Although we're still in the middle of bye weeks, we have a full-sized Week 9 injury report, one that arguably includes as many big names as any thus far all season. There's a bit of everything afflicting every skill position, making it a particularly news-intensive morning for Fantasy players. However, there's good news as well in the form of some returns to health and late clearances to play following COVID-related scares. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
Week 9 Injuries
Injury Report Update
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Stafford was taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after testing negative for four consecutive days. Stafford was placed on the list due to a high-risk contact with an infected individual, and then was able to produce the final negative COVID test he needed to Sunday morning to obtain clearance to play in the Week 9 NFC North matchup versus the Vikings Stafford will have to manage without top target Kenny Golladay (hip) in the divisional battle, however, as the star receiver has been ruled out for the contest.
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Minshew will not play in Sunday's AFC South battle against the Texans, and considering he's dealing with multiple fractures and a sprained ligament in his right thumb, he could be out multiple games. Coach Doug Marrone will give 2020 sixth-round pick Jake Luton the first crack at the starting job, with veteran Mike Glennon waiting in the wings should the rookie prove ineffective. Luton is afforded a favorable matchup in his first career start, as the Texans have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (25.3).
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Darnold is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Patriots after finishing the week with a missed Saturday practice. Darnold's shoulder, which he seemed to reinjure late in a Week 8 loss to the Chiefs, flared up on Darnold in Friday's practice. Joe Flacco appears set to make his third start of the season against New England, but the fact he's completed just 50.6 percent of his passes in his previous two opportunities doesn't inspire much confidence from a Fantasy perspective.
Andy Dalton QB
DAL Dallas • #14
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Dalton was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, which rules him out for Sunday's game against the Steelers irrespective of his progress through the league's concussion protocol. After turning to rookie Ben DiNucci without much success in a Week 8 loss to the Eagles, Dallas will roll out Garrett Gilbert, who has a combined 14 games of professional experience over the last two-plus years, as the starting quarterback against the fearsome Pittsburgh defense. Gilbert spent time with the Panthers and Browns over the last two seasons, but he's arguably best known for a prolific eight-game stint under center for the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football in spring 2019.
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Trubisky is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. Trubisky has been the backup to veteran Nick Foles since the second half of Week 3, but his one-play cameo against the Saints in Week 8 led to his current injury. With Trubisky unavailable, journeyman Tyler Bray will serve as Foles' backup against Tennessee.
Tyrod Taylor QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Taylor is off the injury report for the first time since Week 2 after practicing in full all week and will serve as Justin Herbert's backup for Sunday's Week 9 AFC West matchup against the Raiders.
CAR Carolina • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
McCaffrey from injured reserve on Saturday, and the Pro Bowl running back is set to play in Sunday's Week 9 interconference showdown against the Chiefs. McCaffrey last played in Week 2, and coach Matt Rhule noted Saturday that McCaffrey's exact workload will be guided by the weather conditions in Kansas City and how McCaffrey appears to be tolerating the touches he's receiving. Mike Davis has certainly proven a viable alternative for Rhule to turn to whenever he wants to give McCaffrey some down time, and the two backs will have a favorable matchup on paper versus a Kansas City defense allowing 4.6 yards per carry, 4.6 receptions per game and 17.5 Fantasy points per contest to running backs.
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Elliott is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after practicing in limited fashion all week, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he has a good chance to play after looking good at Saturday's walk-through. An Elliott absence would naturally be monumental for the already struggling Dallas offense, although the matchup against a Pittsburgh defense giving up the fifth-fewest Fantasy points per game to running backs is extremely challenging overall. Tony Pollard would be set for lead-back duties if Elliott misses, with undrafted rookie Rico Dowdle likely to serve as a complementary option.
Josh Jacobs RB
LV Las Vegas • #28
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Jacobs is questionable for Sunday's divisional clash against the Chargers but did manage to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing Thursday's session. As per early Sunday morning reports, Jacobs is expected to suit up. If he were to experience a setback, Jalen Richard and veteran Devontae Booker would be in line to helm the Las Vegas backfield.
