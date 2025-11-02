After several weeks of overflowing injury reports, we have a more optimistic landscape in Week 9, as there are fewer sidelined players overall compared to recent weeks, as well as some notable returns to action. However, there are multiple big names at both quarterback and running back missing action this week, so without further ado, let's look at the latest impact to fantasy lineups as of Sunday morning:

Week 9 Preview Injury Report Update

Quarterbacks Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals QB The Cardinals' Kyler Murray (foot) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday reports, even if Murray is cleared to play, he will serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Jacoby Brissett, who'll draw a third consecutive start in Murray's stead after completing 65.0 percent of his passes for 599 yards with a 4:1 TD:INT while adding a 9-45-0 rushing line in his first two turns under center. Joe Flacco Cincinnati Bengals QB The Bengals' Joe Flacco (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after sandwiching a pair of absences around a limited Thursday session. Despite his light practice schedule this week, per Saturday reports, Flacco is expected to start versus Chicago barring any unforeseen setbacks with his right AC joint sprain. If there are any complications either before or during the game, Jake Browning, who started in Weeks 3-5 and completed 64.1 percent of his passes with a 4:5 TD:INT before the trade for Flacco was completed, will take over under center for Cincinnati. Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB The Commanders' Jayden Daniels is off the injury report for Sunday night's game against the Seawhawks after practicing in full all week following a Week 8 absence due to a hamstring injury. In his return, Daniels will be operating without No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin, who reinjured his quadriceps in the Week 8 loss to the Chiefs. Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB The 49ers' Brock Purdy (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants despite once again practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Friday reports, Mac Jones will start a fifth consecutive game versus New York, but if Purdy proves healthy enough in pregame warmups, he'll serve as the No. 2 quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta Falcons QB The Falcons' Michael Penix is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Patriots after following up two limited practices with a full session Friday following a Week 8 absence due to a knee injury. Penix's return will coincide with that of Drake London, who'll also be suiting up after sitting out last Sunday's win over the Dolphins because of a hip injury. Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB The Panthers' Bryce Young is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Packers after practicing in full all week following a Week 8 absence due to an ankle sprain. Young's return is especially timely, as No. 2 quarterback Andy Dalton, who filled in for Young in a Week 8 loss to the Bills, is questionable due to a thumb injury. J.J. McCarthy Minnesota Vikings QB The Vikings' J.J. McCarthy is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in full all week following a five-game absence due to an ankle injury. McCarthy still has just two games of regular-season NFL experience under his belt due to having missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury in addition to this season's multi-game absence, and he'll have a challenging assignment Sunday against a talented Lions defense coming out of its bye. McCarthy will be backed up by rookie Max Brosmer, as veteran Carson Wentz, who started while McCarthy was sidelined, is on injured reserve for the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Running Backs Isiah Pacheco Kansas City Chiefs RB The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Buffalo, veteran Kareem Hunt is slated to serve as Kansas City's No. 1 back, while rookie Brashard Smith and veteran Elijah Mitchell, who'll be making his season debut, are available to rotate in for snaps versus a Bills defense allowing 150.3 rushing yards per game. D'Andre Swift Chicago Bears RB The Bears' D'Andre Swift (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai, who has a combined 20-105-1 rushing line in the last two games, will take over Chicago's lead-back duties, while Travis Homer will serve as a change-of-pace option due to Roschon Johnson (back) also being ruled out. Rhamondre Stevenson New England Patriots RB The Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie TreVeyon Henderson, who's been relegated to a complementary role to this point but did record a career-high 75 rushing yards in Week 8 against the Browns, will serve as New England's lead back against Atlanta, while Terrell Jennings and veteran D'Ernest Johnson will rotate in for snaps behind him. Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints RB The Saints' Alvin Kamara (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Kamara is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, rookie Devin Neal would be in line to handle the bulk of New Orleans' backfield duties. Cam Skattebo New York Giants RB The Giants' Cam Skattebo (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, and he will miss the rest of the season. In his stead beginning with Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tyrone Tracy will resume his former lead role, while veteran Devin Singletary will slot in as his primary backup. Roschon Johnson Chicago Bears RB The Bears' Roschon Johnson (back) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Cincinnati, Travis Homer will bump up to No. 2 on the depth chart behind rookie Kyle Monangai, who'll serve as the lead back in D'Andre Swift's (groin) stead.

