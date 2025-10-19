CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR

The Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Commanders after following up a pair of limited practices to open the week with a full session Friday. Lamb's return to his usual No. 1 role will relegate George Pickens, who put up an outstanding 19-359-4 line on 26 targets during Lamb's three-game absence, back to No. 2 on the depth chart and will likely also reduce the target volume tight end Jake Ferguson had recently seen.

Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR

The Jets' Garrett Wilson (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. Reports earlier in the week confirmed an MRI revealed Wilson had hyperextended his knee during the Week 6 loss to the Broncos and was in line to miss multiple games. In his expected absence versus Carolina, Josh Reynolds will move into the No. 1 receiver role, while Arian Smith, Allen Lazard and Tyler Johnson will round out the top four wideout options for Justin Fields. Given Wilson was averaging 9.3 targets per game, running back Bryce Hall and tight end Mason Taylor could also be the beneficiaries of extra pass-catching opportunities while Wilson is sidelined.

Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

The Buccaneers' Mike Evans (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Lions after sandwiching a limited and full practice around a planned Friday absence this week. As per Saturday reports, Evans is considered likely to make his return from a three-game absence. If he does, he'll be back to operating without Chris Godwin (lower leg), a scenario in which Evans drew 28 targets over the first three contests of the season.

Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (lower leg) is out for Monday night's game against the Lions after missing practice all week. Godwin's absence could be offset by the availability of Mike Evans (hamstring) and Emeka Egbuka (hamstring), who are both believed to have a good chance of playing. Sterling Shepard shapes up to serve as the No. 3 receiver if Evans and Egbuka are available.

Emeka Egbuka Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

The Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Lions after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per Saturday night reports, Egbuka's injury, which caused his early exit from the Week 6 win over the 49ers, is a low-grade hamstring strain, and the rookie has a legitimate chance to play Monday night. However, with his status not likely to be confirmed until pregame warmups, fantasy managers may want to pivot elsewhere unless they have options from the other three teams in action on the two-game slate.

Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders WR

The Commanders' Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) remains out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after finishing the week with consecutive missed practices. In his absence and that of both Deebo Samuel (heel) and Noah Brown (IR, groin/knee), Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore line up as Washington's top three wide receivers, with tight end Zach Ertz (shoulder/calf) also in line to see additional targets.

Deebo Samuel Washington Commanders WR

The Commanders' Deebo Samuel (heel) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after only logging a limited Friday practice this week. With Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) remaining out and Noah Brown (groin/knee) on injured reserve, Washington's top three receivers for the divisional showdown with Dallas project to be Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore, with tight end Zach Ertz (shoulder/calf) also in line to see additional targets.

Ricky Pearsall San Francisco 49ers WR

The 49ers' Ricky Pearsall (knee) will remain out for Sunday night's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his stead, Kendrick Bourne, who's posted back to-back 142-yard tallies, will once again serve as the No. 2 receiver.

Calvin Ridley Tennessee Titans WR

The Titans' Calvin Ridley (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In his absence versus New England, rookie Elic Ayomanor will slot into the No. 1 receiver role, while veteran Van Jefferson and rookie Chimere Dike will round out the top three wide-receiver targets for first overall pick Cam Ward.

Quentin Johnston Los Angeles Chargers WR

The Chargers' Quentin Johnston is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Colts after finishing the week with two full practices following a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In his return, the third-year speedster will slot back into his usual No. 2 role versus Indianapolis.

Stefon Diggs New England Patriots WR

The Patriots' Stefon Diggs (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans but finished the week with a full practice after consecutive limited sessions. As per Saturday night reports, Diggs is expected to play versus Tennessee. If he were to have a setback, Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins would line up as Drake Maye's top two options at wide receiver.

Jakobi Meyers Las Vegas Raiders WR

The Raiders' Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per Saturday night reports, Meyers will test himself out during pregame warmups before a final decision on his availability is made. If he ultimately can't suit up, Tre Tucker would move into the No. 1 receiver role, while rookies Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton would bump up a notch on the depth chart behind him. Running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Michael Mayer would also likely be due for a bump in targets in the event of a Meyers absence.

Darnell Mooney Atlanta Falcons WR

The Falcons' Darnell Mooney (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers and finished the week with a missed Friday practice following back-to-back limited sessions to open the week. Head coach Raheem Morris said Friday he felt good about Mooney's chances of playing, but if the speedster misses a second straight game, Casey Washington, David Sills and KhaDarel Hodge will compete for targets behind Drake London.

Josh Downs Indianapolis Colts WR

The Colts' Josh Downs (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Ashton Dulin (chest), Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould should be in line for more targets behind Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.

Jalen Coker Carolina Panthers WR

The Panthers' Jalen Coker (quadriceps) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after posting full practices both Wednesday and Friday. If Coker is able to make his 2025 debut, he'll likely share No. 3 receiver snaps with Hunter Renfrow versus New York.

Darius Slayton New York Giants WR

The Giants' Darius Slayton (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In Slayton's absence, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who was elevated to the practice squad Saturday after posting a 4-55-0 line on eight targets in the Week 6 win over the Eagles, should serve as the No. 2 receiver versus the Denver squad he played the last two seasons for.

Christian Kirk Houston Texans WR

The Texans' Christian Kirk (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Seahawks after suffering the injury in Friday's practice and then missing Saturday's session altogether. In Kirk's absence, Xavier Hutchinson should move into the No. 2 receiver role versus Seattle.

Noah Brown Washington Commanders WR

The Commanders' Noah Brown (groin/knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In Brown's absence and that of Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Deebo Samuel (heel) in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Chris Moore, Jaylin Lane and Luke McCaffrey should be in line for significant bumps in opportunity. Whenever McLaurin and Samuel are back in action, either Moore or McCaffrey are likely to slot into Brown's customary No. 3 role.

KaVontae Turpin Dallas Cowboys WR

The Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin (foot) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Commanders after finishing the week with a full practice following back-to-back limited sessions to open the week. Turpin will return to a reserve receiver role and should also serve as Dallas' primary kickoff and punt returner versus Washington.

Zay Jones Arizona Cardinals WR

The Cardinals' Zay Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. If Jones, who posted a 5-79-0 line on eight targets versus the Colts in Week 6 while working with Jacoby Brissett as his quarterback, can't suit up, Greg Dortch should serve in the No. 3 receiver role versus Green Bay.

Ashton Dulin Indianapolis Colts WR

The Colts' Ashton Dulin (chest) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Josh Downs (concussion), Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould will be in line to see extra opportunity behind Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.