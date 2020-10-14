Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF LAR -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 260 REC 7 REYDS 92 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.9 The knee-jerk reaction to last week is to rank Darrell Henderson high among running backs, but the reality of Los Angeles' three-headed monster makes that dangerous. Henderson finally led the Rams rushers in snaps last week (43%) and was in the leader in touch share (50%) for the third time in four weeks. The bad news? He had 8 of 15 rushes go for 2 or fewer yards. That's icky. He profiles as their most explosive running back, capable of working any down or distance, but Cam Akers is sure to take more snaps than last week (19%) and Malcolm Brown is still their trusted running back on third downs (Henderson has four third down touches all year! Akers has none!). Henderson's upside puts him toward the bottom of the No. 2 running back list. By the way, the 49ers have yet to allow 100 total yards to a single rusher this season.