Wide Receivers Nico Collins Houston Texans WR The Texans' Nico Collins is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Broncos after finishing the week with consecutive full practices following a one-game absence due to a concussion. In his return versus Denver, Collins will slot back into his No. 1 role against a Denver secondary that will be missing top cornerback and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain (pectoral). Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams WR The Rams' Puka Nacua is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Saints after finishing the week with two full practices following a Week 7 absence due to an ankle injury. The Week 8 bye certainly helped the talented receiver recover, and in his return versus New Orleans, he'll assume his robust No. 1 role. Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders WR The Commanders' Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) is out for Sunday night's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. McLaurin reinjured his quadriceps in his Week 8 return against the Chiefs, and in his absence versus Seattle, Deebo Samuel will slide into the No. 1 role for Washington's air attack, with Luke McCaffrey and Chris Moore also each bumping up a notch on the depth chart behind him. Travis Hunter Jacksonville Jaguars WR The Jaguars' Travis Hunter (heel) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence beginning with Sunday's game against the Raiders, Parker Washington is expected to slide into Hunter's No. 2 role, one that's primarily consisted of short-and-medium-range work thus far. No. 1 receiver Brian Thomas, who's struggled with five drops to date this season, should also be in line for additional targets. Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR The Falcons' Drake London off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Patriots after putting in a pair of limited practices and a full Friday session following a Week 8 absence due to a hip injury. In his return versus New England, London will slot back into his customary No. 1 role while working with Michael Penix, who'll also be available after a one-game absence due to a knee injury. Ricky Pearsall San Francisco 49ers WR The 49ers' Ricky Pearsall (knee) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Giants after once again missing practice all week. In Pearsall's fifth consecutive absence, Kendrick Bourne will continue to serve as San Francisco's No. 2 receiver. Calvin Ridley Tennessee Titans WR The Titans' Calvin Ridley (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after once again missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence versus Los Angeles, rookie Elic Ayomanor will slot into the No. 1 receiver role, while veteran Van Jefferson and rookie Chimere Dike will round out the top three wide-receiver targets for first overall pick Cam Ward. Cooper Kupp Seattle Seahawks WR The Seahawks' Cooper Kupp (heel/hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Commanders after finishing the week with a missed practice Friday following a limited session Thursday. As per Saturday night reports, Kupp is not expected to play. In his likely absence, rookie Tory Horton will be in line to serve as the No. 2 receiver, while tight ends AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo could also be set to see extra targets. Marvin Mims Denver Broncos WR The Broncos' Marvin Mims (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Houston, rookie Pat Bryant will step into the No. 3 role behind Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin. Christian Kirk Houston Texans WR The Texans' Christian Kirk (hamstring) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Broncos after finishing the week with consecutive full practices following a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In his return against Denver, Kirk should regain his No. 2 receiver role versus a short-handed Denver secondary that will play without Patrick Surtain (pectoral). Luther Burden III Chicago Bears WR The Bears' Luther Burden (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Cincinnati, Olamide Zaccheaus should be in line for more work as Chicago's No. 3 receiver. Rashid Shaheed New Orleans Saints WR The Saints' Rashid Shaheed (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday night reports, Shaheed is expected to play. If he were to have any setbacks, Brandin Cooks would be in line to step into the No. 2 role alongside Chris Olave.

Tight Ends Brock Bowers Las Vegas Raiders TE The Raiders' Brock Bowers is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to a knee injury. In his return versus Jacksonville, Bowers will reassume his customary No. 1 tight-end role, while Michael Mayer will return to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Dalton Schultz Houston Texans TE The Texans' Dalton Schultz (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos but managed to finish the week with a full practice following absences Wednesday and Thursday. As per Saturday night reports, Schultz is expected to play. If he were to have any setbacks, Harrison Bryant would step into the No. 1 role. Cole Kmet Chicago Bears TE The Bears' Cole Kmet (back) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Bengals after putting in two limited practices and a full session following a one-week absence due to a back injury. In his return, Kmet is expected to slide back into the No. 1 tight-end role and relegate rookie Colston Loveland to more of a complementary option. Josh Oliver Minnesota Vikings TE The Vikings' Josh Oliver (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice all week. In his absence versus Detroit, Ben Yurosek is expected to move into the role of No. 2 tight end behind T.J. Hockenson. Daniel Bellinger New York Giants TE The Giants' Daniel Bellinger (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his likely absence against San Francisco, veteran Chris Manhertz will step into the No. 2 role behind Theo Johnson.

Kickers

The Packers' Brandon McManus (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers but finished the week with two full practices after a limited Wednesday session. If McManus can't suit up Sunday, Lucas Havrisik, who remains on the active roster after filling in during Weeks 6 and 7 and going 4-for-4 on field goals and 6-for-6 on PATs, would serve as Green Bay's placekicker.

The Commanders' Matt Gay is off the injury report for Sunday night's game against the Seahawks after finishing the week with a limited Thursday session and a full practice Friday following a Week 8 absence due to a back injury.

Key defensive players

Cornerbacks

The Giants' Paulson Adebo (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Bills' Taron Johnson (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Cardinals' Will Johnson (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Cowboys.

The Broncos' Patrick Surtain (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Saints' Alontae Taylor (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Bears' Tyrique Stevenson is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Bengals following a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury.

Safeties

The Falcons' Jessie Bates (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Steelers' Chuck Clark (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Steelers' DeShon Elliott (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Giants' Jevon Holland (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Lions' Kerby Joseph (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Seahawks' Julian Love (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Vikings' Josh Metellus (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Jaguars' Eric Murray (neck) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him the next four games at minimum.

The Panthers' Nick Scott (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Cowboys' Donovan Wilson (elbow) is out for Monday night's game against the Cardinals.

The Cowboys' Juanyeh Thomas (migraine) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Cardinals.

The Titans' Xavier Woods (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Defensive Linemen

The Falcons' Leonard Floyd (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Falcons' Zach Harrison (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (hip) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The 49ers' Bryce Huff (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game agains the Giants.

The Commanders' Jer'Zhan Newton (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Seahawks.

The Colts' Grover Stewart (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Titans' Jeffery Simmons (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Linebackers

The Bills' Shaq Thompson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Jaguars' Devin Lloyd (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders

The Cowboys' Jack Sanborn (groin) is out for Monday night's game against the Cardinals.

The Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Falcons' Jalon Walker (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Packers' Quay Walker (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Panthers' Trevin Wallace (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Bengals' Logan Wilson (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The 49ers' Dee Winters (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Bills' Matt Milano is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after a two-game absence due to a pectoral injury.