While COVID-19 naturally continues to present a daily challenge to all 32 teams, Week 6 begins with the welcome news that the full slate of games are set to kick off as scheduled as of early Sunday morning. While the virus hasn't been overly disruptive this week, the usual bumps and bruises we're used to seeing afflict top Fantasy weapons are as prominent as ever. However, there's also positive news on that front, as three of the league's best receivers are set to make their return to action. With no shortage of news to pore through, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
More Week 6 help: Start 'Em & Sit 'Em | QB | RB | WR | Starts and sits, sleepers and busts | PPR Cheat Sheet | Non-PPR Cheat Sheet | Sleepers | Matchup notes
Week 6 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Prescott will miss the remainder of the season due to the compound right ankle fracture and dislocation he suffered on a designed run in Week 5 against the Giants. Prescott's injury presses veteran Andy Dalton into duty, and the long-time Bengal got his starting tenure off to a good start by leading a comeback against New York last Sunday. Cowboys skill-position players naturally see their Fantasy outlook take a hit to a degree with the switch under center, but arguably much less so than they would with many other backup quarterbacks of a lesser caliber than Dalton.
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Mayfield is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers but did work back to a full practice Friday after being limited in the first two sessions of the week. Mayfield reportedly looked good throwing in the portion of Friday's practice that was open to the media, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's set to start versus Pittsburgh. Veteran Case Keenum sits behind Mayfield on the depth chart and would be called upon should the third-year signal-caller suffer an in-game injury against the ferocious Steel Curtain defense.
Kyle Allen QB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Allen is off the injury report and will start in Sunday's Week 6 tilt versus the Giants. Allen exited the Week 5 loss to the Rams with the injury after taking a vicious hit from Jalen Ramsey near the sideline, which led to Alex Smith making his first in-game appearance since November 2018. Smith will remain Allen's backup in Week 6, as Dwayne Haskins has returned to the team after a few days away due to a stomach illness but will remain inactive.
Cam Newton QB
NE New England • #1
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Newton was taken off the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday and was able to put in a full practice Thursday before Friday's session was cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 test on the team. New England's game against the Broncos, originally slated to be played in Week 5 is still scheduled to kick off at 1pm ET as of early Sunday morning, with Newton set to draw the start.
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Garoppolo is set to return to his starting role in Sunday night's NFC West showdown against the Rams after being pulled at halftime of his Week 5 return from an ankle injury. Garoppolo was apparently having trouble driving the ball downfield against the Dolphins, leading to an ineffective first half before being pulled. However, the veteran practiced in full all week and reportedly feels much closer to 100 percent, according to both Garoppolo and coach Kyle Shanahan.
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Darnold is officially doubtful for Sunday's Week 6 AFC East clash against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. Darnold had been presumed out prior to Friday's injury report, but he received the nominal upgrade to finish off the practice week. Nevertheless, early Sunday morning reports indicate Darnold won't play, meaning veteran Joe Flacco, who completed 18 of 33 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown versus the Cardinals in a Week 5 spot start, will be under center once again for New York.
Drew Lock QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Lock is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, but he was able to practice in full all week and is expected to start against New England. Lock has missed a total of two games, with last week's unexpected bye week preventing him from missing a third. He'll have to make a return without two key offensive weapons, however, as both Melvin Gordon (illness) and Noah Fant (ankle) will sit out the contest.
Dalvin Cook RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Cook will not play in Sunday's conference game against the Falcons. Cook suffered what was eventually deemed an adductor strain early in the third quarter of a Week 5 Sunday night showdown against the Seahawks, leading to backup Alexander Mattison compiling 112 yards on 20 carries in what was essentially a half. Mattison is now set to helm the backfield versus a Falcons defense that's allowed 19.8 Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats, but that is also tied for most receptions allowed to the position (43).
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Gordon is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after being sent home from the team's practice facility Friday with what was subsequently diagnosed to be strep throat. Gordon is also potentially facing an eventual league suspension for DUI and speeding citations he received Tuesday night, so Phillip Lindsay, who'll be logging his first game action Sunday since the opener due to a toe injury, will be set for lead-back duties for the first of what could be multiple weeks throughout the season.
DEN Denver • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Lindsay practiced in full all week and is set to return for Sunday's game against the Patriots. His availability is particularly timely, considering backfield mate Melvin Gordon (illness) will not play against New England and could miss more time at some point this season due to potential disciplinary action stemming from a DUI/speeding incident. Lindsay will share carries to some degree with Royce Freeman, but the duo will be challenged against a Patriots defense yielding just 14.5 Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats.