Kenyan Drake RB
ARI Arizona • #41
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Drake will not play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. Drake suffered his injury during the Week 7 overtime win against the Seahawks, and even the Week 8 bye wasn't sufficient to allow him to suit up against his former team. Drake's absence against a Miami defense surrendering 140.0 rushing yards per road game will leave the Arizona backfield in the hands of Chase Edmonds and journeyman D.J. Foster.
DEN Denver • #30
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Lindsay is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but did manage to work back to a full practice by Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Lindsay is expected to play. If he were to have a setback pregame, Melvin Gordon would take on clear lead-back duties, while Royce Freeman would up his profile as a complementary option.
Mark Ingram RB
BAL Baltimore • #21
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Ingram is doubtful for Sunday's conference showdown against the Colts after once again missing practice all week. Ingram also missed the Week 7 contest against the Steelers after exiting the Week 6 win over the Eagles with his sprain. His likely second straight absence will result in the tandem of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards once again carrying the bulk of the workload, but they'll be charged with doing so against an Indianapolis surrendering the fourth-fewest Fantasy points per game to running backs (13.86) in standard scoring formats.
Chris Carson RB
SEA Seattle • #32
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Carson is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. The game will mark Carson's second straight absence, and with Carlos Hyde (hamstring) also ruled out, the Seattle backfield will once again be in the hands of rookie DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer, along with the just-promoted Alex Collins. In a Week 8 win over the 49ers, Dallas was the clear lead back, putting up 59 total yards and a pair of touchdowns on 23 touches.
Matt Breida RB
MIA Miami • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Breida is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. Breida would have had a golden opportunity to see a significant role against Arizona had he been able to play, considering Myles Gaskin (knee) was placed on injured reserve this week and the recently acquired DeAndre Washington is not yet eligible to play due to COVID protocols. Breida's absence will leave Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed as the last trio of backs standing for Miami.
Myles Gaskin RB
MIA Miami • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Gaskin on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next three games at minimum. With Matt Breida (hamstring) also ruled out Sunday and DeAndre Washington (reserve-CEL) not yet having completed COVID protocols after his recent trade from the Chiefs, Miami's backfield will be headed by Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird and Salvon Ahmed in the Week 9 matchup against a Cardinals defense allowing 18.57 Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats.
Carlos Hyde RB
SEA Seattle • #30
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Hyde is out for Sunday's game versus the Bills after missing practice all week. Hyde's second straight absence, combined with that of Chris Carson (foot), leaves the Seattle backfield in the hands of DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer and veteran practice squad call-up Alex Collins against Buffalo.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Freeman will miss Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team despite finishing the week with two limited practices. Freeman's second straight absence leaves veterans Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis, along with Wayne Gallman, as the main components of New York's backfield.
NE New England • #37
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Harris is questionable for Monday night's game against the Jets but managed to practice in limited fashion all week. Harris played through the same designation in Week 8 against the Bills and rushed for a career-high 102 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, so he would appear to have a good chance of taking the field against New York.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #35
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Pope is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. Pope impressed in Week 8 with 10 rushes for 67 yards and five receptions for 28 yards against the Broncos, but his likely absence versus Las Vegas should give both Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley a bump in his workload against a vulnerable run defense that's allowed 4.8 yards per carry and 22.0 Fantasy points per game to running backs.
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Thomas is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Sunday morning reports, Thomas is expected to be active for the first time since Week 1 and step back into his usual No. 1 receiver role against Tampa Bay, the only team he's seen action against thus far this season. Thomas' return, coupled with that of fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders' from the reserve/COVID-19 list, gives Drew Brees his top two wideout targets for the first time since the opener.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Godwin is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Saints but managed to work back to a full practice by Friday after putting in limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Head coach Bruce Arians did state Friday he expected Godwin to play, a development that would give Tom Brady a top receiver trio of Godwin, Mike Evans and the debuting Antonio Brown against a New Orleans defense allowing 27.29 Fantasy points per game to wide receivers.
Keenan Allen WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #13
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Allen is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC West tilt against the Raiders after coming down with a sore throat Saturday. However, after testing negative twice for COVID-19, including Sunday morning, Allen has reportedly been cleared to play against Las Vegas.
