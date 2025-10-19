Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB
|The 49ers' Brock Purdy (toe) is out for Sunday night's game against the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week. In his absence, Mac Jones, who's free of injury designations for both his knee and oblique issues, will draw a third straight start for San Francisco after throwing for 689 yards (68.2 percent completion rate) with two touchdowns and two interceptions over the last two games.
Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB
|The Cardinals' Kyler Murray (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after practicing in limited fashion all week. Despite the increase in practice participation this week, per Saturday night reports, Murray is not expected to play versus Green Bay and instead will target a Week 9 matchup against the Cowboys after the Week 8 bye for his return. Murray's expected absence Sunday will lead to a second straight start for Jacoby Brissett, who completed 27 of 44 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding three rushes for 19 yards during a narrow 31-27 loss to the Colts in Week 6.
J.J. McCarthy Minnesota Vikings QB
|The Vikings' J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Friday reports, McCarthy will serve as the emergency third quarterback behind Carson Wentz and rookie Max Brosmer versus Philadelphia, as the second-year signal-caller admitted earlier in the week his ankle is still not at full strength.
Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts QB
|The Colts' Anthony Richardson (orbital) was placed on injured reserve Monday, sidelining him the next four games at minimum. Richardson suffered an orbital fracture while using resistance bands during pregame warmups before the Week 6 win over the Cardinals, and in his absence beginning with Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, rookie sixth-round pick Riley Leonard will serve as Daniel Jones' backup.
NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Report: Latest news and updates on Josh Jacobs, more
Who's in, who's out, who's still in question for Week 7
We might have the largest injury report of the season in Week 7, and it's one that's loaded with big names at each skill position. The good news is that some of those stars are confirmed or strongly expected to return from absences, but there are multiple stars whose conditions will bear monitoring as both Sunday and Monday unfold. With plenty to dive into, let's look at the latest as of Sunday morning:
Week 7 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Josh Jacobs Green Bay Packers RB
|The Packers' Josh Jacobs (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals despite finishing the week with a full practice following back-to-back limited sessions. As per early Sunday reports, Jacobs will be a true game-time decision versus Arizona, meaning fantasy managers aren't likely to have definitive word on his status until inactives are announced approximately 90 minutes before the contest's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If Jacobs is ultimately sidelined, Emanuel Wilson, Chris Brooks and Pierre Strong would be in line to comprise Green Bay's ground attack, and the rest of the team's pass catchers would also potentially be in line for a slight bump in targets.
Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers RB
|The Panthers' Chuba Hubbard is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets after following a pair of limited practices with a full Friday session. During Hubbard's two-game absence, Rico Dowdle rushed for 389 yards at 7.3 yards per carry and posted a 7-84-1 receiving line on nine targets, and head coach Dave Canales was evasive this week when asked about how the workload would be divided up between the two backs against New York.
Bucky Irving Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB
|The Buccaneers' Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) remains out for Monday night's game against the Lions after once again missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence versus Detroit, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will continue to handle Tampa Bay's ground attack, with White expected to once again fill a clear lead role after logging 31 carries and a 7-51-0 receiving line in the first two games of Irving's absence.
D'Andre Swift Chicago Bears RB
|The Bears' D'Andre Swift (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after finishing the week with consecutive limited practices. As per Friday reports, Swift is expected to suit up versus New Orleans. If that were to change, rookie Kyle Monangai and Roschon Johnson would handle Chicago's ground attack.
Hassan Haskins Los Angeles Chargers RB
|The Chargers' Hassan Haskins (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts but finished the week with consecutive full practices. If Haskins were to sit out, veteran Nyheim Hines would be in line to serve as the primary backup to Kimani Vidal versus Indianapolis.
Travis Homer Chicago Bears RB
|The Bears' Travis Homer (calf) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints despite practicing in full all week. If Homer is active versus New Orleans, he'd be in line to serve as no better than the No. 3 running back, and that would likely only come to pass if D'Andre Swift (groin) were to sit out.
