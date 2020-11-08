Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Hamstring/ankle Thomas is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Sunday morning reports, Thomas is expected to be active for the first time since Week 1 and step back into his usual No. 1 receiver role against Tampa Bay, the only team he's seen action against thus far this season. Thomas' return, coupled with that of fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders' from the reserve/COVID-19 list, gives Drew Brees his top two wideout targets for the first time since the opener.

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Finger Godwin is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Saints but managed to work back to a full practice by Friday after putting in limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Head coach Bruce Arians did state Friday he expected Godwin to play, a development that would give Tom Brady a top receiver trio of Godwin, Mike Evans and the debuting Antonio Brown against a New Orleans defense allowing 27.29 Fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Illness Allen is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC West tilt against the Raiders after coming down with a sore throat Saturday. However, after testing negative twice for COVID-19, including Sunday morning, Allen has reportedly been cleared to play against Las Vegas.

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Injury Reserve/COVID-19 Sanders is off the reserve/COVID-19 list after missing the last two games and will return to his usual starting role for Sunday night's NFC South battle against the Buccaneers. Sanders could potentially elevate to No. 1 receiver status against Tampa Bay if Michael Thomas (hamstring) sits out another game, but the Pro Bowl receiver is expected to take the field barring any setbacks.

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Groin T.Y. Hilton is out for Sunday's game versus the Ravens after missing practice all week. Hilton exited the Week 8 win over the Lions with the injury shortly before halftime and never returned to the contest. His absence Sunday will bump up Michael Pittman, Jr., Zach Pascal, and, if he's able to play, Marcus Johnson (knee) up a notch on the depth chart versus a Baltimore defense allowing the sixth-fewest Fantasy points per game to wide receivers (18.14).

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hip Golladay is out for Sunday's NFC North battle versus the Vikings after missing practice all week. Golladay exited the Week 8 loss to the Colts with the injury, and his absence Sunday will bump veteran Marvin Jones up to the role of No. 1 receiver. Meanwhile, Danny Amendola and Marvin Hall and Quintez Cephus should also see expanded roles.

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Foot Ridley is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's unlikely to play but will test himself in pregame warmups. Ridley exited the Week 8 game over the Panthers with what was eventually diagnosed as a mid-foot sprain, and if he sits Sunday as now appears likely, Russell Gage and Christian Blake would be set for bigger roles behind Julio Jones, with Blake likely to inherit some of the downfield role Ridley often fills.

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring Watkins will remain out for Sunday's game versus the Panthers despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle will all be in line for extra targets behind top wideout Tyreek Hill in what will be Watkins' fourth straight absence.

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Concussion Humphries will not play in Sunday's interconference clash versus the Bears after missing practice all week. Humphries left the Week 8 loss to the Bengals after sustaining a hit to the head, and his absence Sunday against Chicago will open up more opportunities for speedy Kalif Raymond, who's seen four of his nine receptions on the season go for more than 20 yards.

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Groin Crowder is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Patriots after finishing the week with two limited practices. The slot receiver is trending toward playing as per Saturday beat writer reports after missing the previous two games, but if he does suit up against New England, he'll be catching passes from Joe Flacco instead of Sam Darnold (shoulder).

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Injury Coach's decision Tate will not play in Sunday's NFC East battle against the Washington Football Team after being benched by coach Joe Judge for complaining publicly about his role in the passing game during the week. With the veteran unavailable against the WFT, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard should see a bump in targets, while rookie C.J. Board, who's returning from a two-game absence due to a concussion, should serve as the No. 3 wideout in the contest.

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring Inman is doubtful for Sunday's NFC East battle against the Giants after missing the last two practices of the week. If Inman does end up sitting out the contest, Steven Sims, who is set to be activated off injured reserve before Sunday's contest, would presumably serve as the No. 2 wideout, while Isaiah Ford would slot into the No. 3 role.

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Knee Johnson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens but managed to wrap up the week with a full practice Friday. Johnson stands to see an elevated workload if he's able to suit up against Baltimore, as T.Y. Hilton (groin) will sit out the contest. That would position Johnson to work as the No. 3 receiver behind Michael Pittman and Zach Pascal and offer a downfield element that Hilton typically provides against a Baltimore team that's frequently struggled with safety play this season.

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury hamstring Patrick is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to suit up against Atlanta. Patrick sat out a Week 8 win over the Chargers with the injury, and if it were to suffer a setback, there would be additional opportunities on tap for Jerry Jeudy, DaeSean Hamilton and KJ Hamler.

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Concussion Perriman has cleared concussion protocol after missing Week 8's loss to the Chiefs and will therefore play Monday night against the Patriots. Perriman appears set to be joined by Jamison Crowder (groin), but the duo will be catching passes from Joe Flacco instead of the sidelined Sam Darnold (shoulder).

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Concussion Harry will remain out for Monday night's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. His absence, coupled with that of Julian Edelman (knee), will leave Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski as the top three wideout targets for a second consecutive game.

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Ankle Callaway is off the injury report for Sunday night's NFC South showdown against the Buccaneers after missing a Week 8 game against the Bears. However, with Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (illness) both expected to play in the contest, Callaway could be relegated to No. 4 receiver status behind Tre'Quan Smith.