NO New Orleans • #17
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Sanders is off the reserve/COVID-19 list after missing the last two games and will return to his usual starting role for Sunday night's NFC South battle against the Buccaneers. Sanders could potentially elevate to No. 1 receiver status against Tampa Bay if Michael Thomas (hamstring) sits out another game, but the Pro Bowl receiver is expected to take the field barring any setbacks.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
T.Y. Hilton is out for Sunday's game versus the Ravens after missing practice all week. Hilton exited the Week 8 win over the Lions with the injury shortly before halftime and never returned to the contest. His absence Sunday will bump up Michael Pittman, Jr., Zach Pascal, and, if he's able to play, Marcus Johnson (knee) up a notch on the depth chart versus a Baltimore defense allowing the sixth-fewest Fantasy points per game to wide receivers (18.14).
DET Detroit • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Golladay is out for Sunday's NFC North battle versus the Vikings after missing practice all week. Golladay exited the Week 8 loss to the Colts with the injury, and his absence Sunday will bump veteran Marvin Jones up to the role of No. 1 receiver. Meanwhile, Danny Amendola and Marvin Hall and Quintez Cephus should also see expanded roles.
ATL Atlanta • #18
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ridley is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's unlikely to play but will test himself in pregame warmups. Ridley exited the Week 8 game over the Panthers with what was eventually diagnosed as a mid-foot sprain, and if he sits Sunday as now appears likely, Russell Gage and Christian Blake would be set for bigger roles behind Julio Jones, with Blake likely to inherit some of the downfield role Ridley often fills.
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Watkins will remain out for Sunday's game versus the Panthers despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle will all be in line for extra targets behind top wideout Tyreek Hill in what will be Watkins' fourth straight absence.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Humphries will not play in Sunday's interconference clash versus the Bears after missing practice all week. Humphries left the Week 8 loss to the Bengals after sustaining a hit to the head, and his absence Sunday against Chicago will open up more opportunities for speedy Kalif Raymond, who's seen four of his nine receptions on the season go for more than 20 yards.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Crowder is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Patriots after finishing the week with two limited practices. The slot receiver is trending toward playing as per Saturday beat writer reports after missing the previous two games, but if he does suit up against New England, he'll be catching passes from Joe Flacco instead of Sam Darnold (shoulder).
Golden Tate WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #15
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Tate will not play in Sunday's NFC East battle against the Washington Football Team after being benched by coach Joe Judge for complaining publicly about his role in the passing game during the week. With the veteran unavailable against the WFT, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard should see a bump in targets, while rookie C.J. Board, who's returning from a two-game absence due to a concussion, should serve as the No. 3 wideout in the contest.
WAS Washington • #80
Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Inman is doubtful for Sunday's NFC East battle against the Giants after missing the last two practices of the week. If Inman does end up sitting out the contest, Steven Sims, who is set to be activated off injured reserve before Sunday's contest, would presumably serve as the No. 2 wideout, while Isaiah Ford would slot into the No. 3 role.
Steven Sims WR
WAS Washington • #15
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Johnson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens but managed to wrap up the week with a full practice Friday. Johnson stands to see an elevated workload if he's able to suit up against Baltimore, as T.Y. Hilton (groin) will sit out the contest. That would position Johnson to work as the No. 3 receiver behind Michael Pittman and Zach Pascal and offer a downfield element that Hilton typically provides against a Baltimore team that's frequently struggled with safety play this season.
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Patrick is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Falcons after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to suit up against Atlanta. Patrick sat out a Week 8 win over the Chargers with the injury, and if it were to suffer a setback, there would be additional opportunities on tap for Jerry Jeudy, DaeSean Hamilton and KJ Hamler.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Perriman has cleared concussion protocol after missing Week 8's loss to the Chiefs and will therefore play Monday night against the Patriots. Perriman appears set to be joined by Jamison Crowder (groin), but the duo will be catching passes from Joe Flacco instead of the sidelined Sam Darnold (shoulder).
N'Keal Harry WR
NE New England • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Harry will remain out for Monday night's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. His absence, coupled with that of Julian Edelman (knee), will leave Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski as the top three wideout targets for a second consecutive game.
