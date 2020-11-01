Watch Now: NFL Latest: Julian Edelman Undergoes Knee Surgery ( 1:56 )

We've made to the season's halfway point for some clubs in terms of games played, and it appears to be another relatively quiet week on the always unpredictable COVID front. However, we do have no shortage of the more conventional bumps and bruises that are part and parcel of every season, and this week, the injury bug has ensnared some particularly big names at both running back and receiver.

With plenty of news to sift through, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning, beginning with the expected returns of Tevin Coleman (knee), Jalen Reagor (thumb), and Dallas Goedert (ankle) from injured reserve. It's not clear exactly how much any of them will play in Week 8, so you may not want to rush them into the lineup this week, but all three should be rostered if you've got the space, given other injuries in the 49ers backfield and Eagles receiving corps:

Week 8 Preview Injury Report Update

Quarterback injuries Andy Dalton QB DAL Dallas • #14

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Shoulder The Cowboys' Andy Dalton (concussion) has been declared out for Sunday night's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week. The veteran quarterback suffered his head injury on a hit from the Washington Football Team's Jon Bostic in Dallas' Week 7 loss, and his absence against Philadelphia will initially leave the reins of the passing game in the hands of rookie Ben DiNucci, who completed two of three passes for 39 yards and took three sacks in relief of Dalton last Sunday. If DiNucci falters at some point, Garrett Gilbert, who has six games of NFL experience and was an eight-game starter for the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football back in 2019, would serve as an alternative. Tyrod Taylor QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #5

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Chest/lungs The Chargers' Tyrod Taylor (chest/ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Broncos after practicing in full for a second straight week. Taylor was inactive in Week 7 against Jacksonville despite his practice regimen, and if the same pattern holds in Week 8, Easton Stick would once again serve as Justin Herbert's back against Denver.

Running back injuries Dalvin Cook RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Groin The Vikings' Dalvin Cook (ankle) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, but he managed to work back to a full practice on Friday and per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to suit up and handle a full workload. Cook missed Minnesota's Week 6 game against the Falcons before the bye after suffering his injury early in the second half of a Week 5 loss to the Seahawks, and his return will relegate Alexander Mattison back to his customary relatively low-volume complementary role. Cook was limited by game script in a Week 1 loss to Green Bay, finishing with just 12 carries that he parlayed into 50 yards and two touchdowns. Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Calf The Packers' Aaron Jones (calf) will not play in Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. Jamaal Williams, who carried 19 times for 77 yards and a touchdown in Jones' stead during a Week 7 win over the Texans, will once again be in line to helm the backfield versus a Minnesota defense giving up 17.7 Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats, while rookie A.J. Dillon (5-11 versus Houston) would be poised to once again play a modest complementary role. Joe Mixon RB CIN Cincinnati • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Foot The Bengals' Joe Mixon (foot) will not play in Sunday's conference battle versus the Titans after missing practice all week. Mixon missed the Week 7 loss to the Browns as well, a game in which veteran Giovani Bernard rushed 13 times for 37 yards and added five receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. The matchup against the Titans is a more advantageous one for running backs, however, as Tennessee has surrendered 4.8 yards per carry to running backs, along with 18.3 Fantasy points per game to the position in standard scoring formats. Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Concussion The Broncos' Phillip Lindsay (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's AFC West battle versus the Chargers but did manage to finish the week with two limited sessions. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play barring a setback. Lindsay exited Sunday's Week 7 loss to the Chiefs with the injury, and if he were to unexpectedly be unavailable, Melvin Gordon would once again take on the bulk of backfield work against Los Angeles. Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Knee The Eagles' Miles Sanders (knee) is out for Sunday night's divisional showdown against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. Sanders also missed the Week 7 win over the Giants after suffering his injury in Week 6 against the Ravens, and his absence Sunday will leave Boston Scott in an enviable position against a Dallas run defense giving up an NFL-high 178.3 rushing yards per contest and 21.9 Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats. Mark Ingram RB BAL Baltimore • #21

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Ankle The Ravens' Mark Ingram (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's AVD North showdown against the Steelers after missing practice all week. Ingram exited the Week 6 win over the Eagles with what was termed a mid-to-high-ankle sprain, and his expected absence will leave Baltimore's backfield to Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill while also possibly upping Lamar Jackson's rushing expectations to a degree against Pittsburgh's AFC-best run defense. Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Ankle (IR) The 49ers placed Jeff Wilson (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least the next three weeks. Wilson had generated 112 rushing yards and three rushing scores in Week 7 against the Patriots before suffering the high-ankle sprain that will now sideline him the next three weeks, at minimum. With Raheem Mostert also on injured reserve with the same designation, Jerick McKinnon, JaMycal Hasty and the just-activated Tevin Coleman are the top options left standing in the San Francisco backfield going into Week 8's key divisional battle versus the Seahawks. Frank Gore RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Injury Hand The Jets' Frank Gore (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after sandwiching two limited practices around a session he missed Thursday primarily for personal reasons. If Gore were to sit out, rookie La'Mical Perine and Ty Johnson would be in line to handle New York's ground attack. Chris Carson RB SEA Seattle • #32

