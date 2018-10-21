NFL Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, injury updates, inactives, sleepers, lineup advice

Welcome to Week 7 of the 2018 NFL season!

We've got football happening all day long today, as the Chargers and Titans are getting us started with a London game at 9:30 a.m. on the east coast. The Chargers will not have running back Melvin Gordon for that one, as he was a late scratch due to an injury suffered during Friday's practice.

The early-afternoon slate features several interesting games, such as the defending champion Eagles getting a visit from the Panthers, Tom Brady and the Patriots heading to Chicago to play the Bears without Rob Gronkowski, Baker Mayfield and the Browns playing their first game of the post-Carlos Hyde era against the Buccaneers in Tampa, the AFC South rival Texans and Jaguars playing in Jacksonville, the Dolphins hosting the Lions in Miami, and the Bills and new starting quarterback Derek Anderson heading to Indianapolis to take on the Colts.

The late afternoon schedule includes two rivalry games -- Cowboys against Washington in the nation's capital, and Rams-49ers in the bay -- as well as the NFL's highest-scoring offense against its No. 1 scoring defense as the Saints visit the Ravens in Baltimore. In the Sunday night game, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will do battle with Andy Dalton and the Bengals, while Monday night will see the Giants look to break their losing skid against the Falcons, who are banged up on both sides of the ball.

This should be a whole lot of fun, so let's chat about the fantasy implications of everything that's about to go down. Join us!

Thank you for joining us today and good luck with your fantasy teams.