TB Tampa Bay • #28
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fournette is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after putting in three limited practices this past week. Fournette was active for a Week 5 Thursday night loss to the Bears but only played a single snap. Early Sunday morning reports indicate Fournette is expected to be active but limited, as he's still not at 100 percent. The fact LeSean McCoy will be returning from his own ankle issue and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn now has some game action under his belt could conceivably lead to Fournette playing a very modest role for the second consecutive contest.
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Wilson is questionable for Sunday night's NFC West matchup against the Rams after missing practice the last two days of the week. Even if he's unable to suit up, Jerick McKinnon remains the primary complement to starter Raheem Mostert and is therefore ahead of Wilson on the depth chart, but JaMychal Hasty would presumably bump up a notch in the pecking order in Wilson's absence.
IND Indianapolis • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Wilkins is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals after finishing the week with a pair of missed practices. If Wilkins is forced to sit out, backfield mate Nyheim Hines would be in for at least a modest boost in workload against a Cincinnati defense allowing a robust 5.3 yards per carry to running backs.
TEN Tennessee • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Evans was placed on injured reserve Thursday after he exited the Week 5 game against the Bills with the injury. Jeremy McNichols will become Derrick Henry's primary backup in Evans' absence, but the former should continue to see the overwhelming share of running back touches.
Sony Michel RB
NE New England • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Michel, already on injured reserve, was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. By the time Michel is eligible to resume practicing in approximately two weeks, he'll likely be past the virus, although he'll naturally have to pass all league-mandated protocol before returning to the facility.
Zack Moss RB
BUF Buffalo • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Moss is off the injury report for Monday evening's contest against the Chiefs, leaving him poised to return after a three-game absence. Moss logged 17 combined carries over his first two games, and it remains to be seen to what degree he'll put a dent in backfield mate Devin Singletary's workload versus Kansas City.
Julio Jones WR
ATL Atlanta • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Jones is off the injury report and ready to go for Sunday's Week 6 game against the Vikings. Jones missed the Week 5 loss to the Panthers after exiting the Week 4 contest versus the Packers early. Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage will bump back down to their usual respective No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the wideout hierarchy in what will be the team's first game under new interim coach Raheem Morris.
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Adams is off the injury report and ready to return against the Buccaneers in Sunday's Week 6 tilt after a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Green Bay managed to remain undefeated in Adams' absence thanks in large part due to some stellar play from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the return of the multi-time Pro Bowler is naturally a boon for the offense, especially in a road showdown against Tom Brady and the aggressive Tampa Bay offense.
CLE Cleveland • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Beckham has been cleared to play in Sunday's game versus the Steelers after being sent home from the team facility Thursday with an undefined illness. Beckham subsequently tested negative for COVID-19 twice and was allowed back into the facility Saturday. He'll operate in his usual starting role against Pittsburgh and could be in for an enhanced role if fellow wideout Jarvis Landry (ribs/hip) is sidelined.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Slayton is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle versus the Washington Football Team after a week of limited practices, but as per late-week reports, the second-year wideout is expected to play. Slayton is coming off a season-best 8-129-1 line against the Cowboys in Week 5 and would have a much tougher matchup in Week 6 against a defense tied for the third-fewest fantasy points per game (17.4) allowed to wide receivers.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Godwin is off the injury report after working back to a full practice Friday, leaving him poised to fill his usual starting role in Week 6 against the Packers. Godwin missed both Weeks 4 and 5 due to the injury, but his presence will be particularly pivotal in what could turn into a high-scoring affair versus Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay teammates.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Green is off the final injury report for Sunday's game versus the Colts after being forced out of the Week 5 loss to the Ravens with a hamstring injury. He'll be deployed in his usual starting role alongside No. 2 wideout Tyler Boyd versus Indianapolis' stingy pass defense.
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Watkins is out for Monday evening's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. Watkins exited the Week 5 loss to the Raiders with the injury, and his absence should provide Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson with some additional targets. Naturally, top pass catchers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce may also benefit from the veteran wideout's absence.
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Brown is questionable for Monday evening's game against the Chiefs after downgrading to a limited practice Saturday following two full sessions to start the week. Brown missed the Week 5 Tuesday night matchup against the Titans with the issue, and if he's forced to sit again, both speedy rookie Gabriel Davis (5-58 line against Tennessee) and veteran Cole Beasley could be the biggest direct beneficiaries of his absence.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Humphries has been activated from the COVID/reserve list and should be active for Week 6 against the Texans.