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Callaway is off the injury report for Sunday night's NFC South showdown against the Buccaneers after missing a Week 8 game against the Bears. However, with Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (illness) both expected to play in the contest, Callaway could be relegated to No. 4 receiver status behind Tre'Quan Smith.
LV Las Vegas • #89
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Edwards is off the injury report and set to see his first game action since Week 3 in Sunday's AFC West battle versus the Chargers. Edwards will presumably slot into the No. 4 role behind Henry Ruggs, Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow in his return.
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Kmet is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday after missing Thursday's session. If Kmet is unable to suit up, Demetrius Harris would elevate to the No. 2 tight end role behind Jimmy Graham.
Mo Alie-Cox TE
IND Indianapolis • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Alie-Cox is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Ravens after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session. Alie-Cox played through the same designation in Week 8 against the Lions, logging 32 snaps and producing 3-37 line.
Dawson Knox TE
BUF Buffalo • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Knox is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after wrapping up the week with two limited practices. Knox has missed the last three games due to both the calf injury and a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and if he's forced to sit out a fourth straight contest, Tyler Kroft will continue as the lead tight end for Buffalo.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #9
Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ficken is doubtful for Monday night's game versus the Patriots and downgraded to a missed practice Saturday after logging a pair of limited sessions to open the practice week. As per Saturday beat writer reports, Ficken isn't expected to play. Former CFL star Sergio Castillo, who's gone 4-for-5 on field goals and converted his sole extra-point try over his first two games in the starting placekicker job.
NE New England • #6
Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Folk is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Jets after being added to the injury report Saturday. New England has yet to promote practice squad kicker Justin Rohrwasser as of early Sunday morning, but that could naturally change at any point before Monday night's kickoff.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Broncos' A.J. Bouye (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week.
- The Broncos' Bryce Callahan (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Patriots' Stephon Gilmore (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Jets but finished the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Chargers' Casey Hayward (personal) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing Friday's practice.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after finishing the week with a Friday practice absence.
- The Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week.
- The Vikings' Holton Hill (foot) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice all week and landing on the Commissioner's Exempt List on Saturday as well.
- The Vikings' Cameron Dantzler (concussion) is out for Sunday's game versus the Lions after missing practice all week.
- The Steelers' Mike Hilton (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cowboys despite practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) is out for Sunday's interconference game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week.
- The Raiders' Trayvon Mullen (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Lions' Darryl Roberts (hip) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next three weeks at minimum.
- The Texans' Bradley Roby (undisclosed) will not play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars after failing to travel with the team to Jacksonville.
- The Bills' Josh Norman (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week.
Safeties
- The Seahawks' Jamal Adams (groin/illness) is off the injury report after putting in two limited practices and a full session this past week. Adams will be making his first appearance since Week 3 in Sunday's game against the Bills.
- The Panthers' Jeremy Chinn (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after finishing the week with two limited practices.
- The Lions' Tracy Walker (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Chargers' Joey Bosa (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week.
- The Chiefs' Frank Clark (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to be able to suit up.
- The Titans' Jadeveon Clowney (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to play.
- The Falcons' Dante Fowler (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week.
- The Seahawks' Benson Mayowa (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week.
- The Falcons' Takkarist McKinley (groin) is out for Sunday's game versus the Broncos after missing practice all week.
- The Jets' Quinnen Williams (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week.
- The Chiefs activated Chris Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday after he put in two full practices this week, leaving poised to return to action against the Panthers in Week 9.
- The Bills' Vernon Butler (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after finishing the week with two full practices.
- The Patriots' Lawrence Guy (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Jets after finishing the week with two limited practices.
Linebackers
- The Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Jets after putting in three limited practices this week.
- The Lions' Christian Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after a week of limited practices.
- The Bills placed Matt Milano (pectoral) on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next three weeks at minimum.
- The Patriots' John Simon (elbow) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Jets after three limited practices this week.
- The Cowboys' Aldon Smith (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers after putting in three limited practices this week.
- The Cowboys' Joe Thomas (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers but finished the week with a full Friday practice.