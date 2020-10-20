Watch Now: Highlights: Cardinals at Cowboys ( 3:42 )

What is the Trade Values Chart? Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other.

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

More Week 7 help: Winners and Losers | Believe It or Not

The FFT crew breaks down key the Week 7 Waiver Wire and the Monday night games on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here.

Running Back

A. Kamara NO 45 49 E. Elliott DAL 42 45 A. Jones GB 37 40 C. McCaffrey CAR 36 40 D. Henry TEN 35 35 D. Cook MIN 31 33 J. Conner PIT 26 28 C. Carson SEA 25 28 J. Jacobs LV 25 27 J. Taylor IND 24 26 K. Hunt CLE 22 24 J. Mixon CIN 21 23 M. Sanders PHI 20 22 N. Chubb CLE 20 21 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 20 21 J. Robinson JAC 17 18 R. Jones TB 17 17 D. Johnson HOU 16 18 T. Gurley ATL 16 16 A. Ekeler LAC 15 18 D. Montgomery CHI 15 17 M. Gaskin MIA 15 16 K. Drake ARI 15 15 M. Gordon DEN 14 15 R. Mostert SF 13 14 D. Swift DET 11 13 M. Davis CAR 10 13 A. Gibson WAS 10 13 D. Henderson LAR 10 11 J. Dobbins BAL 9 10 D. Singletary BUF 9 10 C. Akers LAR 9 9 L. Bell NYJ 8 9 M. Ingram BAL 8 8 J. Jackson LAC 8 8 A. Mattison MIN 7 8 D. Freeman NYG 7 8 P. Lindsay DEN 7 7 J. Kelley LAC 7 7 D. Harris NE 7 7 C. Edmonds ARI 6 8 B. Scott PHI 6 7 J. White NE 5 7 J. McKinnon SF 5 7 M. Brown LAR 5 6 T. Pollard DAL 5 5 L. Murray NO 5 5 L. Fournette TB 5 5

Wide Receiver

D. Hopkins ARI 25 28 D. Adams GB 24 28 M. Thomas NO 23 27 T. Hill KC 23 25 C. Ridley ATL 22 25 J. Jones ATL 22 25 K. Golladay DET 22 24 DK Metcalf SEA 22 24 S. Diggs BUF 21 25 A. Robinson CHI 21 25 K. Allen LAC 20 24 T. Lockett SEA 20 23 R. Woods LAR 18 21 A. Thielen MIN 18 21 W. Fuller HOU 17 20 A.J. Brown TEN 17 20 T. McLaurin WAS 17 20 M. Evans TB 17 19 O. Beckham CLE 15 18 C. Godwin TB 14 18 A. Cooper DAL 14 17 R. Anderson CAR 13 16 C. Kupp LAR 13 15 J. Smith-Schuster PIT 13 15 D.J. Moore CAR 12 16 J. Jefferson MIN 10 13 M. Brown BAL 10 12 T. Higgins CIN 10 12 C. Lamb DAL 10 12 D.J. Chark JAC 10 12 C. Claypool PIT 10 11 B. Cooks HOU 9 12 J. Crowder NYJ 8 12 T. Fulgham PHI 8 11 C. Kirk ARI 8 10 T. Boyd CIN 8 10 D. Parker MIA 8 10 D. Slayton NYG 8 9 J. Brown BUF 7 9 D. Johnson PIT 6 8 T. Patrick DEN 6 7 H. Ruggs LV 6 7 M. Gallup DAL 5 7 P. Williams MIA 5 6 J. Edelman NE 5 6 B. Aiyuk SF 5 5 D. Samuel SF 5 5

Tight End

T. Kelce KC 23 27 G. Kittle SF 20 23 M. Andrews BAL 18 20 D. Waller LV 16 19 H. Henry LAC 10 12 J. Cook NO 8 10 J. Smith TEN 8 10 N. Fant DEN 8 9 D. Schultz DAL 7 9 E. Engram NYG 6 8 T. Hockenson DET 6 7 H. Hurst ATL 5 6 M. Gesicki MIA 5 6 R. Gronkowski TB 5 6 R. Tonyan GB 5 5 I. Smith MIN 5 5 Z. Ertz PHI 5 5

Quarterback