Emari Demercado Arizona Cardinals RB
|The Cardinals' Emari Demercado (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Green Bay, veteran D'Ernest Johnson is set to serve as the No. 3 back behind Michael Carter and Bam Knight.
Tyler Goodson Indianapolis Colts RB
|The Colts' Tyler Goodson (groin) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chargers but did return to practice Friday in limited fashion. In his continued absence, rookie DJ Giddens and Ameer Abdullah will rotate snaps behind Jonathan Taylor.
CeeDee Lamb Dallas Cowboys WR
|The Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Commanders after following up a pair of limited practices to open the week with a full session Friday. Lamb's return to his usual No. 1 role will relegate George Pickens, who put up an outstanding 19-359-4 line on 26 targets during Lamb's three-game absence, back to No. 2 on the depth chart and will likely also reduce the target volume tight end Jake Ferguson had recently seen.
Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR
|The Jets' Garrett Wilson (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. Reports earlier in the week confirmed an MRI revealed Wilson had hyperextended his knee during the Week 6 loss to the Broncos and was in line to miss multiple games. In his expected absence versus Carolina, Josh Reynolds will move into the No. 1 receiver role, while Arian Smith, Allen Lazard and Tyler Johnson will round out the top four wideout options for Justin Fields. Given Wilson was averaging 9.3 targets per game, running back Bryce Hall and tight end Mason Taylor could also be the beneficiaries of extra pass-catching opportunities while Wilson is sidelined.
Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
|The Buccaneers' Mike Evans (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Lions after sandwiching a limited and full practice around a planned Friday absence this week. As per Saturday reports, Evans is considered likely to make his return from a three-game absence. If he does, he'll be back to operating without Chris Godwin (lower leg), a scenario in which Evans drew 28 targets over the first three contests of the season.
Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
|The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (lower leg) is out for Monday night's game against the Lions after missing practice all week. Godwin's absence could be offset by the availability of Mike Evans (hamstring) and Emeka Egbuka (hamstring), who are both believed to have a good chance of playing. Sterling Shepard shapes up to serve as the No. 3 receiver if Evans and Egbuka are available.
Emeka Egbuka Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
|The Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Lions after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per Saturday night reports, Egbuka's injury, which caused his early exit from the Week 6 win over the 49ers, is a low-grade hamstring strain, and the rookie has a legitimate chance to play Monday night. However, with his status not likely to be confirmed until pregame warmups, fantasy managers may want to pivot elsewhere unless they have options from the other three teams in action on the two-game slate.
Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders WR
|The Commanders' Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) remains out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after finishing the week with consecutive missed practices. In his absence and that of both Deebo Samuel (heel) and Noah Brown (IR, groin/knee), Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore line up as Washington's top three wide receivers, with tight end Zach Ertz (shoulder/calf) also in line to see additional targets.
Deebo Samuel Washington Commanders WR
|The Commanders' Deebo Samuel (heel) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after only logging a limited Friday practice this week. With Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) remaining out and Noah Brown (groin/knee) on injured reserve, Washington's top three receivers for the divisional showdown with Dallas project to be Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and Chris Moore, with tight end Zach Ertz (shoulder/calf) also in line to see additional targets.
Ricky Pearsall San Francisco 49ers WR
|The 49ers' Ricky Pearsall (knee) will remain out for Sunday night's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his stead, Kendrick Bourne, who's posted back to-back 142-yard tallies, will once again serve as the No. 2 receiver.
Calvin Ridley Tennessee Titans WR
|The Titans' Calvin Ridley (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In his absence versus New England, rookie Elic Ayomanor will slot into the No. 1 receiver role, while veteran Van Jefferson and rookie Chimere Dike will round out the top three wide-receiver targets for first overall pick Cam Ward.
Quentin Johnston Los Angeles Chargers WR
|The Chargers' Quentin Johnston is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Colts after finishing the week with two full practices following a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In his return, the third-year speedster will slot back into his usual No. 2 role versus Indianapolis.
