay's placekicker.

The Titans' Joey Slye (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Las Vegas, Matthew Wright, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday and went 15-for-16 on field-goal attempts and 6-for-6 on PATs while kicking for three different teams in 2024, will operate as Tennessee's placekicker.

The Bears' Cairo Santos (thigh) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Commanders despite practicing in full all week. If Santos isn't deemed ready to kick by Monday afternoon, Jake Moody, who was waived by the 49ers earlier in the season after going 1-for-3 on field-goal tries, would be promoted from the practice squad to serve as Chicago's placekicker versus Washington.

The Colts' Spencer Shrader (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will be sidelined the remainder of the season. Michael Badgley, who last kicked in the NFL for the Lions in 2023 and sports an 82.4 percent career success rate on field-goal attempts, will assume Indianapolis' placekicking duties beginning with Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Cardinals.

Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

The Lions' Terrion Arnold (shoulder) is out for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.

is out for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs. The Ravens' Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

remains out for Sunday's game against the Rams. The Cowboys' DaRon Bland (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers. As per Saturday night reports, Bland is expected to play.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers. As per Saturday night reports, Bland is expected to play. The Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers. As per Saturday night reports, Bland is expected to play.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers. As per Saturday night reports, Bland is expected to play. The Patriots' Christian Gonzalez (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints. The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the 49ers after a one-game absence due to a hip injury.

is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the 49ers after a one-game absence due to a hip injury. The Buccaneers Zyon McCollum (thumb) is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

is out for Sunday's game against the 49ers. The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams after a one-game absence due to a calf injury.

is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams after a one-game absence due to a calf injury. The Panthers' Mike Jackson (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. The Cardinals' Max Melton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts. The Colts' Kenny Moore (Achilles) remains out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

remains out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. The Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. The Seahawks' Riq Woolen (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. The Bears' Kyler Gordon is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Commanders after missing the first four games of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Safeties

The Lions' Brian Branch (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.

is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs. The Ravens' Kyle Hamilton is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams after a one-game absence due to a groin injury.

is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams after a one-game absence due to a groin injury. The Patriots' Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.

is out for Sunday's game against the Saints. The Buccaneers' Christian Izien (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers. The Lions' Kerby Joseph (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.

is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs. The Seahawks' Julian Love (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. The 49ers' Malik Mustapha (knee) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. As per Saturday reports, Mustapha is expected to make his season debut.

Defensive Linemen

The Bengals' Shemar Stewart (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers.

is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers. The Jaguars' Travon Walker is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Seahawks following a one-game absence due to a wrist injury.

is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Seahawks following a one-game absence due to a wrist injury. The Cardinals' Bilal Nichols (personal) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

is out for Sunday's game against the Colts. The Bills' Ed Oliver is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Falcons following a four-game absence due to an ankle injury.

is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Falcons following a four-game absence due to an ankle injury. The Panthers' Tershawn Wharton (toe) remains out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Linebackers