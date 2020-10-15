Watch Now: Week 6 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Running Backs ( 5:51 )

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for Week 6 is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for Week 6 in Non-PPR leagues — the PPR Cheat Sheet is right here.

All lines from William Hill Sportsbook.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

What the line wants us to believe: The Patriots will mop the floor with the Broncos. And they might — getting Cam Newton back upped the line from minus-9 to minus-10. Denver won't be able to run as much as they want to against this good front seven, and Drew Lock should be good for a couple of turnovers.

Drew Lock (4.4) Cam Newton (8.5) Melvin Gordon (6.6) James White (5.8) Phillip Lindsay (6.1) Damien Harris (6.4) Tim Patrick (6.1) Rex Burkhead (5.6) Jerry Jeudy (5.4) Julian Edelman (5.5) Broncos DST (4.1) N'Keal Harry (4.7)



Patriots DST (8.6)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

What the line wants us to believe: The Browns are for real. But Pittsburgh has found ways to win each week, and it's been by more than a field goal. So why only three points? They could have gotten away with at least minus-4.5. As tempted as I am to say the Steelers are a sucker bet, I just believe they're a better put-together team. Baker Mayfield's been a little too inaccurate to give the Browns a real shot. I'm also not sure the Browns can hit their implied team total of 24 points.

Baker Mayfield (5.8) Ben Roethlisberger (8.4) Kareem Hunt (8.9) James Conner (9.2) D'Ernest Johnson (3.4) JuJu Smith-Schuster (8.0) Odell Beckham (8.2) Chase Claypool (7.1) Jarvis Landry (6.3) Eric Ebron (5.2) Austin Hooper (3.8) Steelers DST (7.6) Browns DST (4.5)





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

What the line wants us to believe: The Texans will stay close with their division rival. At this point I completely believe in the Titans. Practice? Who needs it?! Lean on Derrick Henry? Nah, not a requirement. They're an incredibly good team offensively and they were ballhawks on defense. The Texans offense should keep rolling, but it's the Texans defense that figures to fall back to earth.

Deshaun Watson (9.1) Ryan Tannehill (8.6) David Johnson (8.3) Derrick Henry (9.8) Will Fuller (8.7) A.J. Brown (7.5) Brandin Cooks (6.7) Jonnu Smith (8.3) Randall Cobb (3.7) Titans DST (2.5) Darren Fells (6.0)



Texans DST (4.3)





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

What the line wants us to believe: The Colts are the far better team, even with Philip Rivers quarterbacking. Honestly, it's a testament to the rest of their squad, because this line feels fair (the public is leaning toward the Bengals). The Bengals lost defensive tackle D.J. Reader, making their already vulnerable run defense even weaker. Jonathan Taylor is a DFS cheat code.

Joe Burrow (6.1) Philip Rivers (3.6) Joe Mixon (6.8) Jonathan Taylor (9.1) Tyler Boyd (7.2) Nyheim Hines (4.8) Tee Higgins (6.6) T.Y. Hilton (5.1) Bengals DST (3.7) Trey Burton (4.8)



Colts DST (8.5)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

What the line wants us to believe: The Vikings aren't as good as their near-win at Seattle suggests. Sure, Minnesota works as a home favorite despite their one-win record, but couldn't the oddsmakers give them a few more points? They want you to bet on the Vikings, so they must figure Todd Gurley and the Falcons will keep it close. If Julio Jones plays, they might be right.

Matt Ryan (6.3) Kirk Cousins (6.6) Todd Gurley (8.2) Alexander Mattison (9.6) Calvin Ridley (8.9) Adam Thielen (8.4) Russell Gage (5.0) Justin Jefferson (5.6) Hayden Hurst (5.6) Irv Smith (4.6) Falcons DST (2.9) Vikings DST (7.3)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

What the line wants us to believe: The Giants' close games against the Cowboys and Rams make them the better team. Part of me thinks the oddsmakers could have gotten away with more points for the Giants. Enough to make me think this is a sucker line? Maybe a little, but Washington just keeps getting blown out. They shouldn't get close to their 20.25 implied points, making it easier for the G-Men to pull away for their first win.

Kyle Allen (4.0) Daniel Jones (6.4) Antonio Gibson (7.8) Devonta Freeman (6.7) J.D. McKissic (4.9) Darius Slayton (7.4) Terry McLaurin (8.6) Golden Tate (4.6) Washington DST (5.7) Evan Engram (6.9)



Giants DST (6.7)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

What the line wants us to believe: Philadelphia just isn't very good. They had to give the Eagles a bunch of points just to get some action on them. But it's interesting — the Ravens' wins have all been by at least two scores and the Eagles' losses have been by at least nine points. Carson Wentz is supposed to keep this game close? Playing behind that offensive line?! The Ravens seem like a safe pick, but they may have a tough time running the ball in the early going.

Lamar Jackson (8.8) Carson Wentz (6.5) Mark Ingram (6.3) Miles Sanders (8.8) J.K. Dobbins (4.4) Travis Fulgham (5.2) Marquise Brown (7.9) Greg Ward (4.5) Willie Snead (4.0) Zach Ertz (5.7) Mark Andrews (9.0) Eagles DST (4.7) Ravens DST (8.7)





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

What the line wants us to believe: The Panthers' turn-around is more impressive than the Bears 4-1 record. I think the oddsmakers know that the public knows the Bears aren't as good as their record says. And yet, they enter this matchup with a healthier roster, especially on defense. So if no one's buying the Bears, then why are they just 1.5 point underdogs? The Bears DST is a sneaky good option this week.