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Chark is questionable for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Lions, but he did manage to turn in a limited practice Friday after a pair of absences to start the week. Chark was forced from the Week 5 loss to the Texans in the fourth quarter with the injury, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's likely to be play but will still be tested out in pregame warmups before a final decision on his status is reached. If Chark suffers a setback, versatile rookie Laviska Shenault could bump up to the top spot on the depth chart, with Keelan Cole and Chris Conley also in line to benefit in the form of additional targets against a Detroit defense surrendering 27.0 Fantasy points per game to wide receivers and missing cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring).
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Samuel is questionable for Sunday's conference battle versus the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. Samuel has pitched in some in the backfield during the absence of Christian McCaffrey (IR-ankle), but if he sits out against Chicago, the biggest impact will be to the air attack, where veteran Seth Roberts would likely bump up to the No. 3 receiver role.
PHI Philadelphia • #10
Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Jackson remains out for Sunday's game against the Ravens despite putting in a trio of limited practices this week. Carson Wentz will once again be without Jackson, rookie Jalen Reagor (IR-thumb) and No. 1 wideout Alshon Jeffery (foot), which sets up Week 5 star Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward and rookie John Hightower as Philadelphia's top three options at the position versus Baltimore.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Johnson will not play in Sunday's AFC North battle versus the Browns after sandwiching a pair of missed practices around a limited Thursday session. Johnson exited Pittsburgh's Week 5 win over the Eagles after taking a shot to the back in the first quarter, which allowed rookie second-round pick Chase Claypool to put together a spectacular four-touchdown performance. Claypool will presumably be set for an expanded role once again Sunday against a Cleveland defense surrendering the third-most Fantasy points per game (30.0) to receivers in standard scoring formats.
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Davis remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of early Sunday morning, leading to the expectation he'll miss the Week 6 AFC South divisional battle versus the Texans. A.J. Brown and the returning Adam Humphries, who came off the COVID-19 list Wednesday, will serve as Ryan Tannehill's top two targets, while the speedy Kalif Raymond is likely to serve as the No. 3 receiver.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Perriman (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after turning in a trio of limited practices this week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play. Jamison Crowder and Jeff Smith would be in line to serve as interim starter Joe Flacco's top two wideouts should Perriman miss another game, while Chris Hogan (ankle) was placed on IR this week.
K.J. Hamler WR
DEN Denver • #13
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Hamler will not play in Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. DaeSean Hamilton should slide into the No. 3 receiver role behind starters Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick in Hamilton's absence.
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fant is out for Sunday's game versus the Patriots despite practicing in limited fashion all week. The athletic tight end's absence is a notable one for a Denver pass-catching corps already down one explosive player in Courtland Sutton (knee) for the season and also set to be without rookie KJ Hamler (hamstring) versus New England. Jake Butt and Nick Vannett figure to handle tight-end duties for the Broncos against New England on Sunday.
Jordan Akins TE
HOU Houston • #88
Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Akins remains out for Sunday's game versus the Titans despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Akins suffered his head injury on a controversial hit from the Vikings' Harrison Smith in Week 4 and apparently remains without clearance from an independent neurologist. Darren Fells and Pharaoh Brown are set to man tight end for Houston for at least one more week.
Tyler Eifert TE
JAC Jacksonville • #88
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Eifert is questionable for Sunday's interconference battle versus the Lions but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday. Eifert suffered the injury in the Week 5 loss to the Texans, and an absence against Detroit would leave primary tight-end duties in the hands of veteran James O'Shaughnessy and rookie Tyler Davis.
Dawson Knox TE
BUF Buffalo • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Boyle is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals but progressed from a missed Wednesday practice all the way to a full session by Friday. Boyle would be set to step in for Mark Andrews if the latter is unable to suit up due to his own thigh injury, although early Sunday morning reports indicate that he's expected to play.
Mo Alie-Cox TE
IND Indianapolis • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Alie-Cox is out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals after failing to practice all week, which will elevate Trey Burton, who's posted seven receptions over the first two games he's been active for, to a co-starting role alongside veteran Jack Doyle.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Bills' Tre'Davious White (back) is questionable for Monday evening's game against the Chiefs but did finish the week with a pair of full practices.
- The Eagles' Darius Slay (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's interconference matchup against the Ravens but worked back to a full practice by Friday.
- The Lions' Desmond Trufant (hamstring) is out for Sunday's contest versus the Jaguars after missing practice all week.
- The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Panthers' Donte Jackson (toe) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Packers' Kevin King (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers but did work up to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week.
- The Patriots' Stephon Gilmore (illness) was taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and was able to finish the week practicing without restrictions ahead of Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
- The Bengals' Mackensie Alexander (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts but worked back to a full practice Friday.
- The Jets' Blessuan Austin (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after finishing the week with a missed practice following a pair of limited sessions to start the week.
- The Vikings' Holton Hill (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week.
- The Eagles' Avonte Maddox (ankle) will remain out for Sunday's interconference matchup against the Ravens despite practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The 49ers' Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) is questionable for Sunday night's NFC West matchup against the Rams but did finish the week with two full practices.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Eagles but did work back to a full practice by Friday.
- The Ravens' Marcus Peters (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Eagles but did work back to a full practice by Friday.
- The Browns placed Greedy Williams (shoulder) on injured reserve Monday, sidelining him for the next three weeks at minimum.
Safeties
- The Jaguars placed Andrew Wingard (abdomen) on injured reserve Monday, sidelining him for at least the next three weeks.
- The Giants' Adrian Colbert (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's divisional game versus the Washington Football Team despite practicing in full all week.
- The Vikings' Marcus Epps (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week.
- The Browns' Karl Joseph (hamstring) out for Sunday's game versus the Steelers after missing practice all week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Bengals placed D.J. Reader (quadriceps) on injured reserve Monday, sidelining him for at least the next three weeks.
- The Buccaneers placed Vita Vea (ankle) on injured reserve Monday, and the big defensive tackle will miss the rest of the season.
- The Colts' Denico Autry (ankle/knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals but managed to work back to a full practice Friday.
- The Dolphins placed Davon Godchaux (biceps) on injured reserve Friday, and he's expected to miss the rest of the regular season.
- The Titans' DaQuan Jones (foot) is questionable for Sunday's AFC South battle versus the Texans after missing practice all week.
- The Browns' Larry Ogunjobi (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Steelers after a week of limited practices.
- The Panthers' Kawann Short (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, and the veteran is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
- The Ravens placed Brandon Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, with reports stating he came in close contact with an infected person but has not tested positive himself. Williams will need to spend at least five days away from the team, knocking him out for Week 6 against the Eagles at minimum.
- The Panthers placed Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the next three weeks.
- The Colts' Justin Houston (hip) is questionable to fact the Bengals on Sunday after sandwiching a pair of absences around a limited Thursday practice.
- The Bengals placed Sam Hubbard (elbow) on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next three weeks at minimum.
- The Giants' Dexter Lawrence (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Washington Football Team but is reportedly expected to play after practicing in full all week.
- The Falcons' Takkarist McKinley (groin) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Vikings after downgrading to a missed Friday practice following a pair of limited sessions to start the week.
- The Browns' Olivier Vernon (groin) is questionable for Sunday's AFC North showdown against the Steelers after a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Jets' Quinnen Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins after a trio of limited practices this week, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.
- The Jaguars' Josh Allen (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions and finished the week with a missed Friday practice after a pair of limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's trending toward not playing.
- The Dolphins' Shaq Lawson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jets after three limited practices all week, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to suit up.
- The Ravens' Derek Wolfe (elbow) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Eagles after finishing the week with a pair of missed practices.
- The Broncos' Mike Purcell (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after a trio of limited practices this week.
Linebackers
- The Cardinals placed Chandler Jones (biceps) on injured reserve Thursday and he's expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season.
- The 49ers' Kwon Alexander (ankle) will not play in Sunday night's game against the Rams after missing practice all week.
- The Jaguars' Dakota Allen (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week.
- The Colts' Darius Leonard (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week.
- The Eagles' Duke Riley (ribs) will not play against the Eagles on Sunday after missing practice all week.
- The Bills' Matt Milano (pectoral) is questionable for Monday evening's game versus the Chiefs after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a full Friday session.
- The Packers' Za'Darius Smith (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers and finished with a limited practice Friday after a pair of full sessions to open the week.
- The Dolphins' Kyle Van Noy (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jets after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he doesn't appear to have a good chance of playing.
- The Cardinals' Devon Kennard (calf) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Cowboys after a trio of limited practices this past week.
- The Rams' Micah Kiser (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the 49ers after a trio of limited practices this week.