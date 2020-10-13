Watch Now: Early Waiver Wire Adds: Quarterback ( 3:12 )

What is the Trade Values Chart? Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR A. Kamara NO 47 51 E. Elliott DAL 45 47 A. Jones GB 37 40 C. McCaffrey CAR 36 40 D. Cook MIN 33 35 D. Henry TEN 30 30 C. Carson SEA 25 28 J. Taylor IND 25 27 J. Jacobs LV 25 27 J. Conner PIT 25 27 K. Hunt CLE 24 26 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 23 26 M. Sanders PHI 23 26 J. Mixon CIN 20 22 N. Chubb CLE 20 21 D. Johnson HOU 19 21 J. Robinson JAC 19 20 D. Montgomery CHI 17 19 R. Mostert SF 16 17 T. Gurley ATL 16 16 A. Ekeler LAC 15 18 D. Singletary BUF 15 17 M. Gordon DEN 15 17 D. Henderson LAR 14 15 K. Drake ARI 14 14 A. Gibson WAS 11 14 M. Gaskin MIA 11 12 R. Jones TB 11 11 M. Davis CAR 10 13 M. Ingram BAL 10 10 C. Akers LAR 10 10 D. Swift DET 9 10 A. Mattison MIN 9 10 J. Kelley LAC 8 8 D. Harris NE 8 8 C. Edmonds ARI 7 9 L. Bell NYJ 6 8 J. Dobbins BAL 6 7 D. Freeman NYG 6 7 J. White NE 5 7 J. McKinnon SF 5 7 T. Pollard DAL 5 6 M. Brown LAR 5 6 L. Fournette TB 5 6 P. Lindsay DEN 5 5 L. Murray NO 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR D. Hopkins ARI 26 30 D. Adams GB 26 30 T. Hill KC 24 26 M. Thomas NO 23 27 A. Robinson CHI 22 26 DK Metcalf SEA 22 24 M. Evans TB 22 24 S. Diggs BUF 21 25 K. Allen LAC 20 24 C. Ridley ATL 20 23 K. Golladay DET 20 23 A. Thielen MIN 20 23 T. Lockett SEA 20 23 A. Cooper DAL 18 21 R. Woods LAR 18 21 O. Beckham CLE 17 20 T. McLaurin WAS 16 19 C. Godwin TB 15 19 J. Jones ATL 15 18 W. Fuller HOU 15 18 J. Smith-Schuster PIT 15 18 C. Kupp LAR 14 17 D.J. Chark JAC 14 16 R. Anderson CAR 13 16 A.J. Brown TEN 13 16 D.J. Moore CAR 12 15 M. Brown BAL 11 13 J. Brown BUF 11 13 D. Parker MIA 10 13 C. Lamb DAL 10 12 T. Boyd CIN 9 11 J. Crowder NYJ 8 12 J. Jefferson MIN 8 10 D. Slayton NYG 7 8 M. Gallup DAL 6 8 D. Johnson PIT 6 8 H. Ruggs LV 6 7 C. Claypool PIT 6 7 J. Edelman NE 5 8 J. Landry CLE 5 6 J. Jeudy DEN 5 6 B. Cooks HOU 5 6 T. Hilton IND 5 6

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 22 26 G. Kittle SF 19 22 M. Andrews BAL 18 20 D. Waller LV 16 19 H. Henry LAC 8 10 J. Smith TEN 8 10 N. Fant DEN 8 9 D. Schultz DAL 6 8 J. Cook NO 6 8 E. Engram NYG 6 8 T. Hockenson DET 6 7 M. Gesicki MIA 6 7 Z. Ertz PHI 6 7 R. Tonyan GB 5 6

Quarterback

Player tm 1QB 2QB P. Mahomes KC 28 56 R. Wilson SEA 27 54 J. Allen BUF 24 48 L. Jackson BAL 21 42 K. Murray ARI 20 40 A. Rodgers GB 19 38 D. Watson HOU 18 36 B. Roethlisberger PIT 10 20 J. Goff LAR 9 18 T. Brady TB 9 18 C. Newton NE 7 14 J. Herbert LAC 6 12 M. Ryan ATL 5 10 G. Minshew JAC 5 10 D. Brees NO 5 10

