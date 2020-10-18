Julio Jones WR ATL Atlanta • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Hamstring Jones is off the injury report and ready to go for Sunday's Week 6 game against the Vikings. Jones missed the Week 5 loss to the Panthers after exiting the Week 4 contest versus the Packers early. Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage will bump back down to their usual respective No. 2 and No. 3 spots in the wideout hierarchy in what will be the team's first game under new interim coach Raheem Morris.

Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring Adams is off the injury report and ready to return against the Buccaneers in Sunday's Week 6 tilt after a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Green Bay managed to remain undefeated in Adams' absence thanks in large part due to some stellar play from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but the return of the multi-time Pro Bowler is naturally a boon for the offense, especially in a road showdown against Tom Brady and the aggressive Tampa Bay offense.

Odell Beckham WR CLE Cleveland • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Illness Beckham has been cleared to play in Sunday's game versus the Steelers after being sent home from the team facility Thursday with an undefined illness. Beckham subsequently tested negative for COVID-19 twice and was allowed back into the facility Saturday. He'll operate in his usual starting role against Pittsburgh and could be in for an enhanced role if fellow wideout Jarvis Landry (ribs/hip) is sidelined.

Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Foot Slayton is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle versus the Washington Football Team after a week of limited practices, but as per late-week reports, the second-year wideout is expected to play. Slayton is coming off a season-best 8-129-1 line against the Cowboys in Week 5 and would have a much tougher matchup in Week 6 against a defense tied for the third-fewest fantasy points per game (17.4) allowed to wide receivers.

Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hamstring Godwin is off the injury report after working back to a full practice Friday, leaving him poised to fill his usual starting role in Week 6 against the Packers. Godwin missed both Weeks 4 and 5 due to the injury, but his presence will be particularly pivotal in what could turn into a high-scoring affair versus Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay teammates.

A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Hamstring Green is off the final injury report for Sunday's game versus the Colts after being forced out of the Week 5 loss to the Ravens with a hamstring injury. He'll be deployed in his usual starting role alongside No. 2 wideout Tyler Boyd versus Indianapolis' stingy pass defense.

Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring Watkins is out for Monday evening's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. Watkins exited the Week 5 loss to the Raiders with the injury, and his absence should provide Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson with some additional targets. Naturally, top pass catchers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce may also benefit from the veteran wideout's absence.

John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Knee Brown is questionable for Monday evening's game against the Chiefs after downgrading to a limited practice Saturday following two full sessions to start the week. Brown missed the Week 5 Tuesday night matchup against the Titans with the issue, and if he's forced to sit again, both speedy rookie Gabriel Davis (5-58 line against Tennessee) and veteran Cole Beasley could be the biggest direct beneficiaries of his absence.

Adam Humphries WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Ankle Humphries has been activated from the COVID/reserve list and should be active for Week 6 against the Texans.

D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Ankle Chark is questionable for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Lions, but he did manage to turn in a limited practice Friday after a pair of absences to start the week. Chark was forced from the Week 5 loss to the Texans in the fourth quarter with the injury, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's likely to be play but will still be tested out in pregame warmups before a final decision on his status is reached. If Chark suffers a setback, versatile rookie Laviska Shenault could bump up to the top spot on the depth chart, with Keelan Cole and Chris Conley also in line to benefit in the form of additional targets against a Detroit defense surrendering 27.0 Fantasy points per game to wide receivers and missing cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring).

Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Knee Samuel is questionable for Sunday's conference battle versus the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. Samuel has pitched in some in the backfield during the absence of Christian McCaffrey (IR-ankle), but if he sits out against Chicago, the biggest impact will be to the air attack, where veteran Seth Roberts would likely bump up to the No. 3 receiver role.

DeSean Jackson WR PHI Philadelphia • #10

Age: 33 • Experience: 13 yrs. Injury Hamstring Jackson remains out for Sunday's game against the Ravens despite putting in a trio of limited practices this week. Carson Wentz will once again be without Jackson, rookie Jalen Reagor (IR-thumb) and No. 1 wideout Alshon Jeffery (foot), which sets up Week 5 star Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward and rookie John Hightower as Philadelphia's top three options at the position versus Baltimore.

Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Back Johnson will not play in Sunday's AFC North battle versus the Browns after sandwiching a pair of missed practices around a limited Thursday session. Johnson exited Pittsburgh's Week 5 win over the Eagles after taking a shot to the back in the first quarter, which allowed rookie second-round pick Chase Claypool to put together a spectacular four-touchdown performance. Claypool will presumably be set for an expanded role once again Sunday against a Cleveland defense surrendering the third-most Fantasy points per game (30.0) to receivers in standard scoring formats.

Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury COVID/Reserve Davis remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of early Sunday morning, leading to the expectation he'll miss the Week 6 AFC South divisional battle versus the Texans. A.J. Brown and the returning Adam Humphries, who came off the COVID-19 list Wednesday, will serve as Ryan Tannehill's top two targets, while the speedy Kalif Raymond is likely to serve as the No. 3 receiver.

Breshad Perriman WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Ankle Perriman (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after turning in a trio of limited practices this week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play. Jamison Crowder and Jeff Smith would be in line to serve as interim starter Joe Flacco's top two wideouts should Perriman miss another game, while Chris Hogan (ankle) was placed on IR this week.