Stefon Diggs New England Patriots WR
|The Patriots' Stefon Diggs (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans but finished the week with a full practice after consecutive limited sessions. As per Saturday night reports, Diggs is expected to play versus Tennessee. If he were to have a setback, Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins would line up as Drake Maye's top two options at wide receiver.
Jakobi Meyers Las Vegas Raiders WR
|The Raiders' Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per Saturday night reports, Meyers will test himself out during pregame warmups before a final decision on his availability is made. If he ultimately can't suit up, Tre Tucker would move into the No. 1 receiver role, while rookies Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton would bump up a notch on the depth chart behind him. Running back Ashton Jeanty and tight end Michael Mayer would also likely be due for a bump in targets in the event of a Meyers absence.
Darnell Mooney Atlanta Falcons WR
|The Falcons' Darnell Mooney (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers and finished the week with a missed Friday practice following back-to-back limited sessions to open the week. Head coach Raheem Morris said Friday he felt good about Mooney's chances of playing, but if the speedster misses a second straight game, Casey Washington, David Sills and KhaDarel Hodge will compete for targets behind Drake London.
Josh Downs Indianapolis Colts WR
|The Colts' Josh Downs (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Ashton Dulin (chest), Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould should be in line for more targets behind Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.
Jalen Coker Carolina Panthers WR
|The Panthers' Jalen Coker (quadriceps) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after posting full practices both Wednesday and Friday. If Coker is able to make his 2025 debut, he'll likely share No. 3 receiver snaps with Hunter Renfrow versus New York.
Darius Slayton New York Giants WR
|The Giants' Darius Slayton (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In Slayton's absence, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who was elevated to the practice squad Saturday after posting a 4-55-0 line on eight targets in the Week 6 win over the Eagles, should serve as the No. 2 receiver versus the Denver squad he played the last two seasons for.
Christian Kirk Houston Texans WR
|The Texans' Christian Kirk (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Seahawks after suffering the injury in Friday's practice and then missing Saturday's session altogether. In Kirk's absence, Xavier Hutchinson should move into the No. 2 receiver role versus Seattle.
Noah Brown Washington Commanders WR
|The Commanders' Noah Brown (groin/knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In Brown's absence and that of Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Deebo Samuel (heel) in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Chris Moore, Jaylin Lane and Luke McCaffrey should be in line for significant bumps in opportunity. Whenever McLaurin and Samuel are back in action, either Moore or McCaffrey are likely to slot into Brown's customary No. 3 role.
KaVontae Turpin Dallas Cowboys WR
|The Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin (foot) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Commanders after finishing the week with a full practice following back-to-back limited sessions to open the week. Turpin will return to a reserve receiver role and should also serve as Dallas' primary kickoff and punt returner versus Washington.
Zay Jones Arizona Cardinals WR
|The Cardinals' Zay Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. If Jones, who posted a 5-79-0 line on eight targets versus the Colts in Week 6 while working with Jacoby Brissett as his quarterback, can't suit up, Greg Dortch should serve in the No. 3 receiver role versus Green Bay.
Ashton Dulin Indianapolis Colts WR
|The Colts' Ashton Dulin (chest) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Josh Downs (concussion), Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould will be in line to see extra opportunity behind Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce.
Ray-Ray McCloud Atlanta Falcons WR
|The Falcons' Ray-Ray McCloud (personal) is out for Sunday night's game against the 49ers after missing the last two practices of the week. In his absence, Casey Washington will work as Atlanta's No. 3 receiver.
Brock Bowers Las Vegas Raiders TE
|The Raiders' Brock Bowers (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs despite returning to practice Friday in limited fashion. In Bowers' likely ongoing absence, Michael Mayer, who generated a 5-50-1 line on seven targets in Bowers' stead during a Week 6 win over the Titans, will once again serve as Las Vegas' top pass-catching option at tight end.
George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE
|The 49ers' George Kittle was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is off the injury report for Sunday night's game against the Falcons after following a pair of limited practices with a full Friday session this past week. In Kittle's return, the talented tight end will step back into an even more elevated role than usual due to the ongoing absence of Ricky Pearsall (knee).
David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE
|The Browns' David Njoku (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Miami, rookie Harold Fannin, who's already averaging 6.3 targets per game, will serve the top pass-catching option at tight end for fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
Zach Ertz Washington Commanders TE
|The Commanders' Zach Ertz (shoulder/calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after finishing the week with a limited practice. As per early Sunday reports, Ertz will suit up versus Dallas and could be in for a significant bump in targets considering the absences of Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), Deebo Samuel (heel) and Noah Brown (IR, groin/knee).
Grant Calcaterra Philadelphia Eagles TE
|The Eagles' Grant Calcaterra (oblique) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. In his stead versus Minnesota, journeyman Kylen Granson will serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Dallas Goedert.
Ja'Tavion Sanders Carolina Panthers TE
|The Panthers' Ja'Tavion Sanders is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets after finishing the week with back-to-back full practices following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury. In his return versus New York, Sanders will be in line to reclaim his No. 1 tight-end role, bumping Tommy Tremble back to No. 2 on depth chart.
Kickers
The Packers' Brandon McManus (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. If McManus misses a second straight game, Lucas Havrisik, who went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 3-for-3 on PATs in Week 6 against the Bengals, will serve as Green Bay's placekicker versus Arizona.
The Titans' Joey Slye is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week following a one-game absence due to a calf injury. Slye will return to his usual placekicking role versus New England after Matthew Wright, who was released from Tennessee's practice squad Friday, filled in for him in Week 6 against the Raiders.
The Bears' Cairo Santos (thigh) remains out for Sunday's game against the Saints after sitting out practice all week. Jake Moody, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday and went 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts – including a game-winning 38-yarder – and 1-for-1 on PATs on Monday night against the Commanders, will once again serve as Chicago's placekicker versus New Orleans.
Key defensive players
Cornerbacks
- The Lions' Terrion Arnold (shoulder) is out for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers.
- The Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
- The Buccaneers Zyon McCollum is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Lions after a one-game absence due to a thumb injury.
- The Commanders' Jonathan Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
- The Colts' Kenny Moore (Achilles) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
- The Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Texans.
- The Seahawks' Riq Woolen is off the injury report for Monday night's game against the Texans after a one-game absence due to a concussion.
Safeties
- The Lions' Brian Branch (suspension) is out for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers.
- The Patriots' Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
- The Chargers' Elijah Molden (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts.
- The Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas (migraine) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
- The Lions' Kerby Joseph (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers.
- The Seahawks' Julian Love (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Texans.
Defensive Linemen
- The Commanders' Dorance Armstrong (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
- The Titans' Dre'Mont Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
- The Eagles' Jalen Carter (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings. As per Saturday night reports, Carter is expected to play.
- The Cardinals' Bilal Nichols is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Packers after a one-game absence due to personal reasons.
- The Packers' Devonte Wyatt (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
- The Panthers' Tershawn Wharton (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Linebackers
- The Giants' Abdul Carter (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
- The Vikings' Blake Cashman (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
- The Buccaneers' Lavonte David (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Lions.
- The Chargers' Troy Dye (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
- The Dolphins' Tyrel Dodson is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Browns following a one-game absence due to a concussion.
- The Broncos' Dre Greenlaw (quadriceps) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants. As per Saturday night reports, Greenlaw is expected to make his 2025 debut versus New York.
- The 49ers' Fred Warner (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss the rest of the season.
- The Patriots' Harold Landry (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
- The Chargers' Khalil Mack (elbow) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
- The Chargers' Denzel Perryman (ankle) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.
- The Bears' Noah Sewell (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Saints.
- The Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
- The Falcons' Jalon Walker (groin) is out for Sunday night's game against the 49ers.
- The Cowboys' Jack Sanborn is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Commanders after a one-game absence due to a concussion.
- The Chargers' Omar Speights is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Colts after a one-game absence due to an ankle injury.