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Foot The Seahawks' Chris Carson (foot) is questionable for Sunday's NFC West showdown against the 49ers after missing practice all week. Carson suffered a mid-foot sprain in last Sunday night's overtime loss to the Cardinals, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's considered a true 50-50 proposition and will test himself in pregame warmups before a final decision is reached on his status versus San Francisco. Were Carson to sit out, the duo of Travis Homer (knee) and DeeJay Dallas may be in line to helm the Seattle backfield, considering Carlos Hyde (hamstring) is doubtful and did not practice at all during the week. Carlos Hyde RB SEA Seattle • #30

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Seahawks' Carlos Hyde (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's divisional battle versus the 49ers after missing practice all week. With Chris Carson (foot) also a toss-up to play Sunday, Hyde's expected absence could lead to plenty of additional opportunities for Travis Homer (knee) and DeeJay Dallas. Travis Homer RB SEA Seattle • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Knee The Seahawks' Travis Homer (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after managing just a limited Friday practice this week. Were Homer to suit up, he would be in line for an expanded role to some degree alongside rookie DeeJay Dallas, considering Carlos Hyde (hamstring) is likely to sit out the contest and Chris Carson (foot) is also legitimately questionable to play. Devonta Freeman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Ankle The Giants' Devonta Freeman (ankle) will not play in Monday night's game versus the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. Freeman exited the Week 7 Thursday night loss to the Eagles with the injury, and his absence will leave Wayne Gallman and Dion Lewis with the unenviable task of facing a Tampa Bay run defense that have yielded the sixth-fewest Fantasy points per game to running backs (13.9) in standard scoring formats. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Ankle The Patriots' Damien Harris (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Harris is expected to play. If he were to unexpectedly sit out, New England would roll with a backfield by committee consisting of Rex Burkhead, James White and rookie J.J. Taylor.

Wide receiver injuries Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Hamstring/ankle The Saints' Michael Thomas (hamstring/ankle) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Bears despite finishing the week with two limited practices. With fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders (illness) and Marquez Callaway (ankle) both tout Sunday as well, Drew Brees will be working with Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris as his top wideout targets against Chicago. Thomas' ongoing absence and that of his aforementioned pair of teammates should open up plenty of extra targets for not only Smith and Harris but running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook as well. Odell Beckham WR CLE Cleveland • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Knee The Browns placed Odell Beckham (knee) on Tuesday after the star receiver suffered a torn ACL early in the Week 7 win over the Bengals. Beckham's absence naturally creates a significant vacuum in Cleveland's passing attack, one that Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones are largely charged with filling. Rookie tight end Harrison Bryant, who caught two touchdowns against Cincinnati, is also set for an expanded role the rest of the way with Beckham sidelined. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Hamstring The 49ers' Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is out for Sunday's NFC West battle versus the Seahawks after suffering the injury against the Patriots in Week 6. The 2019 second-round pick also got a late start to this season due to late-summer foot surgery, and as was the case when Samuel missed the first three games of the campaign, Brandon Aiyuk and Kendrick Bourne should see a significant bump in workload, while tight end George Kittle should also see his already robust share of targets increase as well. Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Finger The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (finger) is out for Monday night's game versus the Giants after undergoing surgery for a fractured index finger that he suffered on his touchdown reception against the Raiders in a Week 7 win. This will mark Godwin's fourth absence of the season, and with Antonio Brown not yet eligible to make his 2020 debut due to having one game remaining on his league suspension, Mike Evans, Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson and Rob Gronkowski are all in line for extra work. Emmanuel Sanders WR NO New Orleans • #17

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Injury COVID-19/Reserve The Saints Emmanuel Sanders remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will therefore miss Sunday's Week 8 tilt versus the Bears. With Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Marquez Callaway (ankle) also out against Chicago, Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris will serve as Drew Brees' top wideouts, while running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook should also be in line for significantly elevated workloads through the air. Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will remain out for Sunday's game versus the Jets after once again missing practice all week. Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle will all be in line for extra targets behind top wideout Tyreek Hill as a result. John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Knee The Bills' John Brown is off the injury report for Sunday's divisional showdown against the Patriots after practicing in full all week. Brown most recently missed the Week 7 win over the Jets with the injury , and his return will lower volume expectations to a degree for impressive rookie Gabriel Davis and particularly Cole Beasley, the latter having generated a season-best 11-112 line on a team-high 12 targets against New York in Brown's absence. Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Concussion The Bears' Allen Robinson cleared concussion protocol Saturday and is now expected to play against the Saints in Week 8. Robinson was listed as doubtful as of Friday after missing practice all week, having sustained his head injury late in Monday night's loss to the Rams. If he were to suffer a setback before Sunday's late-window kickoff, Nick Foles will be left with a top wideout trio of Darnell Money, Anthony Miller and Javon Wims. Cordarrelle Patterson WR CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Ankle Edwards (ankle/foot) will remain out for Sunday's interconference clash against the Buccaneers. Edwards missed the Raiders' last two games before the Week 6 bye with the injury, and his ongoing absence should continue to open up some opportunities for the likes of Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow behind top target Henry Ruggs. Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Quadriceps The Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's conference battle with the Saints after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Patterson is expected to play. However, were he to ultimately sit out, Ryan Nall would be in line for some extra opportunities in the running game, while Javon Wims and Ted Ginn would potentially see a slight boost in targets. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Injury Leg The Colts activated Michael Pittman (lower leg) from injured reserve Saturday, leaving him poised to see his first game action since Week 3 in Sunday's interconference tilt against the Lions. His expected return would likely result in a reduction in opportunity for the likes of Zach Pascal and Marcus Johnson, as Pittman is expected to slide back into the No. 2 role alongside T.Y. Hilton. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Broncos' Tim Patrick (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers after missing practice all week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's shaping up as a game-time call. Patrick left Sunday's Week 7 defeat at the hands of the Chiefs with the injury, and if it were to ultimately sideline him Sunday, there would be additional opportunities on tap for Jerry Jeudy, DaeSean Hamilton and KJ Hamler. Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Calf The Eagles' Alshon Jeffery (calf) will not play in Sunday night's NFC East showdown versus the Cowboys after missing practice all week. Jeffery is still to make his season debut, but his ongoing absence and that of DeSean Jackson's (ankle) is expected to be partly offset Sunday by the return of rookie Jalen Reagor (thumb) from injured reserve. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Groin The Jets' Jamison Crowder (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's divisional battle versus the Chiefs after sandwiching a pair of missed practices around a limited Thursday session. As per early Sunday morning reports, Crowder isn't expected to play. Crowder has a whopping 46 targets in just four games this season, and coupled with the confirmed absence of Breshad Perriman (concussion), there should be plenty of extra opportunity available for Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith as the team's top three wideouts against Kansas City. Breshad Perriman WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Concussion The Jets' Breshad Perriman (concussion) is out for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs after missing practice all week. Perriman suffered his injury during the Week 7 loss to the Bills, and his absence, coupled with that of Jamison Crowder (groin), leaves Sam Darnold with rookie Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith as his top wideout targets against Kansas City. Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Injury Knee The Patriots' Julian Edelman is out for Sunday's game against the Bills at minimum after undergoing a procedure earlier in the week to address the lingering knee problem he's dealt with this season. Edelman's absence, along with that of N'Keal Harry's (concussion), opens up additional opportunities for the likes of Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski in New England's passing game Sunday. N'Keal Harry WR NE New England • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Concussion The Patriots' N'Keal Harry (concussion) is out for Sunday's AFC East battle versus the Bills after failing to practice all week. Harry suffered his head injury in the first half of the Week 7 loss to the 49ers, and his absence Sunday, coupled with that of Julian Edelman (knee), leaves Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski as the top three wideout targets for Cam Newton against Buffalo. Marquez Callaway WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Ankle The Saints' Marquez Callaway (ankle) will not play in Sunday's conference battle against the Bears despite finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. Callaway had put together an impressive 8-75 line in the Week 7 win over the Panthers before suffering his injury, and his absence against Chicago, coupled with those of Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (illness), will leave Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris as Drew Brees' top two wideout targets. Bryan Edwards WR LV Las Vegas • #89

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Foot/Ankle The Raiders' Bryan Edwards (ankle/foot) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. Edwards has missed the last three games with his injuries, but if he were to jump back into action Sunday, he could be line to slide back into the No. 2 role alongside top target Henry Ruggs.

Tight end injuries Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Appendix The Browns' Austin Hooper (appendix) remains out for Sunday's AFC clash versus the Raiders after not practicing all week. His second consecutive absence will once again open the door for rookie fourth-round pick Harrison Bryant, who emerged with a 4-56-2 line against the Bengals in Week 7, to serve as a primary target at the position for Baker Mayfield. David Njoku, who also found the end zone against Cincinnati, will also be in line for some extra looks, especially with Cleveland now also without Odell Beckham (knee) in the pass-catching corps. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Hand The Rams' Tyler Higbee (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Higbee is pushing to play, but the Rams may hold him out with the bye week on tap after this game. Higbee missed Monday night's win over the Bears in Week 7 with the injury, and if he were to sit again, Gerald Everett, who posted a 4-28-1 line against Chicago, and Johnny Mundt will be in line for tight end duties. Mo Alie-Cox TE IND Indianapolis • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Knee The Colts' Mo Alie-Cox (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Lions but did put in a pair of limited practices to finish the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, the final decision on his status will come down to how he looks in pregame warmups. Alie-Cox appears to currently be superseded by Jack Doyle and Trey Burton in the Colts' pass-catching hierarchy anyhow, so he could be in for very limited targets if he does suit up. Dalton Keene TE NE New England

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Knee The Patriots' Dalton Keene (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bills after apparently suffering his injury late in the practice week. Keene was limited in Friday's session as a result, and if he were to miss the contest against Buffalo, Ryan Izzo and Keene's fellow rookie Devin Asiasi would be line for extra targets in a game New England will play without Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (concussion). Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Calf The Bills' Dawson Knox (calf) remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and is therefore not expected to play Sunday against the Patriots. Tyler Kroft is set to continue serving as Buffalo's top tight end against New England.

Kicker injuries Mason Crosby K GB Green Bay • #2

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Injury Calf/Back The Packers' Mason Crosby (calf/back) is questionable for Sunday's NFC North versus the Vikings but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday. As per Saturday beat writer reports, Crosby is expected to play, as Green Bay did not call up or sign a kicker to the active roster. Sam Ficken K NYJ N.Y. Jets • #9

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Groin The Jets' Sam Ficken (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs but managed to finish the week with two limited practices. If Ficken misses a second straight game, former CVFL star Sergio Castillo, who made a field goal and extra point apiece in his NFL debut Week 7 against the Bills, will handle placekicking duties again for New York.

Key Defensive Players

Cornerbacks

The Patriots' Stephon Gilmore (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bills after finishing the week with a missed Friday session, with Saturday reports Gilmore didn't even travel with New England to Buffalo.

The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Steelers after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session.

The Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin (concussion) will not play in Sunday's NFC West showdown versus the 49ers after missing practice all week.

The Vikings' Holton Hill (foot) will miss Sunday's NFC North battle against the Packers after missing practice all week.

The Vikings placed Mike Hughes (neck) on injured reserve Frida, sidelining him for the next three weeks at minimum.

The Vikings activated Cameron Dantzler from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, which makes him available for Sunday's divisional battle against the Packers.

The Steelers' Mike Hilton (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's AFC North showdown against the Ravens after finishing the week with two limited practices.

The Lions' Desmond Trufant (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's interconference battle against the Colts after finishing the week with two limited practices.

The Bengals' William Jackson (concussion) is off the injury report after missing the Week 7 battle against the Browns.

The Packers' Kevin King (quadriceps) remains out for Sunday's divisional clash versus the Vikings after missing practice all week.

The Bills' Josh Norman (hamstring) is out for Sunday's AFC East battle against the Patriots after missing practice all week.

Safeties

The Giants' Adrian Colbert (shoulder) is out for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers despite practicing in limited fashion all week.

is out for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers despite practicing in limited fashion all week. The Bills' Micah Hyde (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. The Bears' Eddie Jackson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints despite finishing the week with a full practice and is expected to play as per Sunday morning reports.

is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints despite finishing the week with a full practice and is expected to play as per Sunday morning reports. The Jets' Bradley McDougald (shoulder) will not play Sunday against the Chiefs after missing practice all week.

will not play Sunday against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. The Raiders Johnathan Abram was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after missing Week 7's loss to the Buccaneers. Abram was placed on the list due to exposure to teammate Trent Brown and not because of infection, so he practiced in unrestricted fashion throughout the week ahead of Sunday's game versus the Browns.

was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after missing Week 7's loss to the Buccaneers. Abram was placed on the list due to exposure to teammate Trent Brown and not because of infection, so he practiced in unrestricted fashion throughout the week ahead of Sunday's game versus the Browns. The Seahawks' Jamal Adams (groin/illness) is questionable for Sunday's NFC West battle versus the 49ers after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. Adams has been out since a Week 3 win over the Cowboys.

is questionable for Sunday's NFC West battle versus the 49ers after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. Adams has been out since a Week 3 win over the Cowboys. The Packers' Darnell Savage (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week.

is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. The 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt (groin ) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week.

) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. The 49ers' Jimmie Ward (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks after finishing the week with two limited practices.

Defensive Linemen

The Bills' Jerry Hughes (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots but managed to work back to a full practice by Friday.

is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Patriots but managed to work back to a full practice by Friday. The Bills' Vernon Butler (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after finishing the week with two missed practices.

is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after finishing the week with two missed practices. The Patriots' Lawrence Guy (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's divisional clash versus the Bills after three limited practices this week.

Linebackers