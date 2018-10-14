NFL Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, injury updates, inactives, sleepers, lineup advice

Welcome to Week 6 of the 2018 NFL season!

As usual, we've got an exciting slate of games on tap this week, several of which could have potential implications for the playoffs or -- let's be honest because you're already wondering -- the top pick in next year's draft. In the early afternoon, we've got nine games on hand, highlighted by the always-frisky Steelers-Bengals matchup. Elsewhere, the Buccaneers come off their bye week looking to stick a fork in the Falcons, the Browns welcome the Chargers to Cleveland, Andrew Luck and the Colts head to northern New Jersey to take on the Jets, Marshawn Lynch and the Raiders take on the Seahawks in a revenge game for the running back, the Panthers travel to Washington to take on Alex Smith and company, the banged-up Texans play host to the Bills, Josh Rosen and the Cardinals look to get a win against the Vikings, the Khalil Mack and the Bears attempt to recapture whatever possessed them in Week 4 as they battle the Dolphins in Miami.

The late afternoon schedule sees the Rams head to Mile High to play the Broncos, the Titans play host to the Ravens, and the Cowboys attempt to get their offense on track against one of the NFL's best defenses as they take on the Jaguars. Perhaps the single best game on the slate is this week's 'Sunday Night Football' matchup, though, as Tom Brady and the Patriots do battle with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. In the Monday-nighter, Aaron Rodgers' Packers play host to the 49ers.

What are the fantasy implications of all these matchups? Who should you sit and start? Come chat with us until 1 p.m.