Nick Foles (4.2) Teddy Bridgewater (6.7) David Montgomery (7.7) Mike Davis (9.4) Allen Robinson (9.0) Robby Anderson (8.3) Darnell Mooney (3.9) D.J. Moore (6.9) Anthony Miller (3.6) Curtis Samuel (4.1) Jimmy Graham (6.3) Panthers DST (6.1) Bears DST (6.5)





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

What the line wants us to believe: The Jaguars are toast. Meanwhile, does anyone remember how the Lions fell apart in their last game? They got pummeled! Now you're supposed to lay points with them on the road?! Yep ... that's exactly what they want you to think. Detroit's rested and the Jaguars are beat up on both sides of the ball. I also think both implied team totals (Jaguars 25.75, Lions 28.75) are too high.

Matthew Stafford (7.6) Gardner Minshew (6.9) Adrian Peterson (6.9) James Robinson (8.6) D'Andre Swift (5.9) Laviska Shenault Jr. (6.8) Kenny Golladay (9.1) Keelan Cole (5.3) Marvin Jones (6.0) Jaguars DST (2.7) T.J. Hockenson (6.8)



Lions DST (3.5)





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

What the line wants us to believe: The Jets can keep it close ... well, close for them. I honestly think they could have gone with minus-13.5 and had about even action. That suggests it's a sucker line to take the Dolphins, but I'm walking right toward it. The Jets will show signs of life once they send Adam Gase packing. Too bad the team opted to send Le'Veon Bell packing first.

Joe Flacco (3.8) Ryan Fitzpatrick (7.5) Lamical Perine (5.0) Myles Gaskin (7.9) Frank Gore (5.4) DeVante Parker (7.7) Jamison Crowder (7.3) Preston Williams (6.2) Jeff Smith (4.3) Mike Gesicki (6.5) Jets DST (3.3) Dolphins DST (7.0)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

What the line wants us to believe: These teams are even. Really?! The undefeated Packers are on the same level as a Buccaneers team that lost to the Bears last week?! It tells me the oddsmakers really, really want your money on the Packers. Both teams are getting healthy on offense, but if the Buccaneers secondary plays as well as it has for most of the year (five passing touchdowns allowed in their past four), then maybe they are the right side to be on.

Aaron Rodgers (9.3) Tom Brady (7.2) Aaron Jones (9.7) Ronald Jones (7.3) Davante Adams (9.4) Leonard Fournette (4.7) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (5.8) Mike Evans (8.8) Robert Tonyan (7.0) Scott Miller (4.8) Packers DST (5.5) Tyler Johnson (3.8)



Rob Gronkowski (4.4)



Cameron Brate (4.2)



Buccaneers DST (5.4)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

What the line wants us to believe: The Niners' blowout loss last week was an aberration. Maybe the truth is that they're expected to play their division rivals a lot closer. One thing's for sure: It's much easier for the public to take the Rams here than the 49ers. That absolutely feels like a sucker bet. I would imagine Raheem Mostert and the San Francisco defense will play better than anyone realizes.

Jared Goff (7.3) Jimmy Garoppolo (5.3) Darrell Henderson (6.5) Raheem Mostert (8.7) Cam Akers (6.2) Jerick McKinnon (5.3) Malcolm Brown (5.7) Brandon Aiyuk (4.9) Robert Woods (8.5) Deebo Samuel (4.4) Cooper Kupp (7.8) George Kittle (9.1) Gerald Everett (5.8) 49ers DST (5.9) Tyler Higbee (5.0)



Rams DST (7.5)





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

What the line wants us to believe: The Chiefs loss is the anomaly, not the Bills loss. Truth is both losses were probably out-of-the-ordinary. Hard to see either team losing two straight, but it's easier for the public to ride the Chiefs. That's by design. Buffalo as a home underdog should be expected to rebound and keep things close. It'll help the Bills a lot if John Brown is back.

Patrick Mahomes (9.6) Josh Allen (9.5) Clyde Edwards-Helaire (8.5) Devin Singletary (8.4) Tyreek Hill (9.6) Stefon Diggs (9.2) Mecole Hardman (7.0) Cole Beasley (5.9) Travis Kelce (9.5) Gabriel Davis (5.7) Chiefs DST (3.9) Bills DST (4.9)

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

What the line wants us to believe: Losing Dak Prescott is a big deal. I mean, of course it is, but enough to make the Cowboys a home underdog against a Cardinals team that has floundered offensively against everyone except the Jets lately? A Cardinals team without pass rusher Chandler Jones for the rest of the season? I could very easily see the Cowboys rally around Dalton and come up with a win.

Kyler Murray (9.4) Andy Dalton (7.7) Kenyan Drake (7.0) Ezekiel Elliott (9.9) Chase Edmonds (6.0) Amari Cooper (8.1) DeAndre Hopkins (9.5) CeeDee Lamb (7.6) Christian Kirk (6.5) Michael Gallup (6.4) Andy Isabella (4.2) Dalton Schultz (6.2) Larry Fitzgerald (3.5) Cowboys DST (3.1) Cardinals DST